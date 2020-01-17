Music News: Bon Jovi, Matchbox Twenty and Steve Aoki Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

It’s a banner week for concert announcements as nostalgia reigns supreme. Some of the past couple of decades’ biggest hitmakers have booked local gigs, a happening that should lead to many happy singalongs and love fests over the next couple of months. Elsewhere, there are some nice additions to the club venues and a couple out-of-left-field collaborations, too.
- Dust off the ’80s relics as two of the era’s biggest performers are embarking on a joint tour. Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams will bring their radio-friendly anthems to arenas and amphitheaters across the country, including a stop at our very own American Airlines Center on June 25. Tickets are on sale Jan. 23.
- Dust off the ’90s relics also as two of that era’s biggest performers are embarking on a joint tour. Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers will bring their radio-friendly anthems to arenas and amphitheaters across the country, including a stop at Dos Equis Pavilion on Aug. 15. Tickets are on sale Jan. 17.
- Steely Dan is already scheduled for a May 29 show at the WinStar, but the jazz-rock legends will return to the area for another summer performance. This time around, they'll perform at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on June 13 with fellow legend Steve Winwood on the double-bill. Tickets are on sale Jan. 17.
- North Texas’ own Eli Young Band is heading this way for a local show at House of Blues on March 13. After a brief hiatus, the band is back out on the road for a spring tour that finds them promoting their latest single, "Break It In." Tickets are on sale Jan. 17.
- The Glitch Mob are coming to House of Blues for a 10th anniversary performance of their landmark album, Drink The Sea. At the time of its release, the album was lauded for its original content and individuality and helped pave the way for a plethora of new EDM acts to follow. Tickets are on sale Jan. 17.
- In support of his sophomore album release, No Future, Eden has announced an upcoming tour that will make an appearance at House of Blues on April 23. The Irish multi-instrumentalist has been making waves for his fiercely independent and timely charged compositions. Tickets are on sale Jan. 17.
- DJ and dance artist Steve Aoki is headed this way for a performance at The Bomb Factory on April 4. His Neon Future IV: The Color of Noise Tour will surely be filled with hyper-kinetic propulsion, raucous amounts of energy and his signature "cake throws." Tickets are on sale Jan. 17.
- Dillon Francis x Yung Gravy are bringing their Sugar, Spice and Everything Ice Tour to town for an April 9 performance at The Bomb Factory. The pair have recorded and posted an entertaining Instagram video to announce the joint tour, in which they lounge around eating grapes in medieval attire. Check it out, should you be so inclined. Tickets are on sale Jan. 17.
- Between the Buried and Me will headline a June 5 show at Trees. The noise rockers will perform their 2009 album The Great Misdirect in full and will follow that with a slew of other tracks from their extensive catalog. Tickets are on sale Jan. 17.
- Color Me Badd is rolling into town for a free show at The Rustic on Feb. 8. Formed in Oklahoma City in the mid-’80s, the R&B group has put together a very fine career with their mid-tempo ballads and smooth rhymes. Tickets are free with RSVP.
- The Weepies will be in town to perform at The Granada Theater on April 8. The husband-and-wife indie-folk duo have amassed a loyal and enthusiastic following and have had numerous songs featured in television shows, movies and commercials. Tickets are on sale Jan. 17.
- The Darkness are back and out on the road for this upcoming year. The British band who made waves with their 2003 hit single "I Believe In a Thing Called Love" will perform at The Granada Theater on April 29 as part of their Easter is Cancelled Tour. Tickets are on sale Jan. 17.
- KXT 91.7 presents LP on June 5 at House of Blues. The versatile singer-songwriter was recently in the area and put on quite the show, which should help with word of mouth for this second go-round. Tickets are on sale Jan. 17.
