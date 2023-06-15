10 Best Concerts of the Week: Garbage, Noel Gallagher, Logic and More

The lineup is absolutely stacked this week for the long Juneteenth weekend. North Texans can look forward to revisiting some old music as they create new memories, beginning on Thursday night with '80s post-punk band Love and Rockets. On Friday, drone metal legends Earth take over Denton, and Austin country band Uncle Lucius makes its long-awaited return to Fort Worth. Rapper Logic will perform that same night in The Cedars. On Saturday, Garbage returns to the Dos Equis stage as headliners, and Jill Scott takes Fair Park on a "Long Walk" down memory lane. Later that night, Dallas gothabilly stalwarts Ghoultown play an intimate show on Greenville Ave. On Sunday, Deep Ellum will host its first Juneteenth block party with headliners Dru Hill performing at the end of a day filled with local talent. That night, Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight will share the stage in Grand Prairie. Your best concert week ends with Louise Post of Veruca Salt at Club Dada. And if that's not enough, there's even more to check out on this week's Concert Calendar.
Love and Rockets
8 p.m. Thursday, June 15, The Factory in Deep Ellum, 2713 Canton St. $45+ at axs.com
An English rock band formed in 1985 by former Bauhaus members Daniel Ash, David J and Kevin Haskins, Love and Rockets departed from the goth rock Bauhaus was known for and joined the chorus of new wave bands with pop sensibility. Best known for its 1989 single "So Alive," which hit the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200, Love and Rockets saw more success than its members’ former band ever had. And though Love and Rockets may never have the same size legacy as Bauhaus, the band was able to stick together for seven albums, released between 1985 and 1998 before the group disbanded in 1999. For the longest time, it looked like the band would be but a footnote in music history, but in January of this year Love and Rockets announced a reunion show at Cruel World Festival in California, followed by a full tour that swings through Dallas this Thursday. New Orleans post-punk band Vinsantos opens the show.
Earth
7 p.m. Friday, June 16, Rubber Gloves, 411 E. Sycamore St., Denton. $17 at prekindle.com
For 30 years, experimental metal band Earth has been diligently working on its craft, driving at the heart in the center of metal. Forming in 1989 and taking its name from Black Sabbath's original band name, Earth's early work is most often labeled as drown metal with its sonic minimalism and repetitive song structures. Signed to iconic label Sub Pop records, the band released a handful of albums in the early and mid-'90s before hanging it up in 1997. Six years later a new iteration of the band came to the fore, this time with less drone and distortion and more elements from genres like country, jazz, folk and Western movie soundtracks. Earth has gone through various lineup changes, including different instruments through the years to capture certain moods. This Friday at Rubber Gloves, Earth appears as a two-piece band with founder Dylan Carlson on guitar with longtime drummer Adrienne Davies. Earth will have local support from Mountain of Smoke.
Uncle Lucius
7 p.m. Friday, June 16, Tulips, 112 St. Louis Ave., Fort Worth. $20 at prekindle.com
After a five-year hiatus, Austin country band Uncle Lucius is back in action, playing a show in Fort Worth Friday night. The band played its last show in 2018 at Gruene Hall before frontman Kevin Galloway began pursuing a solo career. There's something different about Uncle Lucius' style of country music, setting it widely apart. Call it soulfulness or call it grooviness, but Uncle Lucius gives country music a kind of depth that the genre all too often lacks. The band's 2012 song "Keep the Wolves Away" became a surprisingly popular single during the pandemic, reaching 115 million views on YouTube and earning the band its first and only certified platinum single. For now, the tour is all the news we have from Uncle Lucius, which has not released a new album or even a single since 2015. But there is sure to be something in development. Austin singer-songwriter Tony Kamel will be there to warm up the crowd.
Logic
8 p.m. Friday, June 16, South Side Ballroom, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd. $48+ at ticketmaster.com
Born with the name Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, rapper Logic made his biggest contribution to popular music with his 2017 single “1-800-273-8255", which reached the No. 3 spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and sent its album, Everybody, to No. 1. While that album has undoubtedly been the high water mark of Logic's rap career, he saw similar success with his 2019 album, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, thanks in part to Eminem's verse on the album's third single "Homicide." Logic released his eighth studio album, College Park, earlier this year — his first after leaving the Def Jam music label. With guest appearances by entertainers such as Bun B, Lil Keke, Norah Jones, RZA and Seth MacFarlane, the album is a declaration of the artist's independence as a rapper making his own way through the industry. The album may not have seen the same success as Logic's previous efforts, but even without major label support, College Park has quickly become a fan favorite.
Garbage
7 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Dos Equis Pavilion, 1818 First Ave. $29.50+ at livenation.com
An iconic band from alternative music's post-grunge era, Garbage was formed in Wisconsin in 1993 when Scottish singer Shirley Manson met producer Butch Vig. Vig had already been doing several projects with guitarist Steve Marker and bassist Duke Erikson, such as remixes of music from U2, Depeche Mode and Nine Inch Nails. Vig also functioned as the band's first singer, but, tired of the male-dominated alternative music scene, he sought to find a woman singer in the vein of Debbie Harry, Patti Smith or Siouxsie Sioux. When Manson was initially approached about the project, she had no idea who Vig was, but she was told to check out the production credits on Nirvana's Nevermind to find out. Coincidentally, Manson met Vig the same day the world learned about Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain's suicide. The band's first album came out a year later in 1995. Nearly 30 years later, the band's lineup remains unchanged. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Metric open.
Jill Scott
7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 First Ave. $130+ at ticketmaster.com
Celebrating the 20-year anniversary of her debut album Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1, neo-soul singer Jill Scott plays a sold-out show Saturday in Fair Park. Known for an incredible vocal range, Scott's voice moves flawlessly from the lower registers of singers like her friend Erykah Badu to the upper registers summited by Minnie Riperton. Scott's music can be enjoyed at many levels, whether setting a mood in the background or making you think in the foreground. Like Badu, Scott's voice is filled with consciousness for Black America, singing about topics like reparations, soul food, imprisoned activist Mumia Abu-Jamal and the global African diaspora. Scott will perform her debut album from front to back without an opening act. Her show has been sold out for some time, but verified resale tickets are still available.
Ghoultown
9 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave. $13 at prekindle.com
It's hard to believe that Dallas cowpunk gothabilly band Ghoultown has been at it for two and a half decades now, but this horror-themed rockabilly band has shown no sign of stopping since its formation in the late '90s. Some outsiders may see the combination of styles as a bit gimmicky, but for Ghoultown frontman "Count" Lyle Blackburn, monsters are serious business. In 2019, Blackburn released his follow-up to The Beast of Boggy Creek, Momo: The Strange Case of a Missouri Monster, which centers on a Bigfoot-like creature spotted in Missouri in 1972. An author and monster hunter, Blackburn can be seen at speaking events when he is not fronting his long-running band. Ghoultown released its most recent album, Curse of Eldorado, in 2020, but thanks in large part to the global pandemic, Saturday night's show will be only the fourth Dallas date the band has played to support it. Midnight Murder Show opens the show.
Inaugural Juneteenth on Main Block Party
Noon – 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18, Deep Ellum, Main St. Free
This Sunday afternoon, Deep Ellum will host the very first block party in celebration of Juneneenth on Main St. This family-friendly event will be hosted by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and Dallas’ own Lady Jade. The event has invited over 25 Black-owned businesses as vendors and has created a Black History art exhibition that will be open to the public. This all-free event will also host some of the greatest talent the neighborhood has to offer with performances by jazz musician Jess Garland, local pop star Dezi 5 and hip-hop collective Cure for Paranoia. These acts will be joined by Jada Arnell featuring the Ei8th Notes Band, Jayson Lyric, Tim Clifton & The Potter’s House of Ft. Worth Worship, Baba Kuboye and DJ Lex in the Box on the 1s and 2s. Headlining the event is '90s hip-hop group Dru Hill, led by Sisqo and all six former members reuniting to perform its greatest hits.
Patti LaBelle & Gladys Knight
6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18, Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Texas Trust Way, Grand Prairie. $35+ at axs.com
As far as music royalty goes, you really won't find any bigger names than Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight. Both singers are icons in the worlds of R&B, soul, pop and gospel music. Knight's career started when the singer was only 4 years old, singing with her church choir where she would hone the skills that led her to win Ted Mack's The Original Amateur Hour TV show contest in 1952 at the age of 8. Knight's career took off in the '60s fronting the Motown group The Pips, known for its biggest hit "Midnight Train to Georgia." Labelle's career also took off in the '60s, singing with The Bluebelles. In the '70s, LaBelle started the disco group Labelle and scored big with the single "Lady Marmalade." LaBelle and Knight have been frequent collaborators through the years, so it's no surprise that they are currently on a co-headlining tour making its way to Grand Prairie this Sunday.
Louise Post
7 p.m. Monday, June 19, Club Dada, 2720 Elm St. $20 at prekindle.com
Veruca Salt may not be a band name that immediately jumps out at you, but if you had any interest at all in alternative rock music in the '90s, there is no doubt that you've heard this woman-fronted band's hard-driving singles, "Seether" and "Volcano Girls." However, if you know only those songs, you don't know the voice of Veruca Salt co-founder Louise Post. Post founded the band with singer Nina Gordon. The two traded vocal duties in the band before Gordon left to pursue a solo project in 1998, leaving Post as the bandleader. The two would eventually reconcile in 2013, releasing an EP and an album in the years after. While Gordon released two solo albums in the '00s that continued on the path of her previous band, Post's focus was entirely on Veruca Salt. However, on June 2, Post released her very first solo record, Sleepwalker, which takes a decidedly different and more intimate tone than Veruca Salt. LA indie-rock band Buckets opens the show.