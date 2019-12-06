Music News: Jill Scott, Brittany Howard and Alanis Morissette Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

You Oughta Know that Alanis Morissette announced a massive tour to commemorate the 25th anniversary of her enormously successful album Jagged Little Pill .

Year-end lists are all the rage this time of the year. It's always fun to delve into and sample critics' tastes as various publications churn out the content of best songs, best albums, best videos and best concerts. Get a jump-start on some 2020 memories as artists continue to announce upcoming tour dates. Read ahead for the details as to who is heading our way here in Dallas.

