Best Local Radio Personality

Dallas multi-instrumentalist Paul Slavens hosts the award-winning weekly radio program The Paul Slavens Show on 91.7 KXT. During the program, you'll hear a diverse mix of music from varying time periods and genres. From jazz to country, Slavens plays it all. Listeners can also suggest tunes in the comments section on KXT's website. This year, Slavens celebrates 20 years on the radio, starting out on the Sunday night shift on KERA 90.1. When KXT was formed, Slavens moved over to the station where The Paul Slavens Show was created. If you miss a song, don't worry. Slavens posts the playlist on his blog after each show. If you want to catch the magic that is Paul Slavens, tune into KXT at 8 p.m. every Sunday.