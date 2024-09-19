Best Pilates

"We work to serve a community that isn't a typical pilates audience," co-owner Kiel Jared says the studio he and his wife, Amanda Mecsey, operate in Bishop Arts District. In other words, you don't have to already look like you don't need pilates to take advantage of training offered by around 20 instructors providing 95 classes per week. Much of the emphasis is on reformer pilates, which uses those odd-looking crosses between rowing and skiing machines to help users develop core strength. Oak Cliff Pilates focuses on bringing pilates to a diverse clientele with lower prices and no-contract bundles of five classes per month as starting at $99.