Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Crime

Brother Moses Returning to Deep Ellum For the Show They Planned Before a Member Was Attacked

April 12, 2022 4:00AM

Brother Moses (from left) drummer Corey Dill guitarist and keyboard player John-Lewis Anderson, guitarist and singer James Lockhart and guitarist Moses Gomez will return with bassist and singer Lucas Templin to the Deep Ellum Art Co. on Sunday, May 1.
Brother Moses (from left) drummer Corey Dill guitarist and keyboard player John-Lewis Anderson, guitarist and singer James Lockhart and guitarist Moses Gomez will return with bassist and singer Lucas Templin to the Deep Ellum Art Co. on Sunday, May 1. James Lockhart
The Arkansas indie rock band Brother Moses originally planned to perform at the Deep Ellum Art Co. in October, but they never got to step onto the stage.

Two unidentified men severely injured the band's drummer Corey Dill following a foot chase that ensued when Dill and guitarist Moses Gomez spotted one of them trying to steal equipment from their van just moments before their show at the Deep Ellum Art Co. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

Dill has since recovered from his injuries and will return with the band on Sunday, May 1, to perform the show they planned to do in October,.

"We're excited to have them actually get to play," says Deep Ellum Art Co. owner John LaRue, who gave Dill a place to stay following his release from Baylor Medical Center. "It was a huge disappointment. Not getting to do the show was a disappointment all by itself but everything else was just a tragedy."

Dill and Gomez were returning to the venue from dinner on Oct. 19, 2021 to perform their scheduled set when they spotted an unidentified man "who was not one of the four of us" rooting around their tour van parked on Murray Street, Gomez says.

Dill noticed the man, who was wearing a red hat and black pants, carrying what appeared to be his backpack, which contained expensive, personal items like his laptop computer. So Dill chased after the man.

click to enlarge A security camera from a nearby business caught footage of an unidentified man who robbed the tour van of the indie rock group Brother Moses just before their set at the Deep Allum Art Co. on Commerce Street on Oct. 19, 2021. - JAMES LOCKHART
A security camera from a nearby business caught footage of an unidentified man who robbed the tour van of the indie rock group Brother Moses just before their set at the Deep Allum Art Co. on Commerce Street on Oct. 19, 2021.
James Lockhart
Gomez says he later found Dill lying the street with injuries to Dill's foot, leg and back and called 911. The band later learned that the man jumped in a pickup truck driven by a second unidentified man that ran over Dill just as he caught up to him.

LaRue says that as of Monday, Dallas police have not arrested or identified any suspects involved with the robbery or Dill's assault.

Guitar player and singer James Lockhart says Dill sustained a fractured pelvis and face lacerations as well as breaks in his nose, teeth, temporal bone and clavicle.

Crime and other emergencies in Deep Ellum are becoming a regular occurrence for residents, business owners and visitors. Dallas Police Department records show a total of 65 reports of incidents including accidents, thefts and five "major disturbances" involving violence. Last Sunday morning, an unidentified person shot two men at a bar on Elm Street.

Dill spent almost a month in Baylor Medical Center and at least six more weeks to recover from his injuries and operations. Brother Moses announced they would pick up their scheduled in mid-January and schedule additional performances for the shows that had to be canceled, according to the band's Facebook page.

"Just want to take a sec and acknowledge the hard work, physical, mental, emotional all of it, that Corey has put into his recovery these last 4 months," says a Feb. 21 post on the band's Facebook page. "We couldn’t be more proud of him. So excited to play on Thursday and beyond with this absolute champ."

LaRue also notes that 100 percent of the ticket sales from Brother Moses' May 1 show will go to the band.

"It's our way of thanking them for coming back and further supporting them," LaRue says. 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation