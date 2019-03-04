The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Wiz Khalifa, Kacey Musgraves and More

This week's highlights include Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y, who are on a special one-month tour and stop through Dallas on Thursday night – 10 years after first collaborating on the 2009 mixtape How Fly. North Texas native and Grammy-nominated Kacey Musgraves plays The Bomb Factory on Friday night. And Denton's Backyard on Bell hosts She Rock – a two-day music event dedicated to female-fronted bands and musicians including Pearl Earl and Sarah Jaffe.

John 5 and the Creatures

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 at Trees, 2709 Elm St., $20 at ticketfly.com

Continue Reading

An impressively talented and legendary guitarist, John 5 has played with a remarkable roster of eclectic musicians. From Avril Lavinge and k.d. lang, to Meat Loaf and Ozzy Osbourne, he's shared stages and shredded with pensive songwriters, pop idols and metal favorites. Working primarily as Rob Zombie's lead guitarist for the last two decades, John 5 has also released eight albums of his own and worked as a staff writer for Chrysalis Records. It's quite the assorted career, but even hard-core fans would be challenged trying to recognize their idol if they encountered him without the trademark makeup that obscures his facial features while onstage. In that regard, he's remained elusive and mysterious, a bit intimidating and slightly sinister, just like the ominous tones of his guitar chords often suggest. Jeff Strowe

Mushroomhead

7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 as Gas Monkey Bar 'N' Grill, 10261 Technology Blvd. E., $10 and up

Seven-piece metal band Mushroomhead puts a lot of effort into their presentation and imagery, including elaborate masks and projection at their shows. They've gone through numerous lineup changes, with only one original member in tow these days, drummer Steve Felton. The Cleveland band adds a twist on traditional metal, however, with elements of hip-hop, electronic and industrial music. Diamond Rodrigue

Wiz Khalifa

With Curren$y, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7 at House of Blues Dallas, 2200 N. Lamar St., $45-60 at houseofblues.com

The dynamic duo of Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y have finally returned. Ten years after their first collaboration, their follow-up to the 2009 mixtape How Fly was released Feb. 8. Titled 2009, the long-awaited release is almost exactly what you would expect, a nostalgic homage to an era when both rappers were still in their 20s. But while the references and beats have been updated, Khalifa and Curren$y have seemingly stayed the same. A stylistic odd couple, they would seem to be more difficult ingredients to merge this time around, but individually both rappers find their moments to shine on the album. And while Khalifa and Curren$y are both past their prime conceptually, they’re still able to generate an infectious energy with seeming effortlessness. Dallas will be the second-to-last show for the duo’s tour, so take the chance to see them now or run the risk of waiting another 10 years for them to finish the trilogy. Nicholas Bostick

Roger Creager

10:30 p.m. Friday, March 8 at Billy Bob's Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117, billybobstexas.com, $14/$20

Houston native Roger Creager's been on the Texas country circuit for two decades. His last album came out three years ago, but that hasn't stopped him from touring and playing his unique brand of country music. The king of honky-tonk, Creager is known for his highly energetic live sets, including a wide variety of musicians and instruments. DR

She-Rock

Friday and Saturday, March 8-9 at Backyard on Bell, 410 N. Bell Ave., $15 and up at eventbrite.com

The colorful, attention-grabbing gig poster for the two-day She-Rock event in Denton is stylized after the “She-Ra: Princess of Power” cartoon series, and the lineup boasts an equally attention-grabbing bill of all-female or female-fronted bands from Denton and Dallas (with one from Tennessee). International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year, so to commemorate this year, Friends with Benefits, a Denton-based nonprofit, and Backyard on Bell celebrate with two evenings of music featuring nearly a dozen singer-songwriters, bands and performing artists to raise funds and awareness for Women Veterans of America — Denton, dedicating the proceeds to a transition home for homeless women veterans in North Texas. Friday’s bill features The Southpaw Preachers, M3CCA, Millennial Falcon, Alsace Carcione, Ursa Minor and Dallas’ viral sensation Lardi B (aka singer, rapper and parody artist Jenn Whitlock), and Saturday night’s lineup rocks out with Somogyi, The Red Death, Class Action, Thelma and the Sleaze, Pearl Earl and Sarah Jaffe. Doors open and the show starts at 6 p.m. Daniel Rodrigue

Kacey Musgraves

8 p.m. Friday, March 8 at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., sold out

In taking home four Grammy Awards this month, including the prized Album of the Year honor for Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves has established herself as an unadulterated pop star. It's been a whirlwind couple of years for the East Texas native. Moving up on the Austin scene about a decade ago, Musgraves' stature rose steadily with 2012's standout track "Merry Go Round," putting her talent on notice. From there, it's been full-steam ahead. Her 2015 album Pageant Material led to frequent TV appearances, headline slots on festival tours, and a bevy of Grammy and CMA nominations. This last year has taken things to a whole other level as her sound has achieved a full-blown crossover standard that has captivated industry voters and the more general public. Recently, she again brought the music world's attention to a standstill as she honored her Texas roots with a soaring version of Selena's "Como La Flor" at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, nearly 24 years to the date of the beloved Tejano legend's final performance at the same event. Jeff Strowe

E.B. The Younger

1 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at Good Records, 1808 Greenville Ave., and The Rustic, 3656 Howell St., $30 at prekindle.com

Midlake’s Eric Pulido introduced the scene to his new project E.B. The Younger just months ago with “Used to Be,” a single off his forthcoming debut solo album To Each His Own. Now, the jack-of-all-trades is set to play a doubleheader March 9. First up to bat to see Pulido are the folks at Good Records in Dallas. The in-store performance will act as a home run celebration of the new album, which is set to be released this month. Later that night, Dallas’ The Rustic will be Pulido’s homebase as KXT 91.7 presents him, Sir Women (Kelsey Wilson of Wild Child) and Frankie Leonie. The lineup is sure to knock their sets out of the park. Jacob Vaughn

Bastards of Soul

8 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at Box Garden at Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., free

You could say soul music is the secular version of gospel music. It's music that touches on the pangs and heartaches of the every man. And when you hear it, you feel good. While the golden age of soul is long gone, Dallas cover band Bastards of Soul give us the best in 1960s and '70s soul from Motown, Stax and more. The seven-piece band boasts impressive, soul-hitting vocals paired with a phenomenal horn section. DR

Buckethead

9 p.m Saturday, March 9, at Gas Monkey Live, 10110 Technology Blvd. E., $25 and up

If you can get past the KFC bucket and creepy white mask, you can start to enjoy Buckethead's music. Otherwise known as Brian Patrick Carroll, Buckethead transcends any one genre and has reportedly released hundreds of studio albums in his 31-year career. He's considered by many critics one of the best guitar players who's ever lived, but the instrumentalist's talent doesn't stop there. Buckethead excels in bass, banjo and the keys as well. DV

Deafheaven/Baroness

8 p.m. Sunday, March 10 at Canton Hall, 2727 Canton St., $29.50-$34

Deafheaven and Baroness are bringing the metal noise to Canton Hall for a show on Sunday night. The bands are out touring behind recent albums. Deafheaven's Ordinary Corrupt Human Love features the single "Honeycomb," which was recently nominated for a Grammy Best Metal Performance. Jeff Strowe