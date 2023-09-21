 Best Place to Buy Unique Gifts 2023 | The Joule | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Place to Buy Unique Gifts

The Joule

Patrick Williams

The Joule downtown carries itself more as an attraction than as a hotel in some key, eye-catching ways. Of course, there's the 30-foot fiberglass eyeball across the street, but inside, there's plenty to attract non-hotel guests as well. Perhaps chief among them is the one-two retail punch of the Taschen Library and the hotel shop. A cozy alcove packed with colorful coffee table books, the Taschen Library offers large, vibrant and sometimes edgy books filled with striking photography covering everything from modern art and sports to hip-hop and world travel. Across the way, the hotel shop goes beyond basic sundries to offer bottles of bubbly, flowery essential oils and special-edition Kate Weiser chocolates, inspired by the big eyeball.

  • 1530 Main St., Dallas, 75201 Map

Best Mountain Bike Shop

CFB Bike Shop

If you're into mountain bikes, there are the well-known national chains (Sun & Ski Sports) and adored local chain (Bike Mart). Thankfully, a few independent shops have sprung up lately offering a range of bikes, components and gear while also providing personal, top-notch service and repairs. CFB Bike Shop in Farmers Branch, just north of LBJ Freeway, is the kind of place that's homey without feeling small, well-equipped without feeling like a warehouse. The employees there stay busy, but you don't feel like yet another burdensome number. And it's never a surprise to cross paths with a biker you might've just seen on one of the many North Texas off-road bike trails.

Best Women's Clothing

Beatnik Fine Goods

Patrick Williams

This homegrown Oak Cliff store has many mood boards, from vintage pieces to airy Boho and little black dresses and accessories. The shop supports independent fashion designers, all with an eye toward easy-to-wear, chill pieces. This is a boutique shop for those who both love and hate shopping (they'll style you if you're the latter). Brunch to couch? Sure. In the office with an air of casual indifference? That, too. Plus it's a cool space. Go ahead and treat yourself.

  • 837 W. 7th St., Dallas, 75208 Map

Best Candle Shop

Candles by Carol

Candles by Carol, which has been going strong since 2000, is run by a three-person team, founder Carol, her son Ryan and Lydia. Hand-poured candles come in more than 10 categories (from Fabulously Fruity to Rugged Retreat), with lots of unique smells in each, such as Pomegranate Noir, Lemon Bergamot and Hawaiian Breeze, to name a few. The candles here have strong staying power and come in bright colors in glass containers. They also sell scent sprays, essential oils and tarts for all your good-smelling needs. You can find Candles by Carol at its storefront near Lake Ray Hubbard or the online store, which offers delivery and pickup.

Best Garden Store

Ruibal's Plants of Texas – Dallas Farmers Market

Next time you're at the Farmers Market picking up a jar of local honey and some East Texas tomatoes, swing into Ruibal's. Sure, there are tons of plants for you to buy, but even better, you can build on that super natural vibe you're feeling by grabbing a full load of gardening books, soil, pottery, seeds and garden-intensive home décor. Don't want to do the dirty work yourself? They'll pick up your pots from home and handle the planting at their place, so you can reap the verdant rewards when the blooming begins.

  • 601 S. Pearl Expressway, Dallas, 75201 Map

Best Wellness Studio

The Movement Loft

The Movement Loft offers a variety of classes with an approach to fitness that covers the mind, body and soul. The Movement Loft opened in 2020 with the aim of creating a fun, comfortable and body-positive space to build a community while working out. The studio persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic and is still going strong. The Movement Loft offers yoga (classes and private sessions), dance and meditation classes. Every class and service is designed to be inclusive of all types and experience levels. A woman-, minority-owned business, The Movement Loft is recognized by the Safe Space Alliance as a safe space for LGBTQIA+ individuals.

  • 824 Exposition Ave #9, Dallas, 75226 Map

Best Art Studio

The Art Room

The mission of the Art Room is to "encourage healing and recovery through expressive art experiences." This nonprofit art studio in Denton is a place where people dealing with mental health issues can engage in the creative process and create art. The Art Room provides the studio, materials and support from both mental health care professionals and artists. In addition to open studio times, there are also designated projects on certain days, like Therapeutic Thursdays and special classes.

Best Dance Studio

Rhythm Room Ballroom Dance Studio

This dance studio on Greenville Avenue is a welcoming community of instructors and dancers: some passing through to get ready for an upcoming wedding and others learning swing (Lindy hop and Balboa) or ballroom dancing at any level. In October the Thriller class culminates in a Deep Ellum flash mob on Halloween. No matter which scene in Flashdance captivates you, this is a great place to get started.

Best Place for a First Date

The Wild Detectives

Catherine Downes

Whether or not you believe Dallas' dating scene is a veritable dumpster fire, the city's singles still need solid places to find out if their latest Bumble, Hinge or Tinder date is what they're looking for. Might we suggest The Wild Detectives in Oak Cliff? The combination bar and bookstore has a great indie vibe, solid crafted cocktails and plenty of coffee drinks if your date doesn't imbibe. With the patio out back and plenty of cozy tables inside, it's a great place to get to know someone. Check the calendar for schedules of readings and plays that are a unique way to extend a date that's going well or pass the time if, god forbid, you get stood up.

Best Shoe Store

E.G. Geller Shoes

Patrick Williams

We don't know who it was, but somewhere in the recent history of shoemaking, we'd like to think there was a genius working at a cobbler's bench who asked: "Hey, why can't shoes be both stylish, durable and comfortable?" That person was probably European, but whoever created the concept of stylish comfort footwear deserves at least a Nobel Prize. Back in Texas, we figure a nice statue or wall plaque should go to the founders of E.G. Geller Shoes, which first opened a Mephisto concept store in North Dallas in 1992 then traveled to Europe checking out lines from other makers of shoes that are fit for the office but feel like a pair of sneakers on your tootsies. The store is still family-owned and has just relocated from its long-time home at Preston and Northwest Highway to Snider Plaza. Mephisto is just one of around 40 brands offered, including wares from makers such as Naot, Birkenstock, Kiwi and others in styles for men and women — all designed with an emphasis on comfort and looks.

