Music News: BTS, Dave Matthews Band and Alicia Keys Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

This week's dreary weather might have gotten you down. It's the doldrums of winter that are settling in and making life a bit more challenging to conquer. If this feels like the case, then dive on in and look ahead to some concerts on the horizon. There's K-Pop at the Cotton Bowl, a jam band favorite at WinStar and a revered soul duo in Fort Worth. All those details and a slew of other shows are ahead in this week's concert announcements.



K-Pop sensation BTS are all the rage right now. The group is regularly appearing on national TV, selling out shows worldwide, and they've carved a special place of honor in the teenage musical heart. With all this in mind, it's not surprising that their local appearance will come at one of the area's largest venues. They'll be there on May 9 with tickets on sale Feb. 5.

Alicia Keys has a new album coming out in March, and she will spend much of the rest of 2020 out on the road. Locally, she'll appear at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory for a late-summer show on Sept. 16. Tickets are on sale Jan. 24.

Dave Matthews Band are making their annual visit to town this summer. This year, though, it comes with a catch. Rather than taking their usual spot at Dos Equis Pavilion, DMB will grace the stage of The Global Event Center at WinStar for a show on Sept. 19. Tickets are on sale Feb. 21.

Alice Cooper will take the stage The Global Event Center at WinStar alongside Tesla and Lita Ford . The classic rock extravaganza will take place on June 5, making it a pretty wild way to kick off the summer. Tickets are on sale Jan. 24.

British dance enthusiasts Hot Chip are coming to town for an April 7 performance at House of Blues. The indie electronica band have a handful of U.S. dates scheduled in support of their 2019 release, A Bath Full of Ecstasy . Tickets are on sale Jan. 24.

ALT 103.7 FM is presenting a performance by Of Monsters and Men on May 13 at South Side Ballroom. The Icelandic folk-rockers are traveling heavily throughout North America as part of their Fever Dream Tour. Tickets are on sale Jan. 24.

Colorado jam-band road warriors Big Gigantic have been a mainstay on the summer festival circuit and have headlined large-scale shows in this area in the past. This year, they'll show up at South Side Ballroom for a March 27 show at South Side Ballroom. Tickets are on sale Jan. 24.

Love them or not, Canadian alternative rockers Nickelback are a polarizing force and have always been ripe for heated debate. They'll be out on the road for much of 2020 on their All The Right Reasons Tour. Locally, they'll stop at Dos Equis Pavilion on Sept. 3. Tickets are on sale Jan. 24.

Iconic soul and R&B duo Hall & Oates are back in town headlining a solid night of music at Dickies Arena on June 17. Before jamming out to "Private Eyes" and "I Can't Go For That," attendees will be serenaded by Squeeze and KT Tunstall . Tickets are on sale Jan. 24.

If you came of age in the '90s and are looking for some nostalgic love this Valentine's Day, then head over to The Rustic for a performance from Sister Hazel . The band's headlining show will surely bring flashbacks to high school or college dances spent hazily dancing the night away. Tickets are on sale Jan. 24.

The Polyphonic Spree: Jukebox Jamboree is coming to The Kessler Theater for two bountiful performances on March 14 and 15. It will be two eclectic nights of the local legends covering their favorite tunes and throwing in performances from their own catalog as well as serving as a precursor to their 20th anniversary celebration later this year. The shows are also part of the 10th anniversary celebration for the Kessler. Tickets are on sale Jan. 24.

The Kessler Theater will again host Eric Nadel's Birthday Benefit for Focus on Teens . This year's April 29 event will ring in the big day for the voice of the Texas Rangers with performances from The War & Treaty with Nicole Atkins. Tickets are on sale Jan. 24.

Watkins Family Hour , the duo comprised of siblings Sara and Sean Watkins of Nickel Creek fame, will perform May 9 at The Granada Theater. In the 20-plus years since their debut, they've consistently created some of the most inspired folk, bluegrass and Americana music out there. Tickets are on sale Jan. 24.

Victor Wooten Featuring: The Wooten Brothers Band will bring a lot of soulful funk to The Granada Theater for a performance on April 9. Wooten and fellow musician Steve Bailey have recently released a really cool 360-degree VR video that demands some repeated views. Tickets are on sale Jan. 24.

Greg Dulli will be touring throughout much of 2020 behind the release of his upcoming first official solo album, Random Desire . The Afghan Whigs frontman will bring his shredding guitar and spooky lyrical stories to The Granada Theater for a show on May 17. Tickets are on sale Jan. 24.

Prolific singer-songwriter and bombastic guitarist Ty Segall is finally bouncing into Dallas for a show next fall at The Granada Theater on Oct. 10. Despite touring heavily every year, he has often left North Texas off the itinerary. Tickets are on sale Jan. 24.