The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Taking Back Sunday, Buddy Guy and More

Celebrating 20 years as a band, post-hardcore band Taking Back Sunday plays two shows this weekend at House of Blues – Sunday's set, which will either be 2004’s Where You Want to Be or 2006’s Louder Now, will be determined by a coin toss. Buddy Guy also tops the week's shows on Wednesday with opener Jimmie Vaughan, as well as Mike Doughty's show at Club Dada on Thursday night when he plays Soul Coughing's debut album Ruby Vroom in its entirety.

Singer Songwriter Night with Josh Fleming

7 p.m. Monday, March 25 at Fort Worth Live, 306 N. Houston St., 817-945-8890 or fortworthlive.live, free

Joshua Fleming, vocalist and guitarist for local cowpunk sextet Vandoliers, recently began hosting a recurring gig to welcome new songwriters at Fort Worth Live. By sharing his knowledge of the music biz, Fleming hopes to help young musicians find their foothold in the industry. During this "songwriter's night," as he calls it, Fleming plays his music and considers it a great chance to try out new material for the audience. He also wants the Monday night sets to be a way for young songwriters to hone their craft and to network with local veteran musicians for potential collaborations. If you're looking to catch a first glimpse at some of the area's best up-and-coming singer-songwriters, this weekly gig is the place to be. DR

Buddy Guy

with Jimmie Vaughan, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $39.50 and up

At 82 years old, blues legend Buddy Guy is one of the last of his kind. He's a virtuoso of guitar and demands his audiences pay attention during his performances (he's been known to, playfully but seriously, tell a Dallas crowd to "shut the fuck up"). And Guy deserves our full attention. The eight-time Grammy winner is one of Rolling Stone magazine's best guitarists of all time and has influenced some of music's most iconic players like Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton. DR

The Revivalists

8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 at South Side Ballroom, 1135 S. Lamar St., $45 and up at livenation.com

Fronted by charismatic singer David Shaw, New Orleans-based band The Revivalists are an eight-piece outfit that traffic in vintage-tinged soul, rock and R&B. Out on tour behind their recently released album, Take Good Care, they've been in business for well over a decade and achieved their biggest success with 2016's chart-topping "Wish I Knew You," a radio hit that has taken on a life of its own with ubiquitous placements in film scores, TV scenes and advertising campaigns. Beyond that song, though, lies a band with grit and determination. Years of touring have elevated their live shows to a smooth-running machine that takes audiences through dance-along rides, cathartic call-and-responses and anthemic singing sessions that nearly always end with attendees leaving the room in a better place than when they entered. Playing some of the largest venues of their career, they'll be at the cavernous South Side Ballroom ready to bring the vibes of joy to our residents. Jeff Strowe

Death Grips

7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 at Canton Hall, 2727 Canton St., sold out

Like a troupe of Japanese taiko drummers putting their whole bodies into playing covers of Pig Destroyer, Death Grips are best described as intense. The experimental hip-hop group have seared their name into the minds of fans with their visceral stage antics and troll-ish undertone. Formed in 2010, the trio of MC Ride, Zach Hill and Andy Morin connected the dots between hip-hop and the darker side of electronic music. Their latest release, Year of the Snitch, is a step into even deeper waters from a band already on its tiptoes, making earlier tracks like “I’ve Seen Footage” and “Hacker” sound like top-40 pop hits by comparison. However, the thing about pioneers is, sometimes even they have no clue where they’re headed. And if GG Allin and Daffy Duck have taught the world anything, it’s that some tricks can only be done once. If Death Grips didn’t pique your interest when they were sharing dick pics, sabotaging record deals and skipping shows, then evolving on more of the same likely won’t change your mind. But the uninitiated will discover a sound that simply no one else is making. Nicholas Bostick

Bad Sports

9 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $7 at ticketfly.com

After forming more than a decade ago in Denton, Bad Sports stand today as one of the best punk bands to hail from Texas. And while Bad Sports may call Austin home nowadays, many North Texas fans continue to name Bad Sports atop a list of their favorite “local” punk bands. They’re presently touring supporting the band’s remarkable LP, Constant Stimulation, released on Dirtnap Records in October. For this tour, drummer John Hodge, formerly of Razorbumps, fills in on drums, with vocals and guitar by Orville Bateman Neeley III (of OBN III) and vocals by bassist Daniel Fried (of Radioactivity, VIDEO and Lost Balloons, to name a few). Show up early for the catchy tracks performed by Dirtnap label mates Drakulas, the Austin-based pop-punk band featuring members of Riverboat Gamblers, High Tension Wires and Rise Against. Power-pop rockers The Whiffs (from Kansas City, Missouri) and Dallas’ own The Pleasers open. Daniel Rodrigue

Mike Doughty

8 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., $20 at eventbrite.com

On the road accompanied by the biggest band he’s ever toured with, Mike Doughty is bringing a blast from the past to audiences across the country. He will be performing Ruby Vroom, the debut album by his ’90s band Soul Coughing. However, what one fan experiences during Doughty’s Santa Fe tour stop may not be what fans in North Texas get at his Club Dada performance. Doughty wanted to avoid playing an exact replication of the studio release, so he got creative. The entire album will be performed in its original sequence, but through a variety of cues and hand signals, Doughty plans to turn his band into a super-musical apparatus, remixing the songs in real time. Jacob Vaughn

Jeezy

with Trapboy Freddy, 8 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Gas Monkey Live!, 10110 Technology Blvd. E., $20 and up

Atlanta-based rapper Jay Wayne Jenkins, better known as Young Jeezy or even just Jeezy, has been a trailblazer on the hip-hop and trap music scenes for quite some time. As an astute observer of urban landscapes and the lives lived in them, his songs have made strong impressions not just on critics and fans, but on a burgeoning scene of trap artists, as well. Rae Sremmurd, Migos and Trey Songz have all cited him as an influence. Jeff Strowe

Taking Back Sunday

8 p.m. Sunday, March 31 at House of Blues Dallas, 2200 N. Lamar St., $35 and up at livenation.com

Taking Back Sunday is a band living in two different times. After releasing their seventh studio album in 2016, Tidal Wave, the band had clearly entered a new era in their careers. Taking measures to push the boundaries, sounding more like traditional rock music with each track, yet they still could be recognized as the band that wrote “MakeDamnSure.” But in 2019, Taking Back Sunday is relishing the nostalgia after 20 years as a band. Their latest release is a questionably collated compilation album titled Twenty, featuring between two and four tracks from each of the band’s seven albums as well as two previously unreleased songs. Luckily though, Taking Back Sunday’s second show here in Dallas is shaping up to be more exciting than the prospect of a compilation album in the age of Spotify and iTunes. The band has told the Observer that on the night in question they plan to flip a coin to see whether they play 2004’s Where You Want to Be or 2006’s Louder Now. No matter the result, fans can expect to hear some of the band’s best songs, even as they seem poised and ready to leave the past behind and move forward. Nicholas Bostick

Wanz Dover and the Dotz

9 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Tradewinds Social Club, 2843 W. Davis St., free

Dallas artist Wanz Dover claims to have over a decade and a half’s worth of recorded music in the can. The time has come for these tunes to see the light of day, so in an innovative bit of methodology, he’s releasing 12 EPs of the material over the course of 2019. As that translates to a release every month, it seems as though his fans will have a plentiful year of listening ahead. The releases so far have featured healthy doses of slinky and dance-oriented post-punk with lyrics that focus on the plight of the marginalized and the oppressed who are struggling to get by in our current state of political and social unrest. Catch Wanz and his band roll through some of the tunes in the friendly confines of a hometown venue. Jeff Strowe

Le Cure

9 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Unlawful Assembly Brewing Company, Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., free

News hit last week that legendary post-punk band The Cure is finalizing recording their first album in 10 years.

To get acquainted with or refresh your memory of the band's extensive musical catalog before the album's release (which has so far been reported as "soon"), check out Le Cure – the Dallas-based Cure tribute band that's, like, really, really good. They're playing at Unlawful Assembly Brewing Company in Legacy Hall, so if you throw back a couple of beers, it's sort of impossible not to assume it's the real Robert Smith and the gang. DR