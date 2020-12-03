DFW's Best New Music Releases in November

November was a quiet month for new music releases, but we did get a few surprise singles and albums from some of our favorite local acts. Country singer Bill Brimer’s debut album and Bobby Sessions popping up on Statik Selektah’s new album were just a couple of highlights during the month. Then we got a re-release from China Club and a recording of a live performance from Brave Little Owl at White Rock Lake. Warm music can help to keep you comfy in the winter, and you will find a lot of it on this list.

China Club

Ming + Zhizhi



Originally released on Juneteenth, China Club’s Ming + Zhizhi arrived on streaming platforms like Tidal in November. The 11-track album is a complex collection of frequencies the bandmates had worked on from 2015-2019. China Club band member Kameron Black said he found different messages woven into the music on Ming + Zhizhi, but one particular perspective stuck out to him. “The primary narrative of Ming + Zhizhi surrounds protests and the plight of Hong Kong and Black people in America through my perspective,” Black said. "I really do hope that it provides you with some kind of solace.”

Juice Leroy "Meditate Part 2"



Juice Leroy said combines his own irregular Southern-style flow patterns with witty lyrics and textbook instructions on how to be a better human in his latest single “Meditate.” You can tell the Dallas rapper has been processing 2020 just as anybody else. All his music released this year has been perfect for time. He has been giving his fans what they need this year and he did it again with “Meditate Part 2”

Static Selektah, Bobby Sessions

"Immortal"



Bobby Sessions is climbing the hip-hop credit ladder fast. “RVLTN Chapter 3” was a jewel and his most recent display of lyrical supremacy was on “Immortal” from Statik Selektah’s latest release, The Balancing Act. Statik is a legend in the hip hop world and has worked with artists such as Jay-Z, Nas and Bun-B. it speaks volumes that Bobby Sessions would have the opportunity to take part in the completion of an album that has features from Joey Bada$$, Jadakiss and Paul Wall.

Bill Brimer

A Genealogy of Ghosts



A Genealogy of Ghosts is full of warm country classics to help get you through the fall and winter months. Bill Brimer has released numerous singles over the past several years, but A Genealogy of Ghosts is his debut album. Brimer wrote all the songs, sang the vocals and played the guitars, harmonica, bass, mandolin and percussion throughout the album. Brimer is working on a Gothic crime novel based on his song “Blood Brothers.”

Brave Little Howl "That One Time I Died"



Last month Brave Little Howl released a live recording of their song “That One Time I Died.” Their performance was the first installment of Live From Big Thicket, a concert series held in a small cabin on White Rock Lake. “That One Time I Died” is the only song available on streaming platforms that was performed that night. If you would like to hear the complete set you will have to grab the exclusive vinyl.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

Danielle Grubb

"The Flood"





Dallas Observer Music Award nominee Danielle Grubb ended the month of October with the release of her new single, “The Flood.” The record is energetic and lands somewhere in between the genres of indie-rock, pop and hip hop. She released her debut EP, The Fall of Jameson Royce, in March, and “The Flood” is her first time back on the scene since her successful drop.

Jayson Lyric

"Brick 4"



Jayson Lyric released the fourth installment of his “Brick x Brick" series on Nov. 13. It’s a complete rap project with all the elements you would expect from Lyric. He showcases his countless flow patterns on tracks “City Boy” and “Welcome to the Show.” Then he uses “Don Don Don” to remind the city that he is still one of the best lyricists in the city.