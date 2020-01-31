Music News: The Flaming Lips, My Chemical Romance and Roger Waters Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

We've got some heavy-hitting artists heading this way in this week's concert announcements. Read ahead for details on artists ranging from veteran psych rockers to up-and-coming pop artists to some Rock and Roll Hall of Famers.

Dallas' SOLUNA Festival will bring The Flaming Lips to town for a collaborative performance with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and members of the Dallas Symphony Chorus on April 19 at the Meyerson.

