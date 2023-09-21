Best Bookstore for Author Events

Dallas' Interabang Books is all about supporting visionary authors. The independent bookstore boasts a fabulous selection, but arguably more exciting than finding your next page-turner is attending one of Interabang's author events. From book signings and discussions to storytime for kids, Interabang's calendar is consistently packed. Next time you're tempted to buy a book on Amazon, stop what you're doing. Get in the car and drive to Interabang instead; you'll probably catch an engrossing author talk while you're at it.