Best TikTok

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor Shead was given a difficult mission: turn learning into a video game. Shead, the founder and CEO of the local tech startup STEMuli, did just that. What she and her team created is something they're calling an educational metaverse. In a virtual world built for learning, students can create their own avatars and sit in simulated classrooms with teachers and friends. After classroom instruction, students are let out into the educational metaverse to perform tasks that will help them learn. The company also implemented artificial intelligence into its world. Now, the platform will learn what local students are struggling in and offer them educational tasks accordingly. STEMuli is used in Dallas and Garland independent school districts and recently won an international award for its use of AI. Big things are happening for this little tech startup.