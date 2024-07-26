Brittany Aldean Thinks Maren Morris' Feminism Is 'Bullshit' After Online Feud

Brittany Aldean doesn’t think it was very feminist of Arlington country singer Maren Morris to start their infamous feud.

Aldean, wife of country star Jason Aldean, reflected on her relationship with Morris on Monday’s episode of the Try That in a Small Town Podcast , while sitting alongside her husband. Aldean spoke on the podcast about the North Texas singer and her group of Nashville friends that “just have it out for [her] for whatever reason.”

“Which, to be so pro-woman and all the bullshit … you’re not, because I’ve never said a word to you and you come for me,” Aldean said on the pod. “Why? Because I’m an easy target? Because I’m a wife, and I don’t have a stage as a platform, but I have social media? For some reason I offend them. I don’t know what it is.”

To bring you up to speed, the Aldean-Morris feud began last August. Aldean posted a video of her doing her makeup to Instagram, and thanked her parents for “not changing her gender” when she went through her “tomboy phase” in the caption. While she received support from some followers, like her husband and Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, others viewed the post as an unnecessary dig at the transgender community. Aldean then followed up on Instagram stories to clarify her stance on the matter.

“Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the guise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care’ is one of the worst evils,” Aldean wrote. “Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly, that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions.”

Other musicians, such as The Voice contestant Cassadee Pope, weren’t tolerating any of Aldean’s claims, and took to Twitter in support of transitioning and the LGBTQ+ community. After retweeting Pope’s post, Morris later took a shot of her own at Aldean in a Twitter comment.

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human?” Morris wrote. “Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

This also wasn’t the first time Aldean’s Instagram habits had pissed Morris off. In 2021, Morris tweeted in response to Aldean’s shared Instagram post on Jan. 6 that suggested that election deniers who raided the Capitol were Antifa supporters.

“...how do some singer’s wives conveniently not know the difference between marching for racial injustice and Nazis breaching our Capitol because their guy didn’t win?” Morris tweeted.

On Monday, Aldean mentioned on the podcast how Morris’ 2022 tweet decided to make fun of her business, which at the time was hair extensions. To Aldean, that particular dig further showed how Morris isn’t truly part of the feminist movement.

“Aren’t you supposed to be all peace, love and all inclusivity and all the things?” Aldean said on the podcast. “Why are you coming for me like that about my business?

“I don’t need to work. I choose to work. I am a working woman who doesn’t have to, who wants to provide for my children and my family and that should be something to be proud of, like, not put down,” she added.

However, Aldean didn’t seem to have as much of an issue with Morris comparing her to a plastic doll with hair. On the podcast, she laughed about the singer dubbing her “Insurrectionist Barbie,” which her husband mentioned was “kind of hot.”

Later on the episode, Aldean maintained that her post was not transphobic, and said that she takes issue with “headlines” that label her as such. Rather, she believes her posts reflected her views on the use of gender-affirming care for children.

“Children under the age of 18, in my opinion, should not be able to choose their gender, much less have a surgery that is altering their life,” Aldean said on the podcast. “Let them make a decision when they’re of age.”

As of now, Morris has yet to fire off a response on X to any of Aldean’s new statements. But that might also be because she’s too busy prepping for her 2024 tour.