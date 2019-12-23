The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Joshua Ray Walker, PriMadonna, Shaun Martin and More

From jazz to rock to Latin, you can pretty much hear it all in North Texas, especially if you're going out this week. Kick off your week with some jazz provided to you by The Funky Knuckles at Three Links. You can continue this kick with Snarky Puppy's Shaun Martin in Deep Ellum on Thursday, or you can head to House of Blues for the award-winning cover act PriMadonna. If rap and hip-hop are more your thing, you'll want to stop by Three Links on Friday night where several artists will be honoring the work of rapper and radio host Headkrack. All you country fans out there will want to find yourselves at either Opening Bell Coffee to hear the Oklahoma-born, Texas-based act Trey Rose, or at The Blue Light Dallas this Friday for some Joshua Ray Walker.

The Funky Knuckles

9:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., free

The jazz-funk-fusion band The Funky Knuckles have been killing it in North Texas for about the last seven years. The band's 2014 album Meta-Musica reached No. 1 on iTunes' jazz charts the day it was released. Two years later, The Funky Knuckles put out their 11-song, hard-not-to-dance-to, full-length New Birth. The band has been on the bill every Monday night at Three Links for some time now. The Funky Knuckles celebrated the release of their fourth album, Delicious at the venue this year and took home a Dallas Observer Music Award for Best Jazz Act a couple of weeks ago. Jacob Vaughn

Shaun Martin

7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Deep Ellum Art Company, 3200 Commerce St., $15 at prekindle.com

The multiple Grammy Award-winning artist, writer, producer and performer Shaun Martin was a music major at the University of North Texas when he banded together with fellow students to form Snarky Puppy. Since starting the chart-topping band, Martin has worked with acts like Kirk Franklin, Chaka Khan, Erykah Badu and many others. In 2015, Martin put out his debut solo album Seven Summers. His latest album Focus was released three years later. He wrote, arranged, produced and played the keyboards on both albums. This Thursday, you can see Martin in action at Deep Ellum Art Co. Jacob Vaughn

PriMadonna

7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $14 at livenation.com

Whether you’ve been down since the '90s or your ears still respond “like a virgin” to the sultry sounds of the original Queen of Pop, PriMadonna is Dallas’ own little slice of nostalgia for anyone looking to revisit the musical earworms of yore. Winners of the Dallas Observer Music Awards Best Cover Band in 2018, PriMadonna features some of the best local musicians in Dallas replicating all the eclectic costumes and catchy tunes for everyone who couldn’t catch Madonna proper’s recent Madame X Tour. But that won’t be the only flashback in store for Dallas on the night in question. PriMadonna will be backed up by The B52s tribute band the Deadbeat Club as well as the surprise return of Psycho Pony, a Neil Young tribute with deep Dallas ties, for a trip down memory lane full of festive dancing and iconic music. Who could ask for a better gift on the day right after Christmas? Nicholas Bostick

Trey Rose

7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Opening Bell Coffee, 1409 S. Lamar St., free

The Oklahoma-born, Texas-based country act Trey Rose will take the stage at Opening Bell Coffee this Thursday. As a young kid in the small town of Hugo, Oklahoma, Rose began wanting to pursue music after hearing a Matchbox Twenty song on his way home from school. Since then, Rose has played on stages in six states and appeared on season 16 of The Voice. You won't want to miss this country gem who hangs his hat in Texas this Thursday. Jacob Vaughn

Final Fridays Honors Headkrack

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $10-$15 at eventbrite.com

This Friday at Three Links, hip-hop artists in North Texas will honor the work of the New York rapper Headkrack. The show takes place ahead of the premiere of the musician and international radio host's new radio show The Morning Hustle, which is set for Jan. 6. With his group, THE BODEGA BROS, Headkrack has played shows around the world and battled rappers like Scribble Jam in Cincinnati. Performing in honor of the artist will be hip-hop artists like Suave Burgandy, Kinfolk Jack, Trey Galactica and several others. Jacob Vaughn

Joshua Ray Walker

9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at The Blue Light Dallas, 2811 Main St., $15-$25, prekindle.com

Winner of the 2019 Dallas Observer Music Awards for Best Album, Best Song and Best Country Act, Joshua Ray Walker will be playing an intimate show Friday night at The Blue Light in Deep Ellum. Not only has Walker received Dallas' highest accolades, his efforts have received the attention of national publications like Rolling Stone, which picked "Canyon" as the No. 18 Country and Americana song of 2019. He has also received international attention on his well-received Scandinavian tour this past fall, and has already booked a small tour in Scandinavia again next year. With so much acclaim and recognition, it's hard to believe audiences will have many more chances to see this rising country music star play in such a small venue much longer. Walker is a country musician even non-fans of country music will enjoy because of his immense songwriting prowess and heartfelt earnestness. If you want to be able to say "I remember seeing Joshua Ray Walker back when…" this is not a show to miss. David Fletcher

Sr. Presidente

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at The Wild Detectives, 314 W. 8th St., $10 at eventbrite.com

Heberto Añez Novoa has performed under the moniker Sr. Presidente since 2011. It's hard to pin down one genre when it comes to Sr. Presidente's music. In a way, they all seem to merge together in his sound. This multi-instrumental artist is free-flowing in his songwriting and is self-described as "avant-Latin American-pop." Drawing influence from musicians like R. Stevie Moore, Luis Alberto Spinetta and Caetano Veloso, to name a few, Sr. Presidente is pushing boundaries of music. Jacob Vaughn

Robert Earl Keen with Shinyribs

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $45-$99.50 at livenation.com

Texas sure has a great roster of country music artists, but none help us celebrate the holiday season quite like Robert Earl Keen. Hosting what he calls the "Countdown to Christmas," Keen takes over the House of Blues on Friday for a holiday country concert sure to include his cult Christmas classic "Merry Christmas From the Family." Sure, the countdown to Christmas will technically be over by then, but we can still keep the Yuletide cheer going for at least a few more days before once-beloved Christmas trees line street curbs like yard waste and the twinkling lights that once illuminated houses — and the hearts of children — end up tangled in a box in the garage for another year. Also on the bill for Friday's show is Shinyribs, a swamp-funk country band from Austin. Diamond Rodrigue

La Pompe

9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Revelers Hall, 412 N. Bishop Ave., $5 at the venue

Self-described as "A little bit of gypsy, a little bit of French, a whole lotta swing!," the four members of La Pompe bring a completely unique perspective to the local music scene. With a mandolin, guitar and upright bass anchoring Kat Hackett's charming vocals, their music swells with nostalgia and brims with a breezy pep that will have audiences tapping their toes and transported back in time to French cafés or dimly lit New York jazz haunts. You'll likely recognize several songs in their vast songbook, but they're quick to also bust out an original composition or put a current spin on an old standard. Kick back and enjoy some post-holiday festivities as they take center stage Saturday at Revelers Hall. Jeff Strowe

The Robot Bonfire

9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Armoury D.E., 2714 Elm St., free

Artists Josh Watkins, Jason Davis and Jimmy Huckle blended their musical talents to create an indie-rock machine, The Robot Bonfire. Throwing bands like The Cure, Sunny Day Real Estate, U2 and others into a melting pot of influences has garnered them the unique heavy, mysterious sound you can hear on their self-titled album. The band made their debut at 2018's South by Southwest festival and was featured on iHeart Radio’s Loud and Local several times. You won't want to miss this chance to catch the band at Armoury D.E. this Saturday. Jacob Vaughn