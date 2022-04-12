Brother Moses Returning to Deep Ellum For the Show They Planned Before a Member Was Attacked

The Arkansas indie rock band Brother Moses originally planned to perform at the Deep Ellum Art Co. in October, but they never got to step onto the stage.
Two unidentified men severely injured the band's drummer Corey Dill following a foot chase that ensued when Dill and guitarist Moses Gomez spotted one of them trying to steal equipment from their van just moments before their show at the Deep Ellum Art Co. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
Dill has since recovered from his injuries and will return with the band on Sunday, May 1, to perform the show they planned to do in October,.
"We're excited to have them actually get to play," says Deep Ellum Art Co. owner John LaRue, who gave Dill a place to stay following his release from Baylor Medical Center. "It was a huge disappointment. Not getting to do the show was a disappointment all by itself but everything else was just a tragedy."
Dill and Gomez were returning to the venue from dinner on Oct. 19, 2021 to perform their scheduled set when they spotted an unidentified man "who was not one of the four of us" rooting around their tour van parked on Murray Street, Gomez says.
Dill noticed the man, who was wearing a red hat and black pants, carrying what appeared to be his backpack, which contained expensive, personal items like his laptop computer. So Dill chased after the man.
LaRue says that as of Monday, Dallas police have not arrested or identified any suspects involved with the robbery or Dill's assault.
Guitar player and singer James Lockhart says Dill sustained a fractured pelvis and face lacerations as well as breaks in his nose, teeth, temporal bone and clavicle.
Crime and other emergencies in Deep Ellum are becoming a regular occurrence for residents, business owners and visitors. Dallas Police Department records show a total of 65 reports of incidents including accidents, thefts and five "major disturbances" involving violence. Last Sunday morning, an unidentified person shot two men at a bar on Elm Street.
Dill spent almost a month in Baylor Medical Center and at least six more weeks to recover from his injuries and operations. Brother Moses announced they would pick up their scheduled in mid-January and schedule additional performances for the shows that had to be canceled, according to the band's Facebook page.
"Just want to take a sec and acknowledge the hard work, physical, mental, emotional all of it, that Corey has put into his recovery these last 4 months," says a Feb. 21 post on the band's Facebook page. "We couldn’t be more proud of him. So excited to play on Thursday and beyond with this absolute champ."
LaRue also notes that 100 percent of the ticket sales from Brother Moses' May 1 show will go to the band.
"It's our way of thanking them for coming back and further supporting them," LaRue says.