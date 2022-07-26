The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards Will Broadcast Next Year From Frisco

One of the highest honors in country music — besides getting to perform at the Grand Ole Opry and getting your song in an episode of Yellowstone — is coming back to town.
The Academy of Country Music (ACM) announced on its official website that its 58th annual awards show will be held on May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
This will be the second time that the ACM Awards have been held in the DFW area. The 50th ACM Awards were held in 2015 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Next year's awards show will also be the second time the ACMs will stream online on Amazon Prime instead of a TV network and the first time the Dallas Cowboys' headquarters facility in Frisco will host an awards show.
The ACM started streaming its annual awards show this year on Amazon's streaming service and became the first major awards ceremony to stream on an online channel. The broadcast received an Emmy for Outstanding Technical Direction at this year's Emmy awards.
The move to Frisco was quite a surprise for longtime viewers of the ACMs. The Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles hosted the country music awards show from 1991 to 2002. Various venues across Las Vegas have hosted the awards 17 times in the last 20 years. The exceptions were two performances in Nashville and the one at AT&T Stadium in 2015. That production was hosted by Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan, according to the ACM website.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a congratulatory message from his staff's office to Frisco for being named the ACM Awards' host city in 2023.
"Congratulations to the City of Frisco on being selected to host one of the biggest celebrations of country music," Abbott wrote. "Country music is a big part of the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in our state's cultural traditions. I look forward to working alongside city leaders as they prepare to host and celebrate artists cherished by Texans and people from across the world."
The 2023 awards will also be the first with a new executive producer. Longtime producer R.A. Clark has been part of the annual ACM Awards since the 39th annual event in 2004, starting as a co-executive producer, according to the Internet Movie Database. Grammy Awards executive producer Raj Kapoor will stand in for Clark next year.
“The Academy is proud to extend our relationship with Amazon to once again deliver the ACM Awards live to a global audience on Prime Video,” Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside said in a released statement. “The March 2022 show was a defining moment for the ACM and a huge step forward for country music, allowing audiences around the world to see their favorite artists perform live and be recognized for their excellence. We can’t wait to take the show to a new level for fans with an exciting new venue and integrated partnership with the Dallas Cowboys.”
No names have been announced for hosting duties or live performances at the May 2023 event. Country music icon Dolly Parton hosted the 2022 awards from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The show included live performances from singers and groups like Kelly Clarkson, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Tenpenny. Miranda Lambert won Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards; it was her 37th ACM award, setting a record for the most won by a single artist or group.
The main ceremony will be broadcast on Amazon Prime, and Amazon's other channels will provide additional coverage from the red carpet on Amazon Fashion and Amazon Music's Twitch channel. Amazon announced in an online statement that it aims to make the ACM Awards broadcast from Frisco a "360-degree, immersive, fan-first event for a global audience."