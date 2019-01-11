Music News: Fred Armisen, Jimmy Buffett and Fortress Fest Highlight the Week in Concert Announcements

2019 is off and running with this week's new concert announcements. We've got laughs and guitar riffs, stony rap riffs and a few old-timers picking things back up for the summer. Check out what's next going on sale.
- Comedian, musician and SNL alumnus Fred Armisen is coming to Dallas on Feb. 23. His Comedy for Musicians but Everyone Is Welcome show will make a stop at the Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff. Tickets are $30-$35 and are available Jan. 11 at eventbrite.com.
- The good folks of Fortress Festival have announced the second and final installment of acts for the Fort Worth event that takes place April 27 and 28. This addition includes a bunch of stellar acts headlined by Chvrches, Rae Sremmurd, Tinashe, Superorganism and Khruangbin. Tickets and information for all the other acts are available at fortressfestival.com. A summer tradition is heading back out this way.
Jimmy Buffett will play Dos Equis Pavilion on June 8. His Son of a Son of a Sailor Tour will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the landmark album of the same name. Get ready, parrotheads and party people. Tickets are on sale Jan. 11 at livenation.com.
Chicago is another legacy act that seems to always be hitting the road. Full of nostalgic hits, jazzy vibes and celebratory singalongs, the band will make an appearance at the Global Event Center at the Winstar on Aug. 2. Tickets are on sale Jan. 11 at ticketmaster.com.
- Doug "Cosmo" Clifford and Stu Cook are still bringing the CCR heat to shows across America. Minus singer John Fogerty and his late brother Tom, CCR songs are being belted out with ringing clarity and strong sense of authenticity. Catch Creedence Clearwater Revisted at the Mesquite Arena on Feb. 23. Tickets are on sale Jan. 11 at ticketmaster.com.
Missio are riding high off the momentum of their latest single, "Rad Drugz." The duo are also launching a lengthy tour behind the release of their upcoming album, The Darker The Weather the Better The Man. They'll appear at The Granada Theater for a show on May 11. Tickets are on sale Jan. 11 at prekindle.com.
- Rap superstars Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y will hit the road together for a 22-date tour across North America. The pair will appear March 7 at the House of Blues for a show that should be long on hype and excitement and filled with blissfully stoned patrons. Tickets are on sale Jan. 11 at livenation.com.
- Priests are a three-piece indie rock band who have garnered a tremendous amount of buzz over the past year. They've got their own record label, a gnarly punk attitude and a whole lot of songcraft wrapped up in their nearly eight-year run together. They'll play Club Dada on June 22. Tickets are on sale Jan. 11 at eventbrite.com.
