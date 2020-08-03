The 10 Best Live or Livestreamed Concerts, August 3-9

We don't really need to keep mentioning the dumpster fire that is 2020, but let's go ahead and add one more thing to that growing list: a coin shortage. Yep, those seemingly obsolete pieces of copper and silver that end up in the cracks of our couches and awkwardly fall out of our wallets while searching for our credit cards are also feeling the effects of this disastrous year. But, we say, hold on to 'em. If you aren't throwing them in a jar for a beach vacation or every time you swear around your kids, toss them into the literal and virtual tip jars of the following local musicians. This week sees singer-songwriters Matt Barron, Matt Grigsby and Alexandra Tayara all playing live shows, as well as some weekly livestreamed gigs from some very talented artists.

Paul Slavens

10 p.m. Monday, August 3, streaming https://www.facebook.com/slavens, free

Whether he’s doing his experimental Kill the World set or hilarious improvisational song generator, Paul Slavens’ livestream performances are one of the highlights of our week these days. He's the longtime Ten Hands frontman and host of the KXT radio show The Paul Slavens Show, a listener-curated music program; his livestreams are substituting for his usual Monday night sets at Dan’s Silverleaf. Slavens accepts tips, so throw him a few bucks and be wildly entertained.

TuPlay Tuesdays with Tin & Coach

8:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, http://%20https://www.facebook.com/TinandTonicMusic, free

Tin & Tonic are one of the area’s most talented acts. Led by charismatic frontman Tin Man Travis, a master guitar player and songwriter for almost two decades, Tin & Tonic’s music combines blues, psychedelic rock, soul and alt-country. The Tin Man, as fans know him, is now co-hosting a weekly livestream, TuPlay Tuesdays, with his band’s keyboardist, James "Coach" Kirk Hampton, every Tuesday with special guests in tow.

Lakeside Live Music Series: Matt Barron

7 p.m., Thursday, August 6, at The Sound at Cypress Waters, 3111 Olympus Blvd, free

Dallas-based musician Matt Barron describes his original music as a mix of folk, Americana and blues. The singer-songwriter also plays classic rock and country covers. He's played several live-streamed shows this year in place of regular gigs, but this week he will be in-person at the North Dallas outdoor venue The Sound at Cypress Waters. Look out for Barron's upcoming album, slated to release early next year.

Dallas Open Mic Online

8 p.m. Thursday, August 6, DallasOpenMic.com/Live, free

Here’s a little something to inspire your search for a new quarantine-friendly skill. Ditch the bread-making already and pick up a microphone and sing your heart out to some strangers on the internet. Did you write a new song? Learn a new instrument? Or just want to sit back and listen to music, poetry or comedy? Check out the Dallas Open Mic Online series hosted by DJ Bama White every Thursday. To perform, text your stage name and performance type to 512-537-2044.

Pure Collins (Phil Collins tribute)

with Summer of '69 (Bryan Adams tribute) 8 p.m., Friday, August 7, at Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill, 10261 Technology Blvd E, $25-$40

Get your air drums ready because it's time to let loose to some classic Phil Collins and Genesis tunes. Fun fact: the English singer, songwriter, actor and producer had the most Top 40 singles in the 1980s thanks to his work in Genesis, in his solo career and partnering with other artists. Can't dance? Doesn't matter, Pure Collins, North Texas' "Serious tribute to Phil Collins" is out to give you another day in paradise with classics like "In The Air Tonight" and "Invisible Touch." If you counted the corrected amount of puns here, you belong at the Pure Collins tribute show at Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill Friday night. That's all.

Matt Grigsby

6 p.m., Friday, August 7, at Jaxon Beer Garden, 311 S Akard St., free

Blending Americana and soul music to create something refreshingly unique, artist Matt Grigsby describes his work as "Townes Van Zandt meets Otis Redding." His latest album, Worthy of Love, is available on all streaming platforms, and although production has been delayed for his next album, Grigsby — who is also the president of the Denton Songwriters Guild — says he anticipates a fall release date, but not before he releases his next single "Burning Through Your Town."

Alexandra Tayara

8 p.m., Saturday, August 8, at Whitehall Exchange, 500 N Bishop Ave., free

Alexandra Tayara is a Denton-based indie folk singer-songwriter. Classically trained as a mezzo-soprano, Tayara's music also tips its hat to blues and pop music. Inspired by Ingrid Michaelson, Adele and Amy Winehouse, she's embraced live shows and live streams this year. Catch her on the outdoor stage at Whitehall Exchange in the Bishop Arts District this Saturday night.

Sunday Sessions with DJ Leo J, Vol. 20

1 p.m. Sunday, August 9, Twitch.tv/leojthedj, free

Joel Salazar, also known by his DJ name Leo J, took his usual Sunday gig at BrainDead Brewing in Deep Ellum to a weekly live-streamed event when the pandemic hit. The vinyl veteran has spun tunes for two decades, opened for other DJs like DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, DJ Mix Master Mike and DJ Nu-mark and founded the DJ night Fresh 45s, which features DJ Spinderella of Salt N Pepa. Leo J promises “all kinds of sounds on deck,” according to his Facebook event page, as well as a chat room set up for virtual clubgoers to interact with each other.

Matthew Banks Band

10 p.m. Sunday, August 9, at The Free Man Cajun Cafe & Lounge, 2626 Commerce St., and https://www.facebook.com/MatthewVBanks/

The Matthew Banks Band is a jazz band’s jazz band. The frontman, Banks himself, is well known throughout Dallas for playing some of the best live jazz at restaurants and lounges. He composes and plays every instrument of the woodwind section, from the clarinet to the saxophone to the bassoon. Banks and his band can also play all types of music, though, including reggae and blues. So order yourself a bacon cheesecake at The Free Man and enjoy an evening of great tunes.

Pretty-Mazing Mini Concerts

5 p.m. Sunday, August 9, Facebook.com/jazzbecuzz, free

Adding to the list of weekly live-streamed shows is the Pretty-Mazing Mini Concerts hosted by Jazz BeCuzz, an organization dedicated to sharing the art of jazz. The series features various jazz musicians sharing their music and love for arts education.