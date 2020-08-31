The Best Live and Livestreamed Concerts, Aug. 31-Sept. 6

We’ve got tribute acts in spades this week. Catch Forgotten Space play the best of Grateful Dead; Running Haggard play Merle Haggard hits; and ’64 play the best of the Fab Four. Deep Ellum Art Company celebrates three years as a fixture in the Deep Ellum live music scene and The Free Man kicks off a three-day Labor Day concert series.

Paul Slavens

10 p.m. every Monday, streaming at https://www.facebook.com/slavens, free

Whether he’s doing his experimental Kill the World set or hilarious improvisational song generator, Paul Slavens’ livestream performances are one of the highlights of our week these days. He's the longtime Ten Hands frontman and host of the KXT radio show The Paul Slavens Show, a listener-curated music program; his livestreams are substituting for his usual Monday night sets at Dan’s Silverleaf. Slavens accepts tips, so throw him a few bucks and be wildly entertained.

Deep Ellum Art Co's 3 Year Anniversary Celebration

With The Boombachs, Forgotten Space and more, 8 p.m., Sept. 2-4, https://www.facebook.com/DeepEllumArtCo.1/?ref=page_internal, $10 donation

Deep Ellum Art Company’s celebrating its anniversary a little differently this year. Rather than packing concertgoers into its intimate indoor and large outdoor stage areas, they’re hosting a three-day livestreamed gig featuring some Art Co. regulars, from jam bands to synth acts. The event runs Wednesday through Friday with performances by The Boombachs, Smoking With Strangers, Forgotten Space and more. The stream is free, but the club is asking for $10 donations to help continue to host musicians.

The Free Man's Labor Day Weekend Extravaganza

8 p.m., Sept. 4-7, at The Free Man, 2626 Commerce St., $5-10

Celebrate Labor Day with a three-night “extravaganza” at The Free Man this week. It’s a great way to get to know some of the area’s best instrumentalists and songwriters in the jazz community, including saxophonist Shelley Carrol, Frank Moka (drummer for Erykah Badu), playing with his band Dos Negros, Robert "Sput" Searight (drummer for Snarky Puppy) with his band Sputacular and keyboardist extraordinaire Peter Rioux, among others. And definitely don’t forget Saturday’s drag brunch, All Tea, No Shade.

’64 – A Tribute to the Beatles

7 p.m., Sept. 4, at Southfork Ranch, 3700 Hogge Dr, Parker, $20-$30

Ever think you’d be excited about viewing pods when going to a concert? Ever heard of them before? We haven't either, but here we are, just happy to get out and hear live music in a safe setting. Gone, it seems, are the days of rubbing elbows with sweaty strangers in clubs. Now that we think of it, that doesn’t sound too bad. Either way, until things get back to normal, viewing pods are luxury items. Southfork Ranch in Plano offers them to ticket holders for a concert series this month featuring all tribute bands and this week sees Beatles tribute band ’64.

Last Ditch Drive-In Concert Series with Running Haggard

7 pm., Sept. 5, at Armadillo Ale Works, 221 S Bell Ave., $10-$60

Another edition of the Last Ditch Drive-In concert series for Armadillo Ale Works in Denton sees Merle Haggard tribute Running Haggard. Local country musician Clint Sturgeon throws on his cowboy hat this week for a night of Haggard classics like “Mama Tried” and “Pancho and Lefty.” This series is an effort to help keep one of Denton’s favorite breweries afloat while they are still under shutdown orders. Beer, sodas and coffee will be served on site, and Latin restaurant Boca 31 will be available to deliver food straight to your car.

Lakeside Live Music Series: The Buffalo Ruckus

7:30 p.m., Sept. 5, at The Sound at Cypress Waters, 3111 Olympus Blvd., free

Self-described as roots, Americana, Southern soul, psychedelic, avant-garde experimental country rock, we more than just recommend that you check out The Buffalo Ruckus is — we expect you to. Formed in Denton in 2014, the band quickly became popular nationwide, opening for acts such as Foghat, Cheap Trick and Merle Haggard, and we at the Observer have dubbed them Best Texas Music Act. The Ruckus will play a socially distanced live set at the Sound at Cypress Waters as part of its Lakeside Live music series.