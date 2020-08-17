The Best Live and Livestreamed Concerts, Aug. 17-23

We've got a few ways to put your money to charitable use this week while enjoying live music. Poor David's Pub's virtual open mic benefits the Kerrville Folk Festival; Bowling For Soup's Jaret Reddick hosts a regular virtual happy hour that benefits his guests' charity of choice; and Armadillo Ale Works sees its fifth iteration of the Last Ditch Drive-In concert series with The Hope Trust, which will help the brewery continue to serve some delicious Denton-bred brews. Check out more great live and livestreamed music below.

Poor David’s Pub - Virtual Open Mic

7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17, https://www.facebook.com/events/664362030835625/, free

Singers, songwriters and musicians of all stripes can sign up for Poor David’s Pub’s weekly virtual open mics on Mondays, and listeners can sit back and enjoy some original music from many talented local artists. Donations can be made through the event’s link and will go to support Poor David’s Pub, one of the oldest live music venues in Dallas, and will also support the Kerrville Folk Festival, which has been canceled this year.

Paul Slavens

10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, streaming https://www.facebook.com/slavens, free

Whether he’s doing his experimental Kill the World set or hilarious improvisational song generator, Paul Slavens’ livestream performances are one of the highlights of our week these days. He's the longtime Ten Hands frontman and host of the KXT radio show The Paul Slavens Show, a listener-curated music program; his livestreams are substituting for his usual Monday night sets at Dan’s Silverleaf. Slavens accepts tips, so throw him a few bucks and be wildly entertained.

Danni & Kris

7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20, at Sidecar Social, 5100 Beltline Rd., free

Join Fort Worth duo Danni & Kris as they play covers and original music on the patio at Addison’s Sidecar Social. The two are known for their impeccable harmonizing, as well as their catchy indie pop hooks. They’ve released two albums over the past handful of years, the latest, the full-length Mountain Sounds, being in 2017. In 2018, they released the single “Into You,” an upbeat, romantic and folksy tune.

Jaret Reddick’s Happy Hour Hang Time with Frank Turner

4 p.m., Thursday, August 20, jaretreddick.veeps.com, $10/$12

Bowling For Soup frontman Jaret Reddick hosts a virtual 90-minute “Happy Hour Hang” these days with special guests. This week, he welcomes English punk and folk singer-songwriter Frank Turner for some song swapping and a conversation. Turner was the vocalist of the hardcore punk band Million Dead before heading into an acoustic solo career in 2005. Since then, he’s released eight albums. Turner’s shared the stage with several other bands during his career, including NOFX and Flogging Molly. Catch the gig while it’s streamed live, or within 72 hours. A portion of the profits go to Turner's charity of choice.

Summer Nights in the Art Yard with Miracle Ticket (Grateful Dead)

5 p.m., Thursday, August 20, at Deep Ellum Art Company, 3200 Commerce St., 7 p.m., $13

For Deadheads, a "miracle ticket" gets them into a Grateful Dead show. But for a Texas-based tribute band, it’s their name. Grateful Dead’s 30-year career embraced much more than just rock music, with elements of folk, bluegrass, gospel and jazz; they were the definition of “eclectic” and “psychedelic,” especially during their height in the ’60s and ’70s. Deep Ellum Art Company will host Miracle Ticket on their outdoor stage Thursday night, and will also require all patrons to wear masks. Check out more information on the venue’s Facebook page.

Last Ditch Drive-In Concert Series with The Hope Trust

7 p.m., Saturday, August 22, at Armadillo Ale Works, 221 S Bell Ave., $10-$60

Longtime Denton indie-rock band The Hope Trust will play an outdoor show as part of a series to raise money for Denton brewery Armadillo Ale Works. The Dallas Observer Music Awards-nominated band, headed by Kelly and Lauren Upshaw, released a new single back in March, titled “Gonna Find Out,” available on Bandcamp. The Hope Trust channels that of Americiana and pop to create its unique rock ‘n roll. The Last Ditch Drive-In series offers canned beers for guests, and Latin restaurant Boca 31 is nearby for take-out.

Swinging at the Revelers: A musical tribute to Ellis Marsalis Jr.

6 p.m., Sunday, August 23, at Revelers Hall, 412 N Bishop Ave., free

Revelers Hall is one of those music joints we're thankful can still operate (and do so safely). Besides menu items like delicious cocktails and cheese boards, Revelers Hall is a huge Bishop Arts destination with their house band regularly playing New Orleans jazz and Texas swing. This Sunday they'll be performing a special show in memory of New Orleans musician and composer Ellis Marsalis, Jr., who died earlier this year from complications of COVID-19. The house band will play original pieces by Marsalis, Jr. and other New Orleans greats. The performance will be livestreamed for anyone uncomfortable with attending the show in person.

Sunday Sessions with DJ Leo J

1 p.m. Sunday, August 23 Twitch.tv/leojthedj, free

Joel Salazar, also known by his DJ name Leo J, took his usual Sunday gig at BrainDead Brewing in Deep Ellum to a weekly live-streamed event when the pandemic hit. The vinyl veteran has spun tunes for two decades, opened for other DJs like DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, DJ Mix Master Mike and DJ Nu-mark and founded the DJ night Fresh 45s, which features DJ Spinderella of Salt N Pepa. Leo J promises “all kinds of sounds on deck,” according to his Facebook event page, as well as a chat room set up for virtual clubgoers to interact with each other.