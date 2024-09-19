Best College Bar

This Fry Street favorite encompasses everything a good college bar should have: cheap drinks, friendly staff and good vibes. Lucky Lou's is the perfect place for Denton 20-somethings to enjoy a post-class nightcap or weekend day drink. With a spacious indoor area and outdoor patio complete with plasma screens, foosball, pool tables and darts, Lou's is great for a night out with tons of old friends or a solo venture to make some new ones. Boozers on a budget can take advantage of drink specials every day of the week, including $3 frozen margs, Long Islands and doubles. We recommend stopping by on Tuesday Pint Nights, a fan favorite event where you can buy a select $5 beer and keep the glass. It's one of Denton's original craft beer bars, and the 75+ tap, bottle and can options leave plenty to be explored by both longtime beer snobs and hopheads-in-training.