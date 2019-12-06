Music News: Jill Scott, Brittany Howard and Alanis Morissette Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

Year-end lists are all the rage this time of the year. It's always fun to delve into and sample critics' tastes as various publications churn out the content of best songs, best albums, best videos and best concerts. Get a jump-start on some 2020 memories as artists continue to announce upcoming tour dates. Read ahead for the details as to who is heading our way here in Dallas.
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 / 7:30pm @ American Airlines Center
Dallas Symphony Chorus: Lawrence Loh - Christmas Pops
Dallas Symphony Chorus: Lawrence Loh - Christmas Pops
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 / 7:30pm @ Meyerson Symphony Center
Longview Symphony Orchestra: Dana Pundt and Jon Starling - Home for The Holidays
Longview Symphony Orchestra: Dana Pundt and Jon Starling - Home for The Holidays
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 / 7:30pm @ S.E. Belcher Jr. Performance Center
- The mighty Jill Scott will perform at Music Hall at Fair Park on March 5 as part of her sprawling Who Is Jill Scott? 20th Anniversary Tour. Scott's debut album will serve as the guiding force for the tour's set list, but it's safe to assume that many of her other anthemic hits will also pop up throughout the evening. Tickets are on sale Dec. 6.
- Jazz and funk maestro Kamasi Washington will bring his insane talents to Dallas for a March 10 performance at House of Blues. He'll continue building off of a busy past year that's found him out on tours with Herbie Hancock and lands him in Mexico in January for Wilco's Sky Blue Sky Festival. Tickets are on sale Dec. 6.
- Bassist extraordinaire Thundercat will be touring heavily throughout North America in support of his latest album, Drunk. Always one to put on a good show, he's also teased some new music with a theatrical new video that promotes the tour. He'll perform locally at House of Blues on April 6. Tickets are on sale Dec. 6.
- Famed Russian protest collective, Pussy Riot, are hitting the road for a short spring North American tour that will visit Trees on April 11. Earlier this year, Pussy Riot shared new songs “1937” and “Black Snow.” Tickets for the performance are on sale Dec. 6
- Alanis Morissette will tour this summer and play her landmark Jagged Little Pill in its entirety. To add to the nostalgia, she's bringing along two other '90s stalwarts Garbage and Liz Phair as tour support. This very cool event takes place locally at Dos Equis Pavilion on June 14. Tickets are on sale Dec. 6.
- Brittany Howard has had a good 2019, buoyed by the release of Jaime, one of the year's most critically acclaimed albums. To keep the momentum going, she'll be touring heavily into 2020. Locally, she'll stop in Dallas to perform at McFarlin Auditorium on March 26. Tickets are on sale Dec. 6.
- Snoh Aalegra is bringing her "Ugh, A Tour Again" outing to Dallas for a March 31 performance at House of Blues. The Swedish singer-songwriter has been earning fans and airplay with some strong singles, including "Fool For You" and "I Want You Around." Tickets are on sale now.
- Jam band favorites Umphrey's McGee are rolling into town for a show at House of Blues on April 18. Their Hindsight 20/20 Tour will find them passing through our area of the U.S. before what will likely be an eventful summer festival outing for the veteran band. Tickets are on sale Dec. 6.
- Americana legends Los Lobos continue to perform regularly and tour extensively. The band has a new holiday tune to help get you through the season but will start 2020 with a slew of shows that include a local stop at House of Blues on Feb. 29. Tickets are on sale Dec. 6.
- Parrotheads will rejoice as the annual visit from Jimmy Buffett has been announced. As always, the event will take place at Dos Equis Pavilion, and there will be beach balls, Coronas, and flip-flops in plentiful form. The show takes place May 23 and tickets are on sale Dec. 12.
- Chicago and Rick Springfield will join forces this summer for a Adult Contemporary, FM-Gold touring extravaganza. Expect lots of tipsy dancing, off-kilter singalongs and a whole lot of chardonnay spilled as the tour stretches out across the U.S. this summer. Locally, they'll play at Dos Equis Pavilion on June 26. Tickets are on sale Dec. 6.
- Local soul/funk/groove band Bastards Of Soul will hold an album release party at The Kessler Theater on Feb. 8. Paul & The Tall Trees will open the proceedings on what should be a fantastic and celebratory evening of local music. Tickets are on sale Dec. 6.
- Singer-songwriter Kat Edmondson is a frequent Dallas-area visitor while out on tour. She'll embark on a new jaunt early next year in support of her upcoming album, Dreamers Do. This time around, she'll appear at The Kessler Theater for a performance on Feb. 20. Tickets are on sale Dec. 6.
- Local favorite Hayes Carll drops back in the area for a March 27 performance at The Kessler Theater. The relentless road warrior is still packing houses out on tour behind his latest album, What It Is. Tickets are on sale Dec. 6.
- GQ Korea's 2016 Man of the Year Eric Nam is touring in 2020 behind his new album, the breezy, pop-tinged Before We Begin. His lengthy jaunt across North America will find him appearing locally at The Granada Theater on Feb. 5. Tickets are on sale Dec. 6.
- Singer-songwriters Anderson East and Foy Vance are bringing their joint tour to The Granada Theater on Feb. 28. The boxing themed 12 Rounds Tour will feature both individual and collaborative performances form the lively pair. Tickets are on sale Dec. 6.
