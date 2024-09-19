Best Promising Singer-Songwriter/Certified Financial Planner

The Venn diagram of financial planners and singer-songwriters who've turned heads at the Kerrville Folk Festival probably overlaps minutely. Like, maybe there's just one artist like that in all of Dallas? Enter Stephanie Sammons, a Dallas-based financial planner who has also crafted one of the year's most arresting, beautiful records with her debut, Time and Evolution. Produced by folk eminence Mary Bragg, the LP traces Sammons' own reckoning with being queer in a conservative, Southern religious culture. Far from a furious screed, it is instead tender, inquisitive and often profoundly moving. These songs are the textbook definition of soulful.