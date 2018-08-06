9 Best Concerts of the Week: Gladys Knight, Miranda Lambert And More

Dallas can expect some cooler weather later this week — as in low 90s — so go ahead and celebrate with some fantastic concerts.

Outward Bound Mixtape Sessions

10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6, RBC, 2617 Commerce St., 469-487-6149 or rbcdeepellum.com, free

We actually look forward to Mondays now, thanks to the work of Stefan Gonzalez. The lineup he curates on that day every week at RBC make it one of the best places in the city to discover new music. Outward Bound Mixtape began a few years ago at Crown and Harp on Lower Greenville before it moved to Deep Ellum, where it offers the same opportunity for local and touring acts to try out something new in front of an enthusiastic and open-minded crowd of regulars, whether that means a first show, new songs or a sound that defies genres. If you ask the act du jour in Dallas noise, punk, goth or free jazz where it played some of its first shows, you'll likely be told Outward Bound, so attend Mondays and stay ahead of the curve. Caroline North



Funky Knuckles

9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6, Three Links, 2704 Elm St., threelinksdeepellum.com, free

The Funky Knuckles have been together for almost a decade. In 2014, the band's second album, Meta-Musica, hit No. 1 on iTunes’ jazz chart the first day of its release. The band has played with major national and local acts such as Beyoncé, Erykah Badu, Chrisette Michelle, Talib Kweli, Puff Daddy and the Polyphonic Spree. The band incorporates elements of improv and thoughtful compositions into its sets. Last year's release, New Birth, has seen much critical acclaim within the jazz community. Diamond Victoria



Gladys Knight and The O’Jays

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 316 W. Las Colinas Blvd., livenation.com, $29 and up

In the world of soul music’s foggy neons and velvety grooves, Gladys Knight, aka the “Empress of Soul” is a goddess. Her seven Grammy Awards and legendary reputation as a songwriter, actress and singer pale in comparison to her real-world talent. Knight’s voice, a soft, supple yet mighty gift, remains one of the finest artifacts in music history, equally capable of delicate intonation as soaring, heavenly vibrato. Some artists permanently change a genre; others alter the course of a generation. Knight’s reach, however, is somehow larger, rippling through every style and every voice forever. Jonathan Patrick



Powerglove

7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8 at Trees, treesdallas.com, $15

For those looking to have their faces melted with some Nintendo Power and metal, Powerglove will be on stage at Trees happy to do the honor. An instrumental power metal cover band, Powerglove takes classic video game themes, Saturday morning cartoon themes and movie themes to update with a metal twist. Powerglove’s latest album, Continue?, includes tracks from video games such as Super Metroid, Kirby’s Dream Land and Castlevania III. No matter how many times you grew up hearing these themes come out of your TV, you’ve never heard them like this. Brad LaCour



Endless Summer Tour: G-Eazy w/ Lil Uzi Vert and TY Dolla $ign

6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10 at Dos Equis Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., $23 and up at livenation.com

Gerald “G-Eazy” Gillum was a bit of an anomaly when he garnered mass appeal with his second studio album These Things Happen in 2014. The album outsold the likes of Phish, Ab-Soul and Mastodon that year, debuting on the Billboard 200 at No. 3. The “Almost Famous” rapper was catapulted into the mainstream to raucous cheers from fans and disinterested groans from detractors who questioned the authenticity of yet another fair-skinned SoundCloud rapper. But two things have helped keep Eazy relevant and might be part of why seemingly more popular acts such as Lil Uzi Vert and TY Dolla $ign are supporting a G-Eazy tour and not the other way around: a high-profile relationship and subsequent breakup with American singer-songwriter Halsey; and surprisingly catchy, soulful and digestible sound. Whether he’s rap-crooning melancholic ballads of lonely Tumblr girls or shouting out a Bacchic stoner anthem, G-Eazy puts on an enjoyable show that may not be everyone’s cup of tea at first blush. But will please most who give him a shot. Nicholas Bostick



Alison Wonderland

With Baauer, 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11 at South Side Ballroom, 1135 S. Lamar St., $35, southsideballroomdallas.com

Though she's only been on the scene since 2015, Alison Wonderland has become one of the biggest names on the EDM scene. 2017 found the native Australian taking home New Artist of the Year at the Electronic Music Awards, and this past spring she performed in a prime slot on the main stage at Coachella. Those accolades were followed by the release of an album's worth of new material, titled Awake. She's out on the road this summer playing only a select few North American cities, one of which she's bestowed upon us Dallas folks. Expect a spirited party atmosphere offset by a number of serious audiophiles there to check out the work of a true modern scene-maker. As a frequently candid and witty purveyor of Twitter, let's hope she leaves a couple of comments detailing her journey through Texas, as well. Jeff Strowe



Miranda Lambert with Little Big Town

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11 at Dos Equis Pavilion, $39 and up at livenation.com

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town will be heating up the summer night when they both perform for what’s sure to be a packed crowd at Dos Equis. Lambert has shaken off the stressful public divorce by creating some of her most personal and acclaimed work, her song Tin Man being nominated for two Grammy Awards. Expect both Lambert and Little Big Town to share the stage for a selection of singles before they wave goodbye and head to the tour buses. Brad LaCour



Us The Duo

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11 at House of Blues, $25 and up at houseofblues.com/dallas

Michael & Carissa Alvarado, the two members that make up folk act, Us The Duo, bring their plucky upbeat sound to House of Blues for their The Together Tour. The married musical act are busy promoting their five track ep, Together, a showcase for their relatable lyrics and soothing arrangements. The two have been busy, their song No Matter Where You Are was featured in the animated movie, Book of Life, and they were featured on the current season of America’s Got Talent. One part folk, one part pop, Us The Duo’s songs are guaranteed to stick with you long after you’ve left their show. Brad LaCour



Godsmack and Shinedown

7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12 at Dos Equis Pavilion $19 and up at livenation.com

Godsmack will set up shop at Dos Equis as part of the tour for their latest album, the April 2018 release, When Legends Rise. The album serves as a transition from the heavy metal they’re known for to a more hard rock sound, but with the same perspective and energy Godsmack fans associate with the band. The new single from When Legends Rise, Bulletproof, took the number one spot on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart. Bulletproof is their eighth song to hit number one, further establishing the staying power of Godsmack, no matter which sound they choose to play. Brad LaCour