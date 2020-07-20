 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Catch a live stream of Children of Indigo at Deep Ellum Art Co. on Thursday.
Catch a live stream of Children of Indigo at Deep Ellum Art Co. on Thursday.
Andrew Sherman

The 7 Best Live or Livestreamed Concerts, July 20-26

Diamond Rodrigue | July 20, 2020 | 6:12pm
AA

Remember that story last week about the 6-year-old boy who saved his little sister from a German Shepherd and had to get 90 stitches? The Avengers fan went viral, even getting a phone call from Captain America himself, Chris Evans. These are just the kind of stories that make us feel a little better right now. And we're willing to bet that at least one of the following music performances will also lend just as big a smile to your face, whether it's live at Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill, The Rustic or The Free Man Cajun Cafe, or live-streamed straight to your living room. Have a show coming up, or know of one that you think should be featured on our weekly list? Shoot us an email with details to diamond.rodrigue@dallasobserver.com.

Paul Slavens
10 p.m. July 20, streaming on Facebook, free

Related Stories

Whether he’s doing his experimental Kill the World set or hilarious improvisational song generator, Paul Slavens’ livestream performances are one of the highlights of our week these days. He's the longtime Ten Hands frontman and host of the KXT radio show The Paul Slavens Show, a listener-curated music program; his livestreams are substituting for his usual Monday night sets at Dan’s Silverleaf. Slavens accepts tips, so throw him a few bucks and be wildly entertained.

DJ Souljah Live Stream
11 a.m., Tuesday, July 21, www.twitch.tv/iamdjsouljah, free

DJ Souljah has been a staple in the Dallas DJ scene for over a decade. The veteran Puerto Rican native’s genre-spanning sets, including the regular Decks in the Park series at Klyde Warren Park, have earned him a reputable following. These days, he’s live streaming sets from his living room every Tuesday and Thursday for what he’s dubbed "Souljah’s House Party."

Chilldren of Indigo Live Stream
9 p.m., Thursday, July 23, at Deep Ellum Art Co., www.fb.com/DeepEllumArtCo.1, free

Chilldren of Indigo are one of the best live acts in North Texas, but this week, we’ll have to settle for a live-streamed show from the stage at Deep Ellum Art Co. Hey, it’ll still have the highly infectious performance style they always bring, with a big middle finger at genre norms. The five-piece band blends hip-hop, punk rock, psychedelic rock, blues and soul to make music that’s incredibly unique.

Dave Fenley
7 p.m., Thursday, July 23, at The Rustic, prekindle.com, free

Dave Fenley was born and raised in East Texas before moving to Canada during his teenage years. His Texas roots introduced him to country music, which is evident in his own songs. But after living up north, he became influenced by another type of music: soul. Fenley now calls Nashville home, and says his music is not one genre or another, though it’s mainly acoustic. Fenley was a contestant on both The Voice and America’s Got Talent. Catch one of just a few actual live performances on this list when Fenley plays The Rustic.

Dallas Open Mic Online
8 p.m. July 23, free, DallasOpenMic.com/Live

Here’s a little something to inspire your search for a new quarantine-friendly skill. Ditch the bread-making already and pick up a microphone and sing your heart out to some strangers on the internet. Did you write a new song? Learn a new instrument? Or just want to sit back and listen to music, poetry or comedy? Check out the Dallas Open Mic Online series hosted by DJ Bama White every Thursday. To perform, text your stage name and performance type to 512-537-2044.

Matthew Banks Band
7 p.m., Friday, July 24, at The Free Man Cajun Cafe & Lounge
https://www.facebook.com/MatthewVBanks/

The Matthew Banks Band is a jazz band’s jazz band. The frontman, Banks himself, is well known throughout Dallas for playing some of the best live jazz at restaurants and lounges. He composes and plays every instrument of the woodwind section, from the clarinet to the saxophone to the bassoon. Banks and his band can also play all types of music, though, including reggae and blues. So order yourself a bacon cheesecake at The Free Man on Friday for an evening of great tunes.

Matchbox Twenty
With Kreed and 16 Stones, 8 p.m., Saturday, July 25, at Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, gasmonkeybarngrill.com, $40

The ’90s called and said they’ll be at Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill Saturday night, except you can ditch the Jncos and Nirvana T-Shirts. Instead, catch Kreed (a Creed cover band) and 16 Stones (a Bush cover band) before Rob Thomas and the gang take the stage to deliver pre-Y2K Matchbox Twenty hits like “3 A.M.” and “Push,” along with singles off their later records. It’s one of only a few live shows this week and comes complete with a full food and drink menu.

 
Diamond Rodrigue is layout editor and writes about music and culture for the Dallas Observer.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.