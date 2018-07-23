Best New Music in Dallas



Six Shooter is a recurring feature in which we highlight six new releases by North Texas-based musicians.



Bryce Bangs — "Chasing That Gold"

Singer-songwriter Bryce Bangs is fresh off playing a sold-out show at the Granada Theater in which he heavily from his recently released self-titled album. With a stop-in-your-tracks voice and a blues-tinged backing band rollicking behind him, Bangs seems poised for a breakthrough. His songs, like the swampy "Chasing That Gold" and the sinewy "Belmont Tiff," echo Jack White-esque garage rock. He's also capable of wallowing in the blues with drink-induced ache, an act sharply achieved on "Oh Whiskey, Please." Plus, his name is perfect for music stardom. The Dallasite will likely perform locally again soon, so you'll have chances to check him out while the star is rising.

Daniel Markham — Hyperspeed

Sometime Denton resident Daniel Markham's new album, Hyperspeed, came out in late May. Like his past work, it's full of melodic, mid-tempo gems that straddle the line between alt-country and power pop. "Velvet Elvis" isn't a cover of Kacey Musgraves but rather a self-flagellating look at the creation of songcraft. "I'm singing to a foggy mirror/I'm heckling myself," he sings with the weary voice of someone who's done this a time or two. On "I'll See You In Hell," he sardonically reckons with the frustrating aspects of life on the road as a traveling musician: "I'm leaving the bar/'Cause your band sucks." Filled with snappy songs that tend to clock in under three minutes, Markham's new release makes for a breezy yet immensely satisfying listen.