Ariana Grande's Makeup Brand, R.E.M. Beauty, is Holding a Pop-Up Event in Dallas

The pop-up is called Hypernova Hotel, and although the “Yes, And?” singer won’t be present, her presence will be felt. R.E.M. Beauty is a direct extension of Grande’s brand, with products like the Sweetener Concealer and the Thank, U Next Plumping Lip Gloss taking their names from two of her albums. (This is the closest thing we have to a tour announcement right now so we're taking it in stride.)
The marketing and packaging for Grande’s products also reflect a space-age aesthetic seen in several of her music videos, such “Break Free” and “34+35.” If past iterations of this event are to be believed, Hypernova Hotel’s Dallas pop-up will surely expand on that.
Launching in promotion of both R.E.M. Beauty’s new Hypernova product line and (presumably) Grande’s science fiction-inspired new record, Eternal Sunshine, this event’s previous outings in Paris and Santa Monica have boasted glossy, girly and retrofuturistic decor. Graphics have included curlicue typography reminiscent of the '50s, movie posters of Grande modeling her products and the makeup itself displayed in test tube-like cases.
The whole thing has an “Astronaut Barbie” kind of vibe, which is fitting since marketing for the Hypernova line boasts “out-of-this-world color.” This level of commitment to branding will have customers convinced before they’ve so much as swatched the products.
@r.e.m.beauty a petite preview of our hypernova hotel pop-up in paris ‧₊˚✩ 🪐✩˚₊‧ starting tomorrow you can stop by for an out-of-this-world experience starring our newest collection right near the @SEPHORA ♬ original sound - r.e.m. beauty
In addition to checking out the makeup products, Hypernova Hotel attendees will also have access to exclusive merch, such as T-shirts and sweatshirts, as well as on-theme photo opportunities. Photos and videos of past events also had on-site makeup artists and smaller merch items like postcards and tote bags available for sale.
The first 200 customers at each stop will receive a free keychain, and every purchase will come with an exclusive sticker sheet.
The Hypernova Hotel, which is on tour and visiting Ulta Beauty locations across the country, is just one facet of the breakneck year for publicity Grande is having, between promoting her beauty line, her new album, the film adaptation of Wicked she’s starring in and her innocence in the alleged infidelity scandal that’s been plaguing her since last year,
Grande is set to be a daily fixture of the entertainment news cycle in 2024, so it’s no wonder she’s too busy to show up to these pop-up events. But if testimonials from influencers are to be believed (and we’ll let you decide if they are), the Hypernova Hotel pop-up is plenty entertaining without her.
The Hypernova Hotel Pop-Up is at Ulta Beauty, 13710 Dallas Parkway, Suite D, on March 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. No ticket is required and service is first come, first served. More information can be found on R.E.M. Beauty’s website.