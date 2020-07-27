The 10 Best Live or Livestreamed Concerts, July 27-Aug. 2

Thanks to the fine folks in the local music scene, we're able to keep up this weekly list of live and live-streamed shows. Without 'em, this long, hot summer would seem endless and would definitely be less interesting. Catch several livestreams or any of the three live shows this week, including Daniel Markham, a drive-in concert with Isaac Hoskins and the Glass Mountain Orchestra or the Matthew Banks Band.

Paul Slavens

10 p.m. Monday, streaming on Facebook, free

Whether he’s doing his experimental Kill the World set or hilarious improvisational song generator, Paul Slavens’ livestream performances are one of the highlights of our week these days. He's the longtime Ten Hands frontman and host of the KXT radio show The Paul Slavens Show, a listener-curated music program; his livestreams are substituting for his usual Monday night sets at Dan’s Silverleaf. Slavens accepts tips, so throw him a few bucks and be wildly entertained.

TuPlay Tuesdays with Tin & Coach

8:30 p.m. Tuesday Facebook, free

Tin & Tonic are one of the area’s most talented acts. Led by charismatic frontman Tin Man Travis, a master guitar player and songwriter for almost two decades, Tin & Tonic’s music combines blues, psychedelic rock, soul and alt-country. The Tin Man, as fans know him, is now co-hosting a weekly livestream, TuPlay Tuesdays, with his band’s keyboardist, James "Coach" Kirk Hampton, every Tuesday with special guests in tow.

Justin Cashion Livestream

8 p.m. Wednesday, Facebook, free

Dallas native Justin Cashion plays and writes roots-oriented and politically driven songs in the styles of folk, Americana and rock. He's gearing up for the upcoming release of his album Paranoid Narrative on Oct. 31. Catch his livestream this week as he debuts music from the album.

Dallas Open Mic Online

8 p.m. Thursday, DallasOpenMic.com/Live, free

Here’s a little something to inspire your search for a new quarantine-friendly skill. Ditch the bread-making already and pick up a microphone and sing your heart out to some strangers on the internet. Did you write a new song? Learn a new instrument? Or just want to sit back and listen to music, poetry or comedy? Check out the Dallas Open Mic Online series hosted by DJ Bama White every Thursday. To perform, text your stage name and performance type to 512-537-2044.

Trees Marie

7 p.m. Friday, Facebook.com, free

Trees Marie, frontwoman of the Americana-Southern Rock band Trees Marie and the Heavy Hearts, will perform a livestream show this week called Tom Petty for Tom Petty. Marie’s new 14-week-old kitten, Tom Petty, is battling a rare neurological disease, and Marie says she’s doing everything she can to help him. Her live-streamed performance on Friday night is, as she says on her Facebook event page, one way to bring happiness to herself and others, right now. Although she says she does not anticipate or expect tips, there will be links provided and all donations will go to Tom Petty’s medical bills.

Last Ditch Drive-In Concert with Isaac Hoskins & the Glass Mountain Orchestra

7 p.m. Saturday at Armadillo Ale Works parking lot, 221 S Bell Avenue, Denton, prekindle.com, $10-$60

In an effort to keep their doors open since closing for a second time this year, the folks at Armadillo Ale Works in Denton host their second “Last Ditch” drive-in concert this week. Catch singer-songwriter Isaac Hoskins for some social-distanced live music, food from Latin restaurant Boca 31 and, of course, craft beer, water and soda from Armadillo Ale Works.

Sunday Sessions with DJ Leo J, Vol. 19

1 p.m. Sunday, Twitch.tv/leojthedj, free

Joel Salazar, also known by his DJ name Leo J, took his usual Sunday gig at BrainDead Brewing in Deep Ellum to a weekly live-streamed event when the pandemic hit. The vinyl veteran has spun tunes for two decades, opened for other DJs like DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, DJ Mix Master Mike and DJ Nu-mark and founded the DJ night Fresh 45s, which features DJ Spinderella of Salt N Pepa. Leo J promises “all kinds of sounds on deck,” according to his Facebook event page as well as a chat room set up for virtual clubgoers to interact with each other.

Pretty-Mazing Mini Concerts

5 p.m. Sunday, Facebook.com/jazzbecuzz

Adding to the list of weekly live-streamed shows is the Pretty-Mazing Mini Concerts hosted by Jazz BeCuzz, an organization dedicated to sharing the art of jazz. The series features various jazz musicians sharing their music and love for arts education.

Daniel Markham

Noon Sunday at Jaxon Beer Garden, 311 S. Akard St., free

Each weekend, Jaxon Beer Garden hosts live music in its beer garden, and this week’s bill includes self-proclaimed “songwriter, metalhead and toy poodle enthusiast” Daniel Markham. The Denton-based musician spans the genre spectrum, from playing black metal under the moniker Larry Legion, or as ‘himself’ playing alternative country and indie rock.

Matthew Banks Band

10 p.m. Sunday at The Free Man Cajun Cafe & Lounge, 2626 Commerce St., and on Facebook

The Matthew Banks Band is a jazz band’s jazz band. The frontman, Banks himself, is well known throughout Dallas for playing some of the best live jazz at restaurants and lounges. He composes and plays every instrument of the woodwind section, from the clarinet to the saxophone to the bassoon. Banks and his band can also play all types of music, though, including reggae and blues. So order yourself a bacon cheesecake at The Free Man and enjoy an evening of great tunes.