Music News: Bob Dylan, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

As coronavirus takes hold of all nationwide events, it remains unclear as to how the concert industry will handle things moving forward. But, as life moves on, so the shows must go on, so here are some new concert announcements for the upcoming months as you can tentatively make plans and hope for the best. Read ahead for the details.



Bob Dylan & His Band are heading our way for a June 26 performance at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Joining him on the latest iteration of his never-ending tour will be Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Hot Club of Cowtown . Tickets are on sale March 13.

Hayley Williams is embarking on a solo career following a lengthy and successful stint as the front woman for Paramore. She's releasing her debut album, Petals For Armor , this May and will head out on a lengthy tour as well. Locally, she'll play at The HiFi on June 5. Tickets are on sale now.

Explosions In The Sky had a date scheduled for the Longhorn Ballroom that never came to fruition. To make up for it, the Texas favorites will bring their dreamy guitar rock to the confines of The Bomb Factory on May 29. Tickets are on sale March 13.

On July 10, jam band favorites Slightly Stoopid will headline The Bomb Factory. Despite their name, the band members have some serious chops and have been festival favorites for years. Tickets are on sale March 13.

Niall Horan will headline Dos Equis Pavilion on July 14 with special guests Nice To Meet Ya . The former One Direction star has had a continued run of success with sold-out tours and high album streaming marks for the last several years. Tickets for the local performance are on sale March 16.

Thao Nguyen has been the front woman for Thao & The Get Down Stay Down for over a decade. The power-pop, indie band is about to release its fifth album, Temple , and will head out on a supporting tour. Locally, they'll perform at Trees on Aug. 6. Tickets are on sale March 13.

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are embarking on a joint tour this year that brings two of Latin music's biggest stars together. The hip-shaking kings will play arenas nationwide, including our local venue, American Airlines Center, on Sept. 13. Tickets are on sale March 13.

Zac Brown Band will play the Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend ceremonies on Sept. 19 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. The country crooner continues to be one of the biggest draws on the touring circuit and will likely command a large audience this fall as he takes the stage at the hallowed soccer stadium. Tickets are on sale March 1.

and are embarking on a joint tour this year that brings two of Latin music's biggest stars together. The hip-shaking kings will play arenas nationwide, including our local venue, American Airlines Center, on Sept. 13. Tickets are on sale March 13. Zac Brown Band will play the Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend ceremonies on Sept. 19 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. The country crooner continues to be one of the biggest draws on the touring circuit and will likely command a large audience this fall as he takes the stage at the hallowed soccer stadium. Tickets are on sale March 1.