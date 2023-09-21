Best Place to Buy Unique Gifts

The Joule downtown carries itself more as an attraction than as a hotel in some key, eye-catching ways. Of course, there's the 30-foot fiberglass eyeball across the street, but inside, there's plenty to attract non-hotel guests as well. Perhaps chief among them is the one-two retail punch of the Taschen Library and the hotel shop. A cozy alcove packed with colorful coffee table books, the Taschen Library offers large, vibrant and sometimes edgy books filled with striking photography covering everything from modern art and sports to hip-hop and world travel. Across the way, the hotel shop goes beyond basic sundries to offer bottles of bubbly, flowery essential oils and special-edition Kate Weiser chocolates, inspired by the big eyeball.