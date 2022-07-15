Dallas Producers Set Up a Pop-Up Shop to Sell Beats

Dallas music producer Dagoberto Estrada, known as DagoBeats in the music scene, wants to bring North Texas back to it musical heyday. To that end, Estrada will host a pop-up called The Beat Market on July 16.Unlike other pop-up shops, there will be no clothing, candles, mugs, stickers or decor. Instead, The Beat Market will sell music beats. It's something that, as far he knows, has never been done before.“I've never seen anybody else do something like this,” Estrada says. “Every person I've talked to about it really likes it. So it just makes me think, like, it's something that should have been done already.”Before the digital age, music producers would pore over crates of vinyl looking for music samples at record stores, where they'd run into other producers, artists and music enthusiasts making connections. That doesn’t happen anymore.As a former street performer, Estrada understands how crucial relationship development is. Estrada met artists Chilldren of Indigo, Cure for Paranoia and The Leo Sun Project while busking on the streets of Deep Ellum. Those introductions allowed him to develop his skills as a producer. Under the wing of Raul “Rulz” Martinez, Estrada was able to expand his knowledge and eventually open his own recording studio, Skye Vision, with business partner and artist RJayDtx.The role of a producer in the creation process is increasingly becoming a username selling a beat behind a screen, with the only interaction with artists happening — if ever — in a recording studio. Artists often come equipped with beats they've purchased online.“I do 90, 95 percent of my networking with artists online, and I haven’t really networked with a lot of artists locally in Dallas,” says Dallas producer Devan Diltz. “I think this would be a great opportunity to build a catalog with local artists and make face-to-face connections with people I may not have met just networking on social media.”Diltz, who goes by DDiltz professionally, will be at the pop-up with Estrada and eight other producers including BrownyBeats, Jay Indigo of Chilldren of Indigo and San Antonio’s DONT3.“I’m working on branching out my city and sharing my music with as many as possible,” says Donte Griffin, aka DONT3. “I’ve never had the opportunity to bring the studio to a vendor environment. It’s going to be interesting to see what kind of artists come and shop in person; some don’t get the chance to meet producers face-to-face.”Griffin plans to make beats on the spot to give artists a taste of his work. Estrada says beats will begin at $50, and he anticipates the average cost will be between $100 and $200. Prices will vary by producer.For this event, most of the producers specialize in hip-hop, R&B and Latin music. Estrada also specializes in jazz. His favorite production yet is “Mix and Match” by Jovaun and 23CUPS.Apart from purchasing beats, recording artists will have the opportunity to network with other artists, source songwriters such as RJayDtx and find recording studios. Estrada and RjayDtx will have a table for Skye Vision.The event kicks off at 1 p.m. Entrance is free for recording artists. Local acts including RJayDtx, Maverick Lawson, DJ Still Do and Chilldren of Indigo will take the stage hourly beginning at 3 p.m. Heights District will have a barbecue food truck on site, and G2 Treats will be selling drinks.Estrada hopes to make the market a monthly event that expands beyond hip-hop, R&B and Latin. He expects artists will leave The Beat Market with inspiration, new beats and industry connections. Another of his goals is for local artists to walk away with a renewed appreciation for producers and the outlets that elevate their craft.“Give the credit to the producers,” Estrada says. “Without us, there wouldn't be music. There'd be just a bunch of people who are rapping acapella and singing acapella.”