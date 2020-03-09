The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Chris Stapleton, Orville Peck, Mägo de Oz and More

There are some incredible lineups at North Texas venues this week. Mägo de Oz, the Spanish folk metal legends, will be taking over House of Blues on Wednesday night. Raul Malo and Ben Rector are both rolling into town for sold-out performances Friday. The next day, Orville Peck will be under the lights at Canton Hall. But the fully stacked, must-see bill this week is Chris Stapleton's show at brand-new Globe Life Field in Arlington, featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Jamie Johnson and YOLA. If you have yet to make room in your schedule for some local live music this week, you might want to do that now.

Kamasi Washington

7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $30-$69.50 at livenation.com

The jazz saxophonist from Los Angeles, Kamasi Washington, was born into a life of music. Washington was raised by musical parents in Inglewood, California. After high school, Washington enrolled in the University of California, Los Angeles' Department of Ethnomusicology. Through this, he landed his first feature on the 2004 album Young Jazz Giants. Since then, Washington has played with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Chaka Khan, Raphael Saadiq and many others. You won't want to miss this gem of a jazz musician Tuesday at House of Blues. Jacob Vaughn

Mägo de Oz

7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $49.50 at livenation.com

Mägo de Oz, the Spanish folk metal outfit from Madrid, has been shredding for over three decades. On Oct. 26, 2018, the longtime face-melting performers took over WiZink Center Madrid with a symphony orchestra to celebrate 30 years as a band. The group's latest album, Ira Dei, came out about a year later. Be sure to check it out before swinging by House of Blues this Wednesday to catch these Spanish folk metal legends. Jacob Vaughn

Shelley Carrol and Brad Leali

8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Revelers Hall, 412 N. Bishop Ave., $5 at venue

Every Wednesday, a couple of the baddest jazz musicians in the business take over Revelers Hall when Shelley Carrol and Brad Leali take the stage. Carrol comes from a Houston family of gospel singers and musicians. At a young age, he found himself in the famous Boys Choir of Houston. Later, Carrol picked up the saxophone and began learning from the likes of Arnett Cobb and Don Wilkerson from The Texas Tenors. For college, Carrol attended the University of North Texas and landed a spot in the Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Lab Band ... and the rest is history. Leali is just as decorated. The Colorado native began mixing gospel, jazz and R&B into his playing from a very early age. The New York Times wrote that Leali is an exciting and soulful saxophonist. You won't want to miss these two at Revelers Hall on Wednesday. Jacob Vaughn

Raul Malo

8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., sold out

As The Mavericks celebrate their 30th anniversary this year, it's a fitting time to take stock and appreciate how vast their catalog has been. As purveyors of Tex-Mex, Americana, Latin and rockabilly, their 11 studio albums and three live albums are genre-defying mashups that remain timeless as the years have passed. Locally, we've been fortunate to have numerous and regular opportunities to catch them as Dallas has consistently been one of their biggest and most loyal audiences. Frontman Raul Malo also makes our area a regular stop on his solo outings, and as such he'll grace the friendly stage of The Kessler on Friday night. He'll also have some stories to tell as he's been working with Cuba's first expat band, Sweet Lizzy, a collective that he helped sign and produce. Jeff Strowe

Ben Rector

8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., sold out

When Ben Rector was nothing but a college freshman, he was unknowingly laying the groundwork for a career path that traditionally eschews the necessity of diplomas and degrees. In that first year at the University of Arkansas, Rector won the top prize in the John Lennon Songwriting Contest for a song called “Conversation” off his debut EP. His first two albums were released before graduation amidst local fanfare and general uncertainty on Rector’s part. In an interview with Arkansas’ alumni association, the singer-songwriter from Oklahoma says he never expected his music career to take off as quickly as it did. And yet by the start of this decade, Rector was transitioning into a star. His third album, Into the Morning, set off a string of hits after its 2011 release, including tracks like “Brand New,” which was notably featured on everything from Hawaii Five-0 to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Rector’s soothing brand of emotional folk-pop has garnered him an ever-growing fan base over the years, and it’s likely he’ll find even more in Dallas. Nicholas Bostick

Orville Peck

8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Canton Hall, 2727 Canton St., $55-$200 at eventbrite.com

While some fans of traditional country may dismiss Canadian crooner Orville Peck as a glam, urban cowboy hell-bent on queering up country with his flamboyant persona and ornate western wardrobe, he’s actually mining the roots of the genre’s colorful history that’s long been ignored by much of Nashville’s latest snap-back ball cap-wearing acts. Country-western red-dirt caked present hides a lengthy legacy of campiness from cheeky album art and Hee Haw-like variety shows to artists’ on- and off-stage attire — especially the incredibly over-the-top ornate suits designed by Nudie Cohn and worn by the likes of Roy Rogers, Porter Wagoner, Glen “Rhinestone Cowboy” Campbell and so many other performers inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. (Not to mention the wigs and rhinestones still worn by Dolly Parton, one of Peck’s influences.) The shoegaze-meets-country singer-songwriter may hide his appearance with his trademark fringed masks, but his songwriting skills paired with his gravelly voice and a multi-octave vocal range that at times recalls Roy Orbison or Chris Isaak then at others a young Johnny Cash or Elvis Presley seem to have quickly helped him lasso a cult-like following. Nashville-based country-rock outfit Teddy and the Rough Riders open. Daniel Rodrigue

Chris Stapleton

6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Globe Life Field, 734 Stadium Dr., Arlington, $49-$304 at ticketmaster.com

Chris Stapleton is on tour for his All American Roadshow, and he's making a stop in Arlington this Saturday. Over the years, the country singer has received credits on over 170 songs, some of them securing a spot at the top the U.S. Billboard 200. Some of the artist's latest work, From a Room Volume 1 and Volume 2, earned Stapleton an Album of the Year Award in the Country Music Awards and a Grammy Award for Best Country Album of the Year. If Stapleton isn't enough to get you to drive out to Arlington, he's bringing Willie Nelson & Family and a couple of other special guests with him. Jacob Vaughn

Stunna 4 Vegas

8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Gas Monkey Live!, 10110 Technology Blvd. E., $40 at eventbrite.com

At 24, Khalick Antonio Caldwell, who releases music as Stunna 4 Vegas, is making waves early. In 2018, this North Carolina native dropped his song "Animal," featuring rapper Da Baby. The song's popularity helped seal the deal on a contract with Da Baby's record label, Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment. The following year, Caldwell's debut album, BIG 4X, peaked at No. 50 on the Billboard 200. And this year, Caldwell broke a personal record with his second album, Rich Youngin, debuting at No. 29 on the Billboard chart. Stunna 4 Vegas will be taking the stage at Gas Monkey Live! with Trapboy Freddy this Saturday. Jacob Vaughn

Pinky Doodle Poodle

9 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $7 at seeticket.us

To say that Pinky Doodle Poodle rocks hard is the understatement of the century. This is "kick in the door, trash the living room, burn down the house and move to the next one," hard-driving rock. That really isn't too much of an exaggeration. This high-energy rock band from Tokyo blew absolutely everyone away when they opened for Rosegarden Funeral Party and Goons at Three Links in July 2019. As they weren't ready for their night to end, the band picked up their gear after their set, walked a few doors down to Twilite Lounge, set up and played until they were absolutely forced to stop. Also on the bill is long-standing Athens punk rock band Five Eight. As if that weren't enough, concertgoers will also be treated to the first show of new Dallas super group High Life, featuring Leah Lane and Wil Farrier of Rosegarden Funeral Party, Charlie DeBolt of Upsetting and Dallas' best punk photographer, Vera Velma Hernandez. David Fletcher

Revelers Hall Band

2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Revelers Hall, 412 N. Bishop Ave., $5 at venue

Every Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., the Revelers Hall Band makes a not-so-subtle stop at their home venue. The six-piece brass band packs a punch that is near impossible to stand still against. The band embodies what Revelers Hall co-owner Jason Roberts and music director Kevin Butler want to get out of all the performers at the venue. It's acoustic, and they play real pianos and upright basses, instead of electric. Even if the power goes out, the Revelers Hall Band will keep the show going. The band can also be heard accompanying other acts booked at the venue throughout the week. Jacob Vaughn