Country Singer Cameron Hawthorn Comes Out as Gay in Music Video

Coming out is a landmark moment for many, one that replays on an endless loop for those who've done it and for those preparing themselves to get to it. For Dallas native Cameron Hawthorn, a country singer-songwriter now based in Los Angeles, that moment will be immortalized in a music video.

“It's pretty crazy to think back about how I thought I would never come out,” Hawthorn says, “Having always been a person of strong Christian faith with roots in the Midwest and South, it was basically ingrained in me that I would end up with a woman. When I started to admit to myself that I might be gay, it was emotionally and spiritually heavy and stressful.”

Feeling liberated as ever, Hawthorn is channeling his newfound confidence and relief into his music and wanted his latest single, "Dancing in the Living Room," to be accompanied by a music video with a profound statement. Hawthorn wanted to celebrate that "love is love," incidentally one of the lines in the song. That pure, simple concept shifted his inspiration for his latest project, and portraying different representations of romantic love became the focus for the video, from a heterosexual couple to a biracial lesbian couple. Hawthorn's goal was for viewers to find a glimpse of their own love story in his video's plot.

Seeing as how the song was an all-inclusive love song, Hawthorne took the opportunity to reveal something intimate about himself. Spoiler alert: At the end of the video, Hawthorn comes home to his dream man, a poetic depiction of his ideal love story.

“I remember always thinking how special it was to dance freely with my boyfriend in the living room of our apartment — being gay, it's not as easy to dance as a couple in public together as it is for a straight couple,” Hawthorn said. “I wanted to express how special that moment is for a couple, when it's just the two of you in the privacy of your own four walls”.

With heartfelt vocals gliding on a soft, sweeping melody, "Dancing in the Living Room" is a wholehearted love song.The single's visuals express the narrative he meant to convey in sound, showcasing a side of Hawthorn that he'd never revealed publicly. With the fuel of his latest release, Hawthorn is packing his bags and cowboy boots and making his way to Nashville.

The song and accompanying video have transcended Hawthorn’s personal story, as he’s received messages from LGBTQ individuals who are inspired to also speak their truth.

One young woman, he says, even used his video to come out to her conservative friend.

“Many LGBTQ couples have also reached out telling me how they dance in the living room with their significant others because it can be hard to dance as a couple in a public setting,” he says. “Every message I get from someone who is inspired really motivates me and fills me with so much joy.”