The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Dashboard Confessional, Celine Dion, Ja Rule and More

There are plenty of big acts rolling into town this week. Celine Dion and Miranda Lambert will be jamming at American Airlines Center. Dashboard Confessional and Periphery will take over the House of Blues. Then there's Wolf Parade and The New Pornographers in Deep Ellum and so many more. If you sleep on your concert-going game this week, there's no doubt you'll regret it.

The Funky Knuckles

9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., free

The jazz-funk-fusion band The Funky Knuckles have been killing it in North Texas for about the last seven years. The band's 2014 album Meta-Musica reached No. 1 on iTunes' jazz charts the day it was released. Two years later, The Funky Knuckles put out their 11-song, hard-not-to-dance-to, full-length New Birth. The band has been on the bill every Monday night at Three Links for some time now. The Funky Knuckles celebrated the release of their fourth album, Delicious, at the venue this year and recently won Best Jazz Act at the Dallas Observer Music Awards. Jacob Vaughn

Celine Dion

7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., $60.50-$310.50 at ticketmaster.com

For the first time in a while, Canadian singer Celine Dion is hitting the road in the U.S. for her Courage World Tour. She released an album of the same name last year — the first English album the artist has recorded in six years, since the release of Loved Me Back to Life. Courage shot to the top of Billboard's 200 when it was put out, making for a warm welcome back to the English market for Dion. Her shows have been getting good reviews since the tour started in Quebec on Sept. 18, so you won't want to miss the diva's performance at American Airlines Center this Monday. Jacob Vaughn

Dashboard Confessional

6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $35-$59.50

Raise your hand if Chris Carrabba and company provided the soundtrack to the emotional roller coaster that was your teenage years. In the early 2000s, Dashboard Confessional was the king of emo with sad boy anthems like "Screaming Infidelities," "Hands Down" and the hit from the 2004 film Spider-Man 2, "Vindicated." Carrabba's voice oscillates nicely between breathy, hushed tones and passionate screaming, and we could just get lost in the love stories and make-out sessions that unfold in his lyrics. Dashboard has released seven studio albums and last week released a collection of its best songs, aptly titled The Best Ones of the Best Ones with tracks taken from their MTV Unplugged session, The Places You Have Come to Fear the Most and A Mark, A Mission, A Brand, A Scar, among other notable albums. The House of Blues show on Tuesday will be the band's first concert since taking a break from touring last year. Diamond Rodrigue

Wolf Parade

8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Trees, 2709 Elm St., $27 at axs.com

Spencer Krug and Dan Boeckner have kept Wolf Parade going strong for close to 20 years. Despite their involvement in numerous side projects, their in-demand production abilities and their decision to weather an extended band hiatus, they've always come back and put the band first. Together, the duo seem incapable of making anything less than stellar songs. The winning streak continues on Thin Man, their latest album and one that folks coming to Trees on Tuesday night will become instantly familiar with. It's a loopy, low-end sounding affair where the dark electronic sounds mirror the dark thematic undertones. The album's world is one where lying politicians and nefarious sleeper agents lurk in the shadows and hide behind the multi-tiered layers of technology. It's not so far-fetched a theme these days, but when delivered with thunderous aplomb, it sounds a lot more intriguing than real life. Jeff Strowe

La Pompe

7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at The Free Man Cajun Cafe & Lounge, 2626-2630 Commerce St., free

Self-described as, "A little bit of gypsy, a little bit of French, a whole lotta swing!," the four members of La Pompe bring a completely unique perspective to the local music scene. With a mandolin, guitar and upright bass anchoring Kat Hackett's charming vocals, their music swells with nostalgia and brims with a breezy pep that will have audiences tapping their toes and transported back in time to French cafés or dimly lit New York City jazz haunts. You'll likely recognize several songs in their vast songbook, but they're quick to also bust out an original composition or put a current spin on an old standard. Kick back and enjoy some post-holiday festivities as they take center stage Wednesday at The Free Man Cajun Cafe & Lounge. Jeff Strowe

The Devil Makes Three

7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Trees, 2709 Elm St., $27.50 at axs.com

Get ready to grab your partner and do-si-do with a wicked sense of style and humor because The Devil Makes Three is coming to town. Hailing from Santa Cruz, California, the trio has been getting audiences clogging since 2002 with their unique blend of bluegrass, ragtime, country and blues singing songs about the road, heartbreak and the redemption found in a bottle of that Old No. 7. Supporting TDM3 will be folk-punk balladeer Matt Heckler. This Carolina Appalachian singer-songwriter switches off between fiddle and banjo with guitar accompaniment with introspective songs that are sure to bring audiences down to earth before the night's headliner sends them to heaven … or hell, depending on the kind of night you make of it. If you're a fan of the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack, new old-time music or just having a raucous good time, this is how to spend your Friday night. David Fletcher

Ja Rule

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Gas Monkey Live, 10110 Technology Blvd., $35 at eventbrite.com

Rapper Ja Rule made the rounds as he hosted his annual celebrity flag football game at the Super Bowl in Miami. And though he tried his best to keep the conversation relevant to sports and his latest musical endeavors, journalists simply couldn't resist poking into Rule's involvement in the notorious Fyre Festival. With interest in the ill-fated venture still at an all-time high, it's a battle Rule will be waging with critics and fans for quite some time, it seems. However, as a veteran of the music-biz hustle, he's also pretty adept at deflection. It's an act he'll be performing on Friday night as he'll be debuting some new tracks from a forthcoming new album and busting through a two-decade collection of raps that led him to the top of the genre before the legal distractions got in the way. He's also got a strong sense of humor and, as his latest foray into advertising proves, he'll likely be on stage reminding you to pay your taxes, too. Jeff Strowe

Miranda Lambert

7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., $51.25-$110.50

Country singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert embarked on her 10th headlining tour Jan. 16, supporting her seventh studio album Wildcard. On top of her new material, Lambert has reportedly been whipping out some badass cover performances of songs by Alan Jackson and Travis Tritt. When Wildcard was released, the album debuted at No. 4 on U.S. Billboard's 200 and on the Top Country Albums chart at No. 1. Lambert will share the American Airlines Center stage with the Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum. Jacob Vaughn

The New Pornographers

7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Canton Hall, 2727 Canton St., $30 at axs.com

No strangers to censorship and controversy-generating headlines, A.C. Newman and company in Canadian American super group The New Pornographers famously had a gig canceled at a college in 2010, and in 2017 children's singer and entertainer Raffi Cavoukian publicly decried the band’s name (before ultimately relenting and apologizing). But The New Pornographers made headlines last week for self-censoring the band’s own name for a limited run of “kid-friendly” T-shirts that read: “The News Photographers.” (Sorry photojournalists and music nerds, the shirts are reportedly only available in youth sizes at the merch table on the current tour.) It's hard to believe it’s been 20 years since The New Pornographers’ debut album Mass Romantic burst onto college radio, music blogs and the indie-rock scene, forever cementing them as indie-power-pop-rock gods with well-received albums filled with memorable tracks. The band’s excellent eighth full-length album, In the Morse Code of Brake Lights, was released in September 2019 on their own Collected Works Records. And, as the cliché goes, The New Pornographers show no signs of stopping, nor stopping garnering rave reviews with headlines like this one (from Paste Magazine): “The New Pornographers Are Stronger Than Ever.” Daniel Rodrigue

Periphery

6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $27.50 at livenation.com

The djent/progressive metal outfit Periphery has been shredding hard since they formed in 2005. The band parted ways with Sumerian Records back in 2018, the label it released its last five albums with. The release of their latest album, Periphery IV: Hail Stan, marks a big change for the band. It's the first album Periphery has put out independently on their own label, 3DOT Recordings. The album is a monster, with a run time of about 1 hour, 4 minutes. Periphery extended its Hail Stan Tour, which now includes the band's House of Blues performance this Saturday, so you won't want to miss this chance to see them. Jacob Vaughn