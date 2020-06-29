7 Livestreams and Live Concerts in Dallas This Week

Willie Nelson is taking his annual July 4 picnic show online for the first time this week, and you won't want to miss it.

With Gov. Greg Abbott ordering bars to close and restaurants to dial back on capacity, live music is slim pickin's this week. But don't worry, we've got you covered. If you're still going out (wearing a mask and keeping your distance), you can catch Opening Bell Coffee's open mic night, Reid Robinson's CarBaret or a couple of shows at Lava Cantina in The Colony. But if you're looking to cautiously feed your live music cravings, there are good livestreamed shows to watch too. You can see Old 97's' Rhett Miller this Wednesday, Fort Worth's Hightower Band on Friday or Willie Nelson and Friends on Saturday. Don't let these shows go to waste.

Opening Bell Coffee's Open Mic

7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Opening Bell Coffee Shop, 1409 S. Lamar St., free

Because Opening Bell Coffee is a restaurant and music venue, they will still be open for their Tuesday night open mic. Hosted by Steve Jackson, the open mic is the longest-running in the DFW area. It has featured acts like Leon Bridges, Garrett Owen and several local artists who later appeared on The Voice. If you're looking for the next big thing when it comes to singer-songwriters, look no further.

Rhett Miller

11 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at stageit.com, free

Old 97's singer Rhett Miller is bringing live performances to his fans through the website StageIt.com. His first foray into the livestreaming realm was not long ago. The stream is set up for pay-what-you-can donations and features a live chat. There are only two rules for people who want to view Miller as he performs from his office in the basement of his New York Hudson Valley home: no stage diving and no flash photography.

Sunset Strip

9 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Lava Cantina, 5805 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, $20 at eventbrite.com

If you're feeling a little nostalgic, you might want to tune in to Lava Cantina's livestream on Facebook for a blast from the past. Local cover band Sunset Strip will take you back to the '80s, a time of big hair, spandex and larger-than-life guitar riffs with their set this Wednesday. Just because the pandemic seems to be getting worse doesn't mean you can't enjoy some good live music. The event is free to view online, but donations are encouraged.

Reid Robinson's CarBaret

7 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Brizo, 300 N. Coit Rd., Suite 255, Richardson, $20 at eventbrite.com

Reid Robinson has hosted several drive-in events throughout the pandemic, and the recent bar closures aren't going to slow him down. This Friday, Robinson will help ring in the 40th anniversary of the movie Flash Gordon. There will be food, drinks and live DJ sets performed by Devin Pike, Rob Ervin and Adrian Harry. To enjoy the show right from your car, tune your radio to 93.5 FM. A max of 60 cars will be allowed at the drive-in, so reserve your spot while you can.

Hightower Band

7 p.m. Friday, July 3, at facebook.com, free

The Fort Worth country-surf-rock group Hightower has made a name for itself performing at venues across North Texas and putting out absolute bangers on albums like their latest, Echo Spring. If you didn't get a chance to catch the band live before the pandemic, Hightower has you covered with Hightower Happy Hour. It's a new acoustic concert series the band will be livestreaming every Friday from the scenic North Texas Hill Country. Check them out at Facebook.com/hightowerband.

Jason Elmore & Hoodoo Witches

6:30 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Lava Cantina, 5805 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, $20 at eventbrite.com

Also appearing on stage at Lava Cantina and being beamed to a screen near you via Facebook is the local blues-rock outfit Jason Elmore & Hoodoo Witches. With the band's third studio album, Champagne Velvet, landing in the top 20 on the Billboard Blues Chart in 2016, Jason Elmore & Hoodoo Witches have made a name for themselves over the years. Since forming, the band has won Dallas Obsever Music Awards and played for crowds all over DFW. Get your blues fix this weekend with their set. The event is free to view online, but donations are encouraged.

Willie Nelson 4th of July Picnic

3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at luck.stream, $35-$45 at williepicnic.com

Willie Nelson's annual July 4th picnic is going virtual, according to Rolling Stone. The show will take place the day after the release of Nelson's latest album, First Rose of Spring. It will feature a performance by Nelson's family band as well as several other big-name acts like Charley Crockett, Margo Price, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Shakey Graves and more.