Announcing the 2019 Dallas Observer Music Awards Nominees

The Dallas Observer Music Awards, which reward the most accomplished, innovative and outstanding contributions to the local music industry, are on their 31st year. Thirty-one years, the age most of us consider becoming adults. In 1988, the year when DOMA first started, Reagan was president, the No. 1 song was George Michael's "Faith" and Donald Trump was spending lavishly on building a tacky hotel empire.
While times have certainly changed, one thing remains unwaveringly constant: the excellent musicianship keeping DFW’s nightlife electric and distinct. And that’s always a cause for celebration. The nominees were determined via a committee made up of the city’s utmost experts: music journalists, promoters, talent buyers, photographers and producers.
This year’s ballot sees a lot of first-timers, like Kyoto Lo-Fi, Abraham Alexander and Cody Lynn Boyd with two nominations each, as well as established Grammy-winning musicians like Snarky Puppy’s Mark Lettieri, Midlake’s McKenzie Smith and Erykah Badu’s keyboardist RC Williams.
Over 40 nominated artists will be performing at our Music Awards showcase, which takes place on Saturday, Dec. 7, at various Deep Ellum venues, including Club Dada, Trees, Off the Record, Three Links and Reno’s. Tickets to the showcase are available for sale here.
The awards ceremony will take place at a red carpet event (yeah, we can be fancy) on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Canton Hall that’s free and open to the public. This year’s awards ceremony’s theme will be “Andy Warhol’s Factory,” so expect special performances and surprises. Dress as Basquiat, Edie Sedgwick or a Campbell’s Soup can for our costume contest. For more information, visit Dallasobservermusicawards.com.
Congratulations to all the well-deserving nominees!
Best Album
Wish You Were Here, Joshua Ray Walker
I Tried to Fight It but I Was Inside It, Nervous Curtains
Underground GOD, Rakim Al-Jabbaar
Another Everything, Acid Carousel
To Each His Own, EB the Younger
Best Bassist
KJ Gray
Aaron Gonzalez
Wes Stephenson
Aarón Mirelles, Sub-Sahara
Robert Trusko
Best Blues Act
Jim Suhler
Polydogs
Stevie James Trio
Jason Elmore
Tin & Tonic
Best Country Act
Joshua Ray Walker
Frankie Leonie
Vandoliers
Elaina Kay
Vincent Neil Emerson
Best Cover Band
PriMadonna
Different Strokes
The Rich Girls
Straight Tequila Night
The Gorehounds
Best DJ
Willie Trimmer
Sober
Matthew Urbanic
Blake Ward
Wanz Dover
Best DJ Night
"Disco, TX"
"The Super Bad" at Midnight Rambler
"Turnstile Tuesdays" at Beauty Bar
"Barf Wave" at The Nines
"Jack’s House"
Best Drummer
Cleon Edwards
Chris Holmes
Stefan Gonzalez
McKenzie Smith
Nick Russo, Duell
Best Electronic Act
Felt & Fur
Black Taffy
Nite
Helium Queens
Nervous Curtains
Best EP
TV Baby, Mean Motor Scooter
This is Better, Sarah Jaffe
Tangled, Ravs
Land Mammal, Land Mammal
Diamond Cuts, Son of Stan
Best Experimental/Noise Act
Kill the World
Mattie Mystic
Supermook
Locations
TRUSKO
Best Female Singer
Leah Lane, Rosegarden Funeral Party
Sudie
Remy Reilly
M3cca
Kierra Gray
Best Festival
Fortress
Homegrown
Riverfront Jazz Festival
Lights All Night
Denton Arts & Jazz Festival
Best Folk
Doug Burr
Jacob Metcalf
Honey Folk
Loyal Sally
Best Funk/R&B Act
Medicine Man Revival
Friday’s Foolery
CoLab
Bastards of Soul
Abraham Alexander
Best Group Act
Acid Carousel
Pearl Earl
The Bralettes
Rosegarden Funeral Party
Kyoto Lo-Fi
Best Guitarist
Nick Snyder
Mark Lettieri
Stephen Ketner
Nick Earl
Nik Lee
Best Jazz Act
Yells at Eels
The Funky Knuckes
Kwinton Gray Project
Big Ass Brand Band
Ginny Mac
Best Live Act
Rosegarden Funeral Party
Medicine Man Revival
Motorcade
Helium Queens
Ronnie Heart
Best Male Vocalist
Joshua Ray Walker
Jacob Metcalf
Keite Young, Medicine Man Revival
Stanley Mongaras, Cure for Paranoia
Daron Beck, Pinkish Black
Best Metal/Hardcore Act
Pinkish Black
Duell
Mothership
Power Trip
Mountain of Smoke
Best Music Video
“Cocaine Country Dancing,” Paul Cauthen
“Merry Go Round,” Tippy Balady
“The Hate U Give,” Bobby Sessions ft. Keite Young
“Form/Foul,” Upsetting
“Something’s Gotta Change,” Pearl Earl
Best New Artist
Cody Lynn Boyd
Abraham Alexander
Flower Child
Kirk Holloway
Secrecies
Best Pianist/Keyboardist
Kwinton Gray
Daniel Creamer
RC Williams
Peter Rioux
Poppy Xander
Best Pop Act
The Bralettes
Air Review
Luna Luna
Savannah Low
Lorelei K
Best Producer
Alex Bhore
Taylor Tatsch
Jason Burt
Mousequake
Matt Pence
Best Punk Act
Sub-Sahara
Posival
Upsetting
Sealion
American Shit Storm
Best Radio Show/Podcast
The KXT Local Show, KXT 91.7
The Paul Slavens Show, KXT 91.7
The Ghost of Blind Lemon, Deep Ellum Radio
DTX Selects podcast
De Colores Radio
Best Rap/Hip-Hop Act
Rakim Al-Jabbaar
2wice
DQ Hampton
Asian da Brat
Tay Money
Best Record Label
Dreamy Life Records
State Fair Records
Barf Wave Records
High Standarz
Kirtland Records
Best Record Store
Spinster
Top Ten Records
Josey Records
Good Records
14 Records
Best Rock Act
The Roomsounds
Cut Throat Finches
Kyoto Lo-Fi
Acid Carousel
Rosegarden Funeral Party
Best Song
“Canyon,” Joshua Ray Walker
“Selfish,” Sam Lao
"Run the Other Way," Jacob Metcalf
“Better in the Morning,” Quaker City Night Hawks
“I’m Gonna Give You Anything,” Cody Lynn Boyd
Best Songwriter
Joshua Ray Walker
Rakim Al-Jabbaar
Leah Lane
Kenneth Pritchard
Keite Young/Jason Burt
Best Talent Buyer/Promoter
Margin Walker
Spune
Parade of Flesh
King Camel
Galaxy 9
Best Venue Under 500
Three Links
The Free Man
The Kessler
Club Dada
Double Wide
Best Venue Over 500
The Bomb Factory
The Rustic
Deep Ellum Art Co.
Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios
Granada Theater
