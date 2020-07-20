The 7 Best Live or Livestreamed Concerts, July 20-26

Remember that story last week about the 6-year-old boy who saved his little sister from a German Shepherd and had to get 90 stitches? The Avengers fan went viral, even getting a phone call from Captain America himself, Chris Evans. These are just the kind of stories that make us feel a little better right now. And we're willing to bet that at least one of the following music performances will also lend just as big a smile to your face, whether it's live at Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill, The Rustic or The Free Man Cajun Cafe, or live-streamed straight to your living room. Have a show coming up, or know of one that you think should be featured on our weekly list? Shoot us an email with details to diamond.rodrigue@dallasobserver.com.

Paul Slavens

10 p.m. July 20, streaming on Facebook, free

Whether he’s doing his experimental Kill the World set or hilarious improvisational song generator, Paul Slavens’ livestream performances are one of the highlights of our week these days. He's the longtime Ten Hands frontman and host of the KXT radio show The Paul Slavens Show, a listener-curated music program; his livestreams are substituting for his usual Monday night sets at Dan’s Silverleaf. Slavens accepts tips, so throw him a few bucks and be wildly entertained.

DJ Souljah Live Stream

11 a.m., Tuesday, July 21, www.twitch.tv/iamdjsouljah, free

DJ Souljah has been a staple in the Dallas DJ scene for over a decade. The veteran Puerto Rican native’s genre-spanning sets, including the regular Decks in the Park series at Klyde Warren Park, have earned him a reputable following. These days, he’s live streaming sets from his living room every Tuesday and Thursday for what he’s dubbed "Souljah’s House Party."

Chilldren of Indigo Live Stream

9 p.m., Thursday, July 23, at Deep Ellum Art Co., www.fb.com/DeepEllumArtCo.1, free

Chilldren of Indigo are one of the best live acts in North Texas, but this week, we’ll have to settle for a live-streamed show from the stage at Deep Ellum Art Co. Hey, it’ll still have the highly infectious performance style they always bring, with a big middle finger at genre norms. The five-piece band blends hip-hop, punk rock, psychedelic rock, blues and soul to make music that’s incredibly unique.

Dave Fenley

7 p.m., Thursday, July 23, at The Rustic, prekindle.com, free

Dave Fenley was born and raised in East Texas before moving to Canada during his teenage years. His Texas roots introduced him to country music, which is evident in his own songs. But after living up north, he became influenced by another type of music: soul. Fenley now calls Nashville home, and says his music is not one genre or another, though it’s mainly acoustic. Fenley was a contestant on both The Voice and America’s Got Talent. Catch one of just a few actual live performances on this list when Fenley plays The Rustic.

Dallas Open Mic Online

8 p.m. July 23, free, DallasOpenMic.com/Live

Here’s a little something to inspire your search for a new quarantine-friendly skill. Ditch the bread-making already and pick up a microphone and sing your heart out to some strangers on the internet. Did you write a new song? Learn a new instrument? Or just want to sit back and listen to music, poetry or comedy? Check out the Dallas Open Mic Online series hosted by DJ Bama White every Thursday. To perform, text your stage name and performance type to 512-537-2044.

Matthew Banks Band

7 p.m., Friday, July 24, at The Free Man Cajun Cafe & Lounge

https://www.facebook.com/MatthewVBanks/

The Matthew Banks Band is a jazz band’s jazz band. The frontman, Banks himself, is well known throughout Dallas for playing some of the best live jazz at restaurants and lounges. He composes and plays every instrument of the woodwind section, from the clarinet to the saxophone to the bassoon. Banks and his band can also play all types of music, though, including reggae and blues. So order yourself a bacon cheesecake at The Free Man on Friday for an evening of great tunes.

Matchbox Twenty

With Kreed and 16 Stones, 8 p.m., Saturday, July 25, at Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, gasmonkeybarngrill.com, $40

The ’90s called and said they’ll be at Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill Saturday night, except you can ditch the Jncos and Nirvana T-Shirts. Instead, catch Kreed (a Creed cover band) and 16 Stones (a Bush cover band) before Rob Thomas and the gang take the stage to deliver pre-Y2K Matchbox Twenty hits like “3 A.M.” and “Push,” along with singles off their later records. It’s one of only a few live shows this week and comes complete with a full food and drink menu.