Best Local Radio Personality

Paul Slavens

Peter Salisbury

Dallas multi-instrumentalist Paul Slavens hosts the award-winning weekly radio program The Paul Slavens Show on 91.7 KXT. During the program, you'll hear a diverse mix of music from varying time periods and genres. From jazz to country, Slavens plays it all. Listeners can also suggest tunes in the comments section on KXT's website. This year, Slavens celebrates 20 years on the radio, starting out on the Sunday night shift on KERA 90.1. When KXT was formed, Slavens moved over to the station where The Paul Slavens Show was created. If you miss a song, don't worry. Slavens posts the playlist on his blog after each show. If you want to catch the magic that is Paul Slavens, tune into KXT at 8 p.m. every Sunday.

Best Actor

Jesse Plemons

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

For the second year in a row, Jesse Plemons has taken the cake when it comes to North Texas actors. Born in Dallas and raised outside of Waco, Plemons received the Best Actor award at Cannes this year for his role in Kinds of Kindness, the latest from Yorgos Lanthimos. Plemons solidified himself as a Texas boy back in his Friday Night Lights days, and now he has cemented his spot within the Hollywood elites. His cover profile with Texas Monthly is worth the read.

Best Book Club

Dallas Book and Sip Club

Dallas Book and Sip Club is not your average book club. The flagship Book and Sip Club was founded in Houston in August 2023. In less than a year, the community-focused book club has exploded with 26 chapters worldwide. Mallory Jordan founded Dallas' chapter in April 2024 and has since accumulated a membership waitlist of hundreds of eager readers. It's no surprise why. Jordan selflessly invests in the aesthetics and community-building aspects of the Dallas chapter. There are various socializing opportunities around the city, including pizza making, happy hours and movie outings. Once a month, the club gathers for an intricately planned, themed book club meeting. It's the perfect opportunity to make new friends, visit Dallas hot spots and dive into engaging conversations about books with a diverse group of literary aficionados.

Best Suburban Beer Garden

Katy Trail Ice House Outpost

In the middle of a sprawling concrete jungle in Plano sits a little oasis called the Katy Trail Icehouse Outpost. Many Dallasites are familiar with the bar and grill's flagship location along the Katy Trail in Dallas on Routh Street, but its satellite location in Plano is well worth the stop if you find yourself north of the PGBT. Like the flagship, the outpost is a casual beer garden with plenty of drinks to choose from and a delicious menu to boot. Unlike the little ice house along the trail, the suburban Katy Trail Ice House Outpost has plenty of room to grow, so it is. The Outpost is expanding its patio by 6,000 square feet, enough room for 300 more guests, a tiki bar, outdoor bathrooms, 22 trees, a new fire pit and two walk-in coolers for the kitchen that should all be complete by the end of October.

Best Record Store for Budget Collectors

Faded Blue

Founded in 2016 in a little house on Locust Street in Denton a little more than half a mile from the Downtown Square, Faded Blue is more than just a record store with its vintage furniture, home decor, crafts, clothing and any other kind of odd or end that is old and cool, especially vinyl records. Faded Blue is by no means a large record store. One could easily flip through the store's entire selection in about an hour, but there is always plenty more in the back. Owner Devin Drake prices records fairly, meaning that you're not going to pay more just because it's by the Rolling Stones. Maybe that copy of Beggar's Banquet has some cover damage or a minor scratch on the vinyl, but this decent copy of the classic album will only set you back $15. To keep up with the space, Drake will move records that haven't been sold into a $5 bin and then into a $1 bin. Anything that sits too long in the $1 bin will be bundled together in a bundle of 20 mystery albums that is sold for $5, which is a great way to expand your collection and hear some really weird stuff from musicians long-forgotten by history. That deal alone is worth the drive.

Best Concert Venue, Medium

Dos Equis Pavilion

Andrew Sherman

Opened as the Coca-Cola Starplex Amphitheatre on July 23, 1988, Dos Equis Pavilion has been Dallas' best medium-sized spot to catch a live show for about 36 years now. The first thing to appreciate about the Pavilion is the parking price included with the ticket. Yes, you're still paying for it, but isn't it nice to avoid the secondary hassle of figuring out how you should pay the parking attendant? Next is the location. Its setting in Fair Park is away from the chaos of Deep Ellum, Lakewood, The Cedars or Lower Greenville, but close enough to make any of those areas an ideal spot for an afterparty. Then there is the humble lawn, which has always given music fans budget ticket options to see great bands. Then there is the lineup of concerts itself, which can be truly unbelievable in its variety. This year alone, the venue has hosted Alanis Morissette, Hozier, Foo Fighters and 21 Savage, and the rest of the year is looking even brighter.

Best LGBTQ+ Bar

Barbara's Pavillion

EMayne

This rainbow Oak Cliff haunt welcomes folks from all walks of life. With a colorful interior, interactive jukebox and loungy couches and chairs, Barbara's Pavillion makes for happy queer refuge – especially on groovy karaoke nights. Drinks that won't break the bank, and bar snacks to absorb your gin and tonics are also a delight. Not to mention, the back patio makes for a cozy spot for you and your besties to discuss that cool indie film you saw at the Texas Theatre a few blocks away. This little dive bar may be small, but it sure feels like home.

Best Gamer Spot

Cheat Code Lounge

Jenni Cholula

Yes, we know the speakeasy trend is beginning to get played out, but Cheat Code Lounge is a true speakeasy in every sense of the word. Through a staircase or elevator at Station 4, and then another trek downstairs, guests of the popular queer nightlife destination will discover a haven of arcade games. As Dallas' gayborhood continues to evolve, the famed strip meets the needs of LGBTQ+ people seeking to heal their inner child — through games, contests, and pure fun. Drinks are available at the nearby bar, but Cheat Code Lounge also makes for a nice space for our sober brothers, sisters and non-binary siblings.

Best Movie Theater

Texas Theatre

Barak Epstein

As movie theaters have come and (mostly) gone in recent times, Texas Theatre remains strong. With exciting series, presentations of major releases and indie films, as well as magical festivals, the Texas Theatre is the ultimate film buff destination in Dallas. Just last year, the venue was the site of a major red carpet premiere, with The Iron Claw. More than 90 years since its opening, Texas Theatre continues to make history.

Best Country Song

Matt Hillyer, "Moving Away"

Shane Kislack

A couple of years ago, Matt Hillyer's longtime honky-tonk group Eleven Hundred Springs called it quits, but that by no means brought Hillyer's honky-tonking to an end. He teamed with local label State Fair Records to release the excellent Glorieta in 2023 and the stellar Bright Skyline this year. The swinging, standout track from the latest LP, "Moving Away," is a funny, classic country gem that fits nicely into Hillyer's catalog. Besides, not many tunes with the lyric "they know it ain't right to let the dog take a shit on my lawn," can get away with it like this one does.

