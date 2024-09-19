Best Jukebox

No other Dallas jukebox ever stood a chance against the selection at Herby's, the Oak Cliff restaurant co-owned by DJ Sober. Sober has long reigned over North Texas nightlife (and also New York's, Austin's and other cities') so it's only natural that Herby's, which has a pleasingly minimal yellow-white-black aesthetic and fine burgers, could boast of the best curated jukebox. Madonna, Morrissey, Mariah — that's just one shelf. Of course, Sober will swap out selections periodically. You'll also find posters signed by musicians such as Leon Bridges and a cool piece of Texas art by Ralls' own Rob Wilson. As a certified cool spot, the shop has occasional pop-up art events and DJ nights. Come back for breakfast.