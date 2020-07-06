8 Best Live or Livestreamed Concerts, July 6-11

This week, we’re back to livestreams and half-capacity live concerts (as long as the joints operate as a restaurant). Hey, at least we can justify more nights of living room dance parties with or without pants on. But don’t forget to support these talented folks. Most live streamed shows have links to donate money, so let’s not let the music die. This week, you’ll find shows from the experimental to the nostalgic to the improvisational.

Paul Slavens

10 p.m. July 6, streaming on Facebook, free

Whether he’s doing his experimental Kill the World set or hilarious improvisational song generator, Paul Slavens’ livestream performances are one of the highlights of our week these days. He's the longtime Ten Hands frontman and host of the KXT radio show The Paul Slavens Show, a listener-curated music programs, and Slavens’ livestreams are substituting for his usual Monday night sets at Dan’s Silverleaf. He accepts tips, so throw him a few bucks and be wildly entertained.

Opening Bell Coffee's Open Mic

7 p.m. July 6, at Opening Bell Coffee Shop, 1409 S. Lamar St., free

Because Opening Bell Coffee is a restaurant and music venue, they will still be open for their Tuesday night open mic. Hosted by Steve Jackson, the open mic is the longest-running in the DFW area. It has offered acts including Leon Bridges, Garrett Owen and several local artists who later appeared on The Voice. If you're looking for the next big thing when it comes to singer-songwriters, look no further. Jacob Vaughn

Dallas Open Mic Online

8 p.m. July 9, free, DallasOpenMic.com/Live

Here’s a little something to inspire a new quarantine-friendly talent. Ditch the bread-making already and pick up a microphone and sing your heart out to some strangers on the internet. Did you write a new song? Learn a new instrument? Or just want to sit back and listen to music, poetry or comedy? Check out the Dallas Open Mic Online series hosted by DJ Bama White every Thursday. To perform, text your stage name and performance type to 512-537-2044.

Wild Boys

with PriMadonna and Back in Time 8 p.m. July 10, Gas Monkey Bar N Grill, $40, eventbrite.com

Gas Monkey Bar and Grill will host a flashback to the ’80s with tributes to Duran Duran, Madonna and Huey Lewis and the News on Friday night. It's one of the few live shows this week, thanks to the venue’s restaurant operations, so you’d better get tickets now since capacity will be limited. Experience the irony of reliving the days when nobody thought twice about wearing face masks, all while singing along through a face mask.

DJs Christy Ray and Blake Ward

American Cancer Society Livestream, 8 p.m. July 10, on Twitch

Two Dallas DJ favorites, Christy Ray and Blake Ward will put their talents to good use for a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society on Friday. Named Best Club DJ by the Observer, Ward has coped with the closing of bars and venues with several livestreamed sets over the past few months, and Ray, along with two friends, has started a mental health awareness podcast called Jagged Little Feels. Catch these two performing and donate money if you can at tiltify.com/american-cancer-society/virtual-dj-dance-party

Vogue Machine

July 10, check the band’s Facebook page for starting time, Twitch.tv/voguemachine

Denton based synth pop duo and self-described coldwave outfit Vogue Machine has joined the Twitch livestream community this year. The band saw national success when its track “Kardio” was played as bumper music on the Adult Swim series Rick and Morty. The duo’s latest release, Placebo Nights, is available on Spotify and includes the singles “Placebo!” and “Sxmmer.”

CarBaret Drive-In presents Labyrinth & Confetti Eddie & BowieX

7 p.m. July 11 at Brizo, 300 N. Coit Road., Suite 255, Richardson, $20 at eventbrite.com

Drive-ins have certainly made a much-needed comeback the past few months. Can we just keep this going even after we’re allowed to socialize publicly again? Bring back the days of steamy make-out sessions and cheesy movies on a huge screen in the woods, please. Right now, though, there are more important reasons to stay in your car. Owner and events coordinator at Richardson bar Brizo, Reid Robinson is hosting several drive-in events during these times of bar closures, and this week’s bill may be the best yet. Catch the David Bowie classic The Labyrinth along with magic from longtime Dallas favorite magician Confetti Eddie and live music from DJ Mr. Rid and Ben Jousan doing a “Drive-In Saturday” Bowie tribute set. Turn your FM dial to 93.5 FM and let the fun begin. The event’s capped at 60 cars, which will meet at the bar’s parking lot.

Wanz Dover/Blixaboy Livestream

3 p.m. and 8 p.m. July 11 on Twitch, free

Wanz Dover will play tunes from his project Blixaboy’s recent release, including "Databreak," "Azanian Funk" and this month’s "Romantic Motion," as well as material from his recent Wanz Dover vs Silver Saint album. If you haven’t heard Dover’s live sets in the past, note that he’s been one of the area’s most respected and successful DJs/musicians for decades. He’s been a Dallas Observer Music Award’s Best DJ multiple times. He accepts tips, and we encourage it.