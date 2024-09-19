Best TikTok

Dallasite ShantaQuilette Carter-Williams has amassed more than 1 million followers and more than 46.1 million likes on TikTok, earning her the title as "Social Media's Favorite TikTok Mom." What started as family fun during the pandemic has morphed into comedic gold for the former IRS worker now turned comedian. As a heart attack and stroke survivor, the mother of three pours all into her TikTok comedy, which often pokes fun at family life. From Gen X jokes to pranking her son, Carter-Williams has garnered the support (and shares) of Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, Snoop Dogg and other influential celebrities.