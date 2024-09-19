Best Place to Spot a Celebrity

Dolly Python in Old East Dallas and its sister Bishop Arts location have long held real estate on our annual Best Of Dallas issue as recurring recommendations. The shops have an outstandingly curated collection of vintage clothes and excitingly weird curiosities that make it worth the visit every time. And now they offer more glitzy sightings than Los Angeles' Chateau Marmont's bar on a Saturday night. Dolly's legend has spread to Hollywood (no surprise, Vogue recently named it one of the best vintage shops in the world), and it's become a destination for celebrities visiting Dallas. Just this past year, it attracted big-name shoppers such as Mad Men star Jon Hamm, Kanye's nemesis Pete Davidson and indie melancholy-pop queen Lana Del Rey. So keep your camera charged if you're looking for a sick selfie to go with that vintage concert tee.