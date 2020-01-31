Music News: The Flaming Lips, My Chemical Romance and Roger Waters Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

We've got some heavy-hitting artists heading this way in this week's concert announcements. Read ahead for details on artists ranging from veteran psych rockers to up-and-coming pop artists to some Rock and Roll Hall of Famers.
Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra: Yaniv Dinur - Symphonie Fantastique
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 / 7:30pm @ Bass Performance Hall 330 E 4th Street Fort Worth TX 76102330 E 4th Street, Fort Worth TX 76102View more dates and times at this location >
Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Fabio Luisi - Salome
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 / 7:30pm @ Meyerson Symphony Center 2301 Flora St. Ste. 100 Dallas TX 752012301 Flora St. Ste. 100, Dallas TX 75201View more dates and times at this location >
Kingston Trio
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 / 7:30pm @ Arlington Music Hall 224 North Center Street Arlington TX 76011224 North Center Street, Arlington TX 76011
- Dallas' SOLUNA Festival will bring The Flaming Lips to town for an April 19 show at Meyerson Symphony Center. The psych-rockers will perform their landmark 1999 album, The Soft Bulletin, in its entirety with assistance from the Dallas Symphony. Tickets went on sale Jan. 30, so check fast to see what's left.
- My Chemical Romance are back with a 2020 victory lap. They'll be hitting up some of North America's largest venues as they run out a much ballyhooed reunion tour after nine years away from the road. They'll headline American Airlines Center this fall on Sept. 30. Tickets are on sale Jan. 31.
- Rock icon Roger Waters is returning to American Airlines Center for a performance on Oct. 3. The legendary Pink Floyd member will be touring as part of a more intimate "Live In The Round" setup that should serve as a contrast to his 2017 tour that previously brought him to town. Tickets are on sale Jan. 31.
- Fort Worth's Dickies Arena continues to bring in some top-notch shows. On May 18, James Taylor & His All-Star Band will headline the new venue as the veteran crooner kicks off a series of spring North American dates. As a bonus, he'll be joined by opener Jackson Browne. Tickets are on sale Feb. 3.
- Singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield performs under the moniker Waxahatchee. She'll soon release the third in a line of critically acclaimed albums for North Carolina's Merge Records and will tour heavily in support. Catch her locally at Sons of Hermann Hall on May 1. Tickets are on sale Jan. 31.
- Archers of Loaf are another band with strong North Carolina ties. They're set to release their first album of new material in 22 years and will be hitting the road to what will likely be large amounts of nostalgic fanfare. Catch the venerable indie rockers at Deep Ellum Art Co. on May 15. Tickets are on sale Jan. 31.
- Hardcore New York City punk band Agnostic Front have been jamming out since 1980. Kindred spirits Sick Of It All have been at things for nearly as long. The two bands are teaming up for a joint tour that should bring the thunder to Deep Ellum when they co-headline Trees on May 7. Tickets are on sale Jan. 31.
- Natalie Mering performs as Weyes Blood and gained strong buzz throughout 2019 for her powerhouse album, Titanic Rising. She's touring relentlessly throughout this year and will stop by Trees for a local performance on May 8. Tickets are on sale Jan. 31.
- Inner Wave are carrying the mantle of fresh-sounding California-based indie rock. Part YouTube-inspired mania and part boy band aesthetic, the group has been packing concert venues and racking up social media likes with ease and velocity. They'll play Trees on May 19. Tickets are on sale Jan. 31.
- 97.1 FM's BFD Festival will hit Dos Equis Pavilion on May 24. Disturbed and Chevelle are headlining the affair, but there are a plethora of acts on the bill, including: The Pretty Reckless, Dirty Honey, Badflower, The Hu and Puddle of Mudd. Tickets are on sale Jan. 31.
- EDM superstar Bassnectar is hitting up the big outdoor sheds this summer. His local appearance serves as the headlining act for the 2020 Camp Nowhere extravaganza on June 20 at Dos Equis Pavilion. Other performers include: Rezz, Jai Wolf, Said the Sky, Dabin and William Black. Tickets are on sale Jan. 31.
- Sammy Hagar can't drive 55 but he can apparently still headline amphitheaters. The former Van Halen frontman and ultimate classic rock extrovert is back out on tour playing the hits and some new jams. Catch him locally at Dos Equis Pavilion on Sept. 2. Tickets are on sale Jan. 31.
- Singer-songwriter Todd Snider is coming back around town for a May 1 show at The Kessler Theater. Always a fan favorite of the venue, his witty banter, disheveled appearance and ace songwriting make for a lively evening of tunes. Tickets are on sale Jan. 31.
- The Granada Theater will host a June 21 performance by legendary Los Angeles punk outfit Circle Jerks. They've reunited for this jaunt in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their album, Group Sex, which they'll perform in its entirety. Tickets are on sale Jan. 31.
