Best Local Television Personality

It's easy to take excellence for granted when we've become so used to it. Perhaps that's the case when it comes to longtime Dallas Stars broadcaster Daryl "Razor" Reaugh. The former NHL goalie has been the team's color analyst for television and radio since way back in 1996, and he's been nothing short of colorfully eloquent and vividly passionate ever since. His importance to a broadcast has perhaps been felt most during the Stars' recent extended playoff runs, when national broadcasters replace the local lineup, making our hearts grow ever so fonder.