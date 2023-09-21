Best Candle Shop

Candles by Carol, which has been going strong since 2000, is run by a three-person team, founder Carol, her son Ryan and Lydia. Hand-poured candles come in more than 10 categories (from Fabulously Fruity to Rugged Retreat), with lots of unique smells in each, such as Pomegranate Noir, Lemon Bergamot and Hawaiian Breeze, to name a few. The candles here have strong staying power and come in bright colors in glass containers. They also sell scent sprays, essential oils and tarts for all your good-smelling needs. You can find Candles by Carol at its storefront near Lake Ray Hubbard or the online store, which offers delivery and pickup.