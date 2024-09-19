Best Place to Sample Dallas' Musical History

It's easy enough to get lost in the Josey Records flagship location in North Dallas. After all, you're talking about a record store spread across 25,000 square feet, but tucked inside Josey Records is a journey to the past you can walk around in. As we noted earlier this year, the abundance of pop cultural artifacts salvaged by the Josey Records crew from the late, great Bill's Records practically qualifies the store as a museum unto itself — albeit one where you can grab another vinyl copy of Cowboy Carter on the way out.