Announcing the 2019 Dallas Observer Music Awards Nominees

Poppy Xander from Helium Queens and PriMadonna is one the 2019 DOMA nominees

The Dallas Observer Music Awards, which reward the most accomplished, innovative and outstanding contributions to the local music industry, are on their 31st year. Thirty-one years, the age most of us consider becoming adults. In 1988, the year when DOMA first started, Reagan was president, the No. 1 song was George Michael's "Faith" and Donald Trump was spending lavishly on building a tacky hotel empire.

While times have certainly changed, one thing remains unwaveringly constant: the excellent musicianship keeping DFW’s nightlife electric and distinct. And that’s always a cause for celebration. The nominees were determined via a committee made up of the city’s utmost experts: music journalists, promoters, talent buyers, photographers and producers.

This year’s ballot sees a lot of first-timers, like Kyoto Lo-Fi, Abraham Alexander and Cody Lynn Boyd with two nominations each, as well as established Grammy-winning musicians like Snarky Puppy’s Mark Lettieri, Midlake’s McKenzie Smith and Erykah Badu’s keyboardist RC Williams.

Over 40 nominated artists will be performing at our Music Awards showcase, which takes place on Saturday, Dec. 7, at various Deep Ellum venues, including Club Dada, Trees, Off the Record, Three Links and Reno’s. Tickets to the showcase are available for sale here.

The awards ceremony will take place at a red carpet event (yeah, we can be fancy) on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Canton Hall that’s free and open to the public. This year’s awards ceremony’s theme will be “Andy Warhol’s Factory,” so expect special performances and surprises. Dress as Basquiat, Edie Sedgwick or a Campbell’s Soup can for our costume contest. For more information, visit Dallasobservermusicawards.com.

Congratulations to all the well-deserving nominees!

Best Album

Wish You Were Here, Joshua Ray Walker

I Tried to Fight It but I Was Inside It, Nervous Curtains

Underground GOD, Rakim Al-Jabbaar

Another Everything, Acid Carousel

To Each His Own, EB the Younger

Best Bassist

KJ Gray

Aaron Gonzalez

Wes Stephenson

Aarón Mirelles, Sub-Sahara

Robert Trusko

Best Blues Act



Jim Suhler

Polydogs

Stevie James Trio

Jason Elmore

Tin & Tonic

Best Country Act



Joshua Ray Walker

Frankie Leonie

Vandoliers

Elaina Kay

Vincent Neil Emerson

Best Cover Band



PriMadonna

Different Strokes

The Rich Girls

Straight Tequila Night

The Gorehounds

Best DJ

Willie Trimmer

Sober

Matthew Urbanic

Blake Ward

Wanz Dover

Best DJ Night



"Disco, TX"

"The Super Bad" at Midnight Rambler

"Turnstile Tuesdays" at Beauty Bar

"Barf Wave" at The Nines

"Jack’s House"

Best Drummer



Cleon Edwards

Chris Holmes

Stefan Gonzalez

McKenzie Smith

Nick Russo, Duell

Best Electronic Act



Felt & Fur

Black Taffy

Nite

Helium Queens

Nervous Curtains

Best EP

TV Baby, Mean Motor Scooter

This is Better, Sarah Jaffe

Tangled, Ravs

Land Mammal, Land Mammal

Diamond Cuts, Son of Stan

Best Experimental/Noise Act



Kill the World

Mattie Mystic

Supermook

Locations

TRUSKO

Best Female Singer

Leah Lane, Rosegarden Funeral Party

Sudie

Remy Reilly

M3cca

Kierra Gray

Best Festival

Fortress

Homegrown

Riverfront Jazz Festival

Lights All Night

Denton Arts & Jazz Festival

Best Folk

Doug Burr

Jacob Metcalf

Honey Folk

Loyal Sally

Best Funk/R&B Act

Medicine Man Revival

Friday’s Foolery

CoLab

Bastards of Soul

Abraham Alexander

Best Group Act

Acid Carousel

Pearl Earl

The Bralettes

Rosegarden Funeral Party

Kyoto Lo-Fi

Best Guitarist

Nick Snyder

Mark Lettieri

Stephen Ketner

Nick Earl

Nik Lee

Best Jazz Act

Yells at Eels

The Funky Knuckes

Kwinton Gray Project

Big Ass Brand Band

Ginny Mac

Best Live Act

Rosegarden Funeral Party

Medicine Man Revival

Motorcade

Helium Queens

Ronnie Heart

Best Male Vocalist

Joshua Ray Walker

Jacob Metcalf

Keite Young, Medicine Man Revival

Stanley Mongaras, Cure for Paranoia

Daron Beck, Pinkish Black

Best Metal/Hardcore Act



Pinkish Black

Duell

Mothership

Power Trip

Mountain of Smoke

Best Music Video

“Cocaine Country Dancing,” Paul Cauthen

“Merry Go Round,” Tippy Balady

“The Hate U Give,” Bobby Sessions ft. Keite Young

“Form/Foul,” Upsetting

“Something’s Gotta Change,” Pearl Earl

Best New Artist

Cody Lynn Boyd

Abraham Alexander

Flower Child

Kirk Holloway

Secrecies

Best Pianist/Keyboardist

Kwinton Gray

Daniel Creamer

RC Williams

Peter Rioux

Poppy Xander

Best Pop Act

The Bralettes

Air Review

Luna Luna

Savannah Low

Lorelei K

Best Producer

Alex Bhore

Taylor Tatsch

Jason Burt

Mousequake

Matt Pence

Best Punk Act

Sub-Sahara

Posival

Upsetting

Sealion

American Shit Storm

Best Radio Show/Podcast

The KXT Local Show, KXT 91.7

The Paul Slavens Show, KXT 91.7

The Ghost of Blind Lemon, Deep Ellum Radio

DTX Selects podcast

De Colores Radio

Best Rap/Hip-Hop Act

Rakim Al-Jabbaar

2wice

DQ Hampton

Asian da Brat

Tay Money

Best Record Label



Dreamy Life Records

State Fair Records

Barf Wave Records

High Standarz

Kirtland Records

Best Record Store

Spinster

Top Ten Records

Josey Records

Good Records

14 Records

Best Rock Act

The Roomsounds

Cut Throat Finches

Kyoto Lo-Fi

Acid Carousel

Rosegarden Funeral Party

Best Song

“Canyon,” Joshua Ray Walker

“Selfish,” Sam Lao

"Run the Other Way," Jacob Metcalf

“Better in the Morning,” Quaker City Night Hawks

“I’m Gonna Give You Anything,” Cody Lynn Boyd



Best Songwriter

Joshua Ray Walker

Rakim Al-Jabbaar

Leah Lane

Kenneth Pritchard

Keite Young/Jason Burt

Best Talent Buyer/Promoter

Margin Walker

Spune

Parade of Flesh

King Camel

Galaxy 9

Best Venue Under 500

Three Links

The Free Man

The Kessler

Club Dada

Double Wide

Best Venue Over 500

The Bomb Factory

The Rustic

Deep Ellum Art Co.

Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios

Granada Theater