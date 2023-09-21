Best Wellness Studio

The Movement Loft offers a variety of classes with an approach to fitness that covers the mind, body and soul. The Movement Loft opened in 2020 with the aim of creating a fun, comfortable and body-positive space to build a community while working out. The studio persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic and is still going strong. The Movement Loft offers yoga (classes and private sessions), dance and meditation classes. Every class and service is designed to be inclusive of all types and experience levels. A woman-, minority-owned business, The Movement Loft is recognized by the Safe Space Alliance as a safe space for LGBTQIA+ individuals.