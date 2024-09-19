Best Press Conference Moment

Player and coach press conferences have brought some incredible moments like Pete DeBoer angrily telling Dallas Morning News' Tim Cowlishaw to "write whatever the fuck you want." That was a great clapback by DeBoer, but no press conference moment beats Luka Doncic getting interrupted by provocative moaning in Oklahoma City during the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The moans came as Doncic finished answering a question, and he couldn't do anything but stare blankly and drop his head in bewilderment. Awkward for those in the room, but absolutely hilarious for us.