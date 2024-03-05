 Chris Brown’s Tour Stops in Fort Worth This Summer. Why You Shouldn’t Go | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Just Announced

Chris Brown’s New Tour Stops in Fort Worth This Summer. Why You Shouldn’t Go.

Why we won’t be attending the R&B star’s August show — and why you shouldn’t, either.
March 5, 2024
Chris Brown is coming to Fort Worth. Just a reminder that two of his exes accused him of assault.
Chris Brown is coming to Fort Worth. Just a reminder that two of his exes accused him of assault. Live Nation
Share this:
R&B star Chris Brown announced a 2024 North American tour on Tuesday morning.

The 11:11 Tour kicks off June 5 and will stop at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Friday, July 19.

The tour will promote Brown's latest album, 11:11, which debuted in November. The lead single, "Summer Too Hot," was nominated for a Grammy for Best R&B Performance.

We won't be attending.

Lest we forget, Brown, one of the most prominent R&B artists of the 21st century, is also an unrepentant domestic abuser.

His assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 left her with visible injuries, including bruises on her face and a split lip. Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault and making criminal threats.

He made a public apology during which he said, "I have told Rihanna countless times, and I’m telling you today, that I am truly, truly sorry that I wasn’t able to handle the situation differently and better."

But, as the saying goes, the best apology is changed behavior, and in 2017, Brown's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was granted a restraining order against him. She alleged physical violence, including punching her in the stomach and pushing her down the stairs, as well as threats to kill her. The restraining order prevented Brown from coming within 100 yards of her for a period of five years.

If you don't care about any of this and just want to hear him sing "Forever" in person, the artist presale begins on Wednesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Have fun with that.

Editor's note: This story was published originally on March 5 in the Phoenix New Times and has been edited to include information on Chris Brown's Fort Worth show.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Olivia Rodrigo Was Somehow Both a Theater Nerd and a Rock Star in Dallas

Concert Reviews

Olivia Rodrigo Was Somehow Both a Theater Nerd and a Rock Star in Dallas

By Carly May Gravley
Joshua Ray Walker Says He's 'Fighting Hard' Following Cancer Diagnosis

Local Music

Joshua Ray Walker Says He's 'Fighting Hard' Following Cancer Diagnosis

By Simon Pruitt
Radio Host La Bell Takes Over for Eric Nadel as Host of Sunday Supper Concert Series

Arts & Culture News

Radio Host La Bell Takes Over for Eric Nadel as Host of Sunday Supper Concert Series

By Samantha Thornfelt
St. Vincent’s New Music Video Has Fans Divided

Local Music

St. Vincent’s New Music Video Has Fans Divided

By Vanessa Quilantan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation