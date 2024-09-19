Best Local Radio Personality

Founded in 2016 in a little house on Locust Street in Denton a little more than half a mile from the Downtown Square, Faded Blue is more than just a record store with its vintage furniture, home decor, crafts, clothing and any other kind of odd or end that is old and cool, especially vinyl records. Faded Blue is by no means a large record store. One could easily flip through the store's entire selection in about an hour, but there is always plenty more in the back. Owner Devin Drake prices records fairly, meaning that you're not going to pay more just because it's by the Rolling Stones. Maybe that copy of Beggar's Banquet has some cover damage or a minor scratch on the vinyl, but this decent copy of the classic album will only set you back $15. To keep up with the space, Drake will move records that haven't been sold into a $5 bin and then into a $1 bin. Anything that sits too long in the $1 bin will be bundled together in a bundle of 20 mystery albums that is sold for $5, which is a great way to expand your collection and hear some really weird stuff from musicians long-forgotten by history. That deal alone is worth the drive.