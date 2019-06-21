Music News: Jesse + Vic Mensa, Charli XCX and Blake Shelton Heading Our Way

It's a big week for concert announcements from The Granada Theater, as a bevy of performers will be making their way to Lower Greenville over the next couple of months. Elsewhere, we've got some metal legends, a celebrated emo outfit and a country star coming to town.
- Chicago rapper Vic Mensa is heading out on the road this fall on his Heads and Tails Tour. Joining him will be Jesse, aka Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood, who is also out supporting a new album. The duo will perform at The Granada Theater on Aug. 29. Tickets are on sale June 21.
- Classic rockers The Fixx are making a return voyage to The Granada Theater on Aug. 9. Long a venue favorite, the band incorporates a variety of their new wave tunes alongside their signature hit, "One Thing Leads to Another." Tickets are on sale June 21.
- Sofi Tucker are bringing their R.I.P. Shame World Tour to The Granada for a performance Oct. 15. They're on a mission to "kill shame one loose dance party at a time." Tickets for this locally celebrated killing will be on sale June 21.
- Seattle metal legends Sunn O))) are bringing their act to Dallas for what is believed to be the first time. They'll play their drone-infused tunes to what will surely be a packed house on Sept. 1 at The Granada Theater. Tickets are on sale June 21.
- Singer, producer and all-around artist Cautious Clay is out on a large-scale world tour that will bring him to The Granada for a Nov. 16 performance. His ambitious "Sidewinder" video has just been released to great hype. Tickets are on sale June 21.
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong are bringing their loopy and frenetic live show to The Granada Theater for a performance on Nov. 21. The Baltimore-based funk jammers pride themselves on the electric energy and good times of their shows. Tickets are on sale June 21.
- "Boom Clap" and "Break The Rules" singer Charli XCX is returning to Dallas to play at House Of Blues on Sept. 25. She's been recently teasing some new tunes in anticipation of her forthcoming album, Charli. Tickets are on sale June 21.
- Nu-metal and hardcore legends Helmet are coming to town for a show at Trees on Nov. 3. They'll be performing as part of their 30th anniversary tour, thus making this show ripe for classic favorites and hearty reminiscing. Tickets are on sale June 21.
- Motion City Soundtrack has been making punk pop and emo tunes for well over a decade. The band has also always had a consistent and reliable fan base who turn out in droves to support and sing along. They'll perform at House Of Blues early next year on Jan. 18. Tickets are on sale June 21.
- Country big-timer Blake Shelton is making an area appearance in early 2020. When he's not hosting The Voice, appearing on talk shows or showing up in the tabloids with Gwen, he's continuing to tour and record music. Catch him Jan. 25 at The Choctaw Grand Theater. Tickets are on sale June 21.
