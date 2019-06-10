The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Paul McCartney, ‘Weird Al’ and More

It's fitting that this Beatles-loving Clubs Editor's last weekly roundup of best concerts would include a Beatle. After all, it's thanks to the iconic British band that I even got into music — in a digging-through-record-crates kind of way — in the first place (and named my son Harrison after George, and played "Here Comes the Sun" in the hospital after his birth. Oh, and my British-born mother jumped onstage with the Fab Four back in the '60s). If you're as obsessed with the Beatles and Paul McCartney, then catch him live as he stops through Globe Life Park in Arlington on Friday night. Need a good Father's Day outing for the dad in your life? Look no further than the comedy gold of “Weird Al” Yankovic at Toyota Music Factory or country music staple Randy Rogers at the second annual Texas Summer Jam on Saturday.

Metalachi

8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Andy's Bar, 122 N. Locust St., Denton, $15

What happens when you fuse metal and mariachi? Metalachi. This unlikely band comes from Juarez, Mexico, and appeals to more than one type of concertgoer with its unique genre. Boasting the only one of its kind, the band, based in Hollywood, also puts a spin on classic rock songs. Diamond Rodrigue

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 316 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving

With elements of classic rock, soul, gospel and R&B, Anderson .Paak throws pretty much every style against the wall. Surprisingly, it all sticks. In February, he won his first Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance, an honor that served as a crescendo for an impressive past couple of years, growing from tiny clubs to full-scale sheds like Madison Square Garden and the spacious confines of the local venue here in Irving. As he recently confessed on an episode of CBS' Saturday Sessions, Paak channeled his less than idyllic childhood into music and took those hardships as fuel for his songwriting. His own fatherhood has softened some of his lyrics, so now fans are greeted with a wide range of genre mashups that keeps things fresh and energetic. Catch this rising star as he continues his ascent with what should be a jam-packed evening of groove. Jeff Strowe

Jamila Woods

with Duendita and M3cca, 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Deep Ellum Art Co., 3200 Commerce St., $15 and up

With cosmic jazz, silky soul and finely curated hip-hop beats, Jamila Woods weaves richly detailed R&B worlds that provoke and awe in equal measure. Politically incisive and exquisitely arranged, the Chicagoan’s music looks to the past to usher our present into a more woke future. Take for instance her recent masterstroke, LEGACY! LEGACY!, whose track names are taken from legendary artists of color like Sun Ra, Basquiat, Betty Davis and Muddy Waters. The voices and influence of these giants haunt every corner of the record, from its smoky atmospheres to its enraged reflections on inequality. By meditating on history without leaning on it, Woods’ art betrays an understanding that the answers to emerging social obstacles hinge on combining the knowledge of the past with the ambition of the present. Jonathan Patrick

Roger Creager

7 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Mama Tried, 215 Henry St., $15 and up

Houston native Roger Creager has been on the Texas country circuit for two decades. His last album came out three years ago, but that hasn't stopped him from touring and playing his unique brand of country music. The king of honky-tonk, Creager is known for his highly energetic live sets, including a wide variety of musicians and instruments. DR

Astronautalis

8 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Andy's Bar, 122 N. Locust St., Denton, $20

Astronautalis brings an alternative version of rap to the airwaves. The Florida-born 37-year-old has been described by Allmusic.com as "if Beck were a decade or so younger and had grown up more heavily immersed in hip-hop." His vocals can be muted and soft or as aggressive as Eminem was back when he lamented about boy bands and being solicited for autographs on the john. Astronautalis is a chameleon, though. He fits in with the indie rock crowd one night, and hardcore hip-hop fans the next. Catch him at intimate Andy's Bar in Denton on Friday night to see for yourself. DR

Paul McCartney

8 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Globe Life Park, 1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington

As Globe Life Park bids adieu, the folks there have assembled a series of pretty important farewell concerts to complement the grind of Rangers baseball season. When it comes to bringing in big names, you can't get any bigger than a former Beatle. As Sir Paul returns to Arlington a couple of years after his previous stop across the lot at AT&T Stadium, fans will find him stretching things out to a nearly three-hour show. Though his Beatles and Wings hits are prominently placed throughout the set list, McCartney has wisely chosen to honor all aspects of his vast catalog, so expect some deep cuts and zingers that might send you searching through your smartphones for historical reference. Surprisingly, there are still quite a few tickets available at pretty affordable prices, thus eliminating excuses for not showing up to see a true legend in person. Jeff Strowe

Texas Summer Jam

with Randy Rogers Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, $20-$75

Randy Rogers Band is back for the second annual Texas Summer Jam, this time at Toyota Music Factory. A Texas country music staple with hits like "One More Sad Song" and "Tonight's Not the Night (For Goodbye)," Randy Rogers has a career that spans almost two decades. And joining his band on the main stage is William Clark Green, with openers Ray Johnston Band, Wynn Williams and Holly Tucker on the Texas Lottery Plaza stage, which has a free pre-party starting at 3:30 p.m. DR

“Weird Al” Yankovic

8 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 316 W. Las Colinas Blvd., in Irving, $42.50

“Weird Al” Yankovic is likely to play a similar set at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, as he did last year at the Majestic Theater. This time, however, he will be backed by a full symphony orchestra as part of his Strings Attached Tour. Yankovic took home his fifth Grammy Award this year for his box set Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of “Weird Al” Yankovic. The satirist’s first comedy song was aired in 1976. Seven years later, he put out his debut album “Weird Al” Yankovic. The years have seemingly had no effects on the singer-songwriter. His latest songs from the 2014 album Mandatory Fun are as funny and lively as the ones he released decades ago. Jacob Vaughn

Boz Scaggs

9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Billy Bob's Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, $40

American singer-songwriter Boz Scaggs is no stranger to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. When Scaggs was young, his family moved from their home in Canton, Ohio, to Plano. Scaggs, whose birth name is William, began attending a Dallas private school. There, a friend gave him the nickname Bosley, which was later shortened to Boz. On Saturday, he’ll be back in the city that gave him his name. After a short stint with the Steve Miller Band, after being featured on their first two albums, Scaggs signed a contact with Atlantic Records and started pursuing his solo career. His latest studio album, Out of the Blues, is the last part of a trilogy of blues albums that started with the release of Memphis in 2013. JV

Hootie and the Blowfish

with Barenaked Ladies, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Dos Equis Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., $29.50

Talk about a blast from the past. Darius Rucker’s career must be one of the most interesting in all of modern music. There’s still a sizable chunk of the population that sees the former Michael Stipe impersonator as the country music phenom he became in the early 2000s, as opposed to his two-decade stint as the frontman of one of the cornerstone bands of the '90s, Hootie and the Blowfish. Rucker’s smooth baritone was the most defining feature of a group best described as a syrupy concentrate somewhere between Ben Folds and Dave Matthews, and he’s honed that instrument throughout the Blowfish’s extended hiatus. They announced their long-speculated reunion last December to coincide with the 25th anniversary of their breakout album, Cracked Rear View, as well as their sixth studio album, scheduled to come out this summer. On the flip side, opening act Barenaked Ladies is perhaps better served not leaning on the band’s mass success in the ’90s. The Ladies’ latest offerings off 2017’s Fake Nudes offer up the same witty mundanity that only bands from Canada can. This isn’t a show for purists anyway. But if you want to nod along happily to aspirationally cathartic pop rock, this is the one for you. Nicholas Bostick