The Best Live and Livestreamed Concerts, Aug. 24-30

This week offers up some of the most exciting live music we've seen in a little while. Things sure are different around here, but if you're paying enough attention, you'll still find ways to enjoy good, local music. Catch Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute band Texas Flood for a special show at Lava Cantina in The Colony; head to Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill for the inaugural show of the Reverend Horton Heat's new residency; or grab a cold beer at Armadillo Ale Works for its fifth iteration of the Last Ditch Drive-In series with Denton supergroup Holly and the Mystery Lights.

Rob Robinson

6 p.m. Aug. 26, facebook.com/steveswinebar, free

One of Denton’s most beloved little wine joints is staying afloat these days with pick-up orders on its nearly 100 bottles of vino. Steve’s Wine Bar hosts live music almost daily, perfect for its new, music-friendly Industrial Street location. But, along with many other great, small bars and venues in town, they’ve had to shutter the storefront. Steve's is, however, still hosting some virtual concerts. This week, call in an order of your favorite cab sav and catch an hour of folk and classic rock tunes from Rob Robinson on the bar’s virtual stream.

Texas Flood - Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute

9 p.m. Aug. 26 at Lava Cantina, 5805 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony, $100, ticketfly.com

Lava Cantina in The Colony is determined to bring live music to your ears in some capacity. This week it hosts Texas Flood, a Steve Ray Vaughan tribute band. The restaurant and bar is offering socially-distanced, in-person tickets with table service, a live stream at the venue in a designated spot with table service and a live stream for those at home. So, for any Stevie Ray fans, there’s really no excuse not to check out this show. Texas Flood is one of the premier Stevie Ray Vaughan tributes around. The venue is offering VIP, four-person group tickets only.

Colin Boyd & Sallie Mood

7 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Wine Therapist, 1909 Skillman St. (East Dallas), free

Join locals Colin Boyd and Sallie Mood for a parking lot show at the Wine Therapist this week. Boyd plays cover tunes from Lady Gaga, Jimi Hendrix and Johnny Cash and his own original material. The singer-songwriter has also written chart-topping hits for Jack Ingram ("Make My Heart Flutter") and songs with Monte Warden and Sara Hickman. Mood is an experimental artist who fronts the music collective Famous Exchange and sports a mean electric ukulele. Grab a glass of wine or a pint of craft beer and enjoy some great and safe local live music.

Ray Johnston Band

9 p.m. Aug. 28 at The Rustic, 3656 Howell St. (Uptown), free

Ray Johnston, the former Dallas Mavericks’ point guard turned country singer, is no stranger to playing at The Rustic. This week’s no different and gives locals another safe opportunity to check out good, live music in person. Johnston plays covers from the likes of George Strait and writes his own material. After years of battling leukemia, Johnston’s positive attitude on life is infectious, and his music follows suit.

Reverend Horton Heat

8 p.m. Aug. 28 at Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, 10261 Technology Blvd. (Northwest Dallas), $20-$40, eventbrite.com

Psychobilly superstar Jim Heath and his Dallas-based band, known as the Reverend Horton Heat, have a summer and fall residency, dubbed The Reverend Horton Heat’s Revival, at Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill this year. The barbecue joint and venue has turned its outdoor patio into a socially distanced concert experience and is playing some of the most live music in town. This is the first iteration of the residency, one of which will include Heat’s full band.

Holly and the Mystery Lights

7 p.m. Aug. 29 at Armadillo Ale Works, 221 S Bell Ave., $10-$60, prekindle.com

For the fifth installment of Armadillo Ale Works’ drive-in concert series, it welcomes outlaw country band Holly and the Mystery Lights. A supergroup of Denton music veterans, Holly and the Mystery Lights is fronted by Holly Manning, of Chris Welch and the Cicada Killers and Pinebox Serenade, Ben Bigby, Wallace Campbell and Jeff Barnard. The group just released its self-titled debut album on all streaming platforms. The drive-in series includes one parking spot per ticket, beer, hard seltzers, coffee and soda from Armadillo Ale Works and food from Latin restaurant Boca 31.

Metallica: Encore Drive-In Nights

9 p.m. Aug. 29 at Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, $115, ticketmaster.com

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Metallica, long known for its loud and fast thrash metal, will virtually roll into Texas Motor Speedway for a stream of their new, infectious concert video. The drive-in show, filmed exclusively for this event, will stream across the country Saturday night at select venues. Each ticket is good for a carload of up to six people and comes with four free digital downloads of Metallica’s new album, S&M2, which will release the day before the show.