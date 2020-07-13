8 Best Live or Livestreamed Concerts, July 13-19

Let’s hope your internet provider’s got some speed since our new way of enjoying live music mostly involves computer or television screens. Many artists are hustling to get their sets stream-worthy, and we should be grateful that’s even an option. So, while we wait longer to start paying cover prices, waiting in long lines at the bar and taking selfies in graffitied bathrooms in our favorite clubs, let’s sit back and support our local musicians while they give us the most important part of it all: a chance to sing along.



Paul Slavens

10 p.m. July 13, streaming on Facebook, free

Whether he’s doing his experimental Kill the World set or hilarious improvisational song generator act, Paul Slavens’ livestream performances are one of the highlights of our week these days. Salvens is the longtime Ten Hands frontman and host of the KXT radio show The Paul Slavens Show, a listener-curated music program; his livestreams are substituting for his usual Monday night sets at Dan’s Silverleaf. He accepts tips, so throw him a few bucks and be wildly entertained.

The Effinays

8 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, streaming at DeepEllumArt.Co, free

Longtime Dallas funk and reggae band The Effinays play a livestreamed show this week from the stage at Deep Ellum Art Co. The award-winning five-piece band has played alongside Snoop Dogg, Nappy Roots, Grupo Fantasma and other well-respected artists. The Effinays’ reputation holds all on its own, though, with infectious live performances and a seamless blend of funk, reggae, Latin, rock and hip-hop, and they have hosted a weekly “funk night” at Sundown at Granada. The band’s accepting donations through CashApp, Venmo and Paypal.

Colin Boyd Live Stream

3 p.m., Thursday, July 16, streaming online, free

Colin Boyd hosts a socially distanced Sidewalk Sessions Stage at Sundown at Granada this week. The musician plays cover tunes from Lady Gaga, Jimi Hendrix and Johnny Cash, and his own original material. The singer-songwriter has also written chart-topping hits for Jack Ingram ("Make My Heart Flutter") and songs with Monte Warden and Sara Hickman. He’s also been streaming a weekly show, Colin Boyd’s Livingroom Live Stream, most weeks since the pandemic began. You can find those streams through his Facebook page.

Musical Storytime Livestream

10 a.m., Thursday, July 16, live streaming through discoverdenton.com, free

If you follow any of our (Home) School of Rock posts then you know good music isn’t just meant for adults. Get your kids involved, especially now, when there’s little else to really do this hellish year. Denton’s always been a hub of fantastic local music, music educators included. Schools are closed, kids are bored and parents are stressed. Join Coyote Music Studio’s musical storytime on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for kids ages 0 to 5. The events are currently free because of the pandemic, but you can donate to the teachers through the event’s donation link. It’s never too early to prep your child to one day make our weekly live concerts lists.

Dallas Open Mic Online

8 p.m. July 16, DallasOpenMic.com/Live, free

Here’s a little something to inspire a new quarantine-friendly talent. Ditch the bread-making already and pick up a microphone and sing your heart out to some strangers on the internet. Did you write a new song? Learn a new instrument? Or just want to sit back and listen to music, poetry or comedy? Check out the Dallas Open Mic Online series hosted by DJ Bama White every Thursday. To perform, text your stage name and performance type to 512-537-2044.

The Reverend Horton Heat with Dale Watson

7 p.m, Saturday, July 18, at Gas Monkey Bar N Grill, $75

Two iconic, Texas-bred rockabilly artists play a live show this week at Gas Monkey Bar N Grill. The Reverend Horton Heat, headed by the “mild-mannered music historian by day … and hellfire-spewing, rock and roll dare-demon” by night (as the artist's bio swears) will headline the gig with longtime, Austin-born rockabilly and self-proclaimed “Ameripolitan” artist Dale Watson.

Wanz Dover

3 p.m., Saturday, July 18 on Twitch, free

Wanz Dover will play tunes from his project Blixaboy’s recent release, including "Databreak," "Azanian Funk" and this month’s "Romantic Motion," as well as material from his recent Wanz Dover vs Silver Saint album. If you haven’t heard Dover’s live sets in the past, note that he’s been one of the area’s most respected and successful DJs/musicians for decades. He’s been a Dallas Observer Music Award’s Best DJ recipient multiple times. Dover accepts tips, and we encourage it.