The 9 Best Concerts of the Week: The Roomsounds, Sophia Annello, Fleetwood X and More

If there's one thing the pandemic and the recent curfews have made apparent, it's that life is much harder without live music. Luckily, there's no shortage of shows to catch this week. Like on most Mondays, Bree & the Fellas will bring the stage to life at The Free Man. On Tuesday at Opening Bell Coffee, local singer-songwriters will be paying tribute to local legend Mr. Troll, Ramon "Danny" Mallow, who died last week. Then, get your dose of jazz at Revelers Hall with Shelley Carrol and Brad Leali. You can end your weekend with The Roomsounds at The Free Man, or Flatline Road at The Rail Club Live! in Fort Worth. Get out and catch some of these acts while you can. Just be sure to wear a mask.

Bree & the Fellas

7 p.m. Monday, June 15, at The Free Man Lounge & Café, 2626 Commerce St., $5 at door

For years, Breanna Parker and her band have been showing up to The Free Man Cajun Café & Lounge to bring the house down with their jazzy, R&B style. Parker released her first EP, Girl on the Moon, on State Fair Records in 2017. She followed the release with a music video for her song "I Know You Love Me," filmed at Sons of Hermann Hall. Now that the venue is beginning to book shows again, Parker is back and you won't want to miss her.

Tribute to Mr. Troll

8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Opening Bell Coffee, 1409 S Lamar St., free

Ramon Mallow was a self-proclaimed hippie. People knew him as Mr. Troll in the Dallas-Fort Worth music scene, a moniker from his old biker days. His family called him Danny, after his middle name Daniel. On Tuesday, June 9, Mallow’s family announced on his Facebook page that he had died. Mallow was the open mic host at Opening Bell Coffee before Steve Jackson took over. This Tuesday, after the normal open mic, the shop will host a tribute event for Mallow where his old musician friends will perform his songs in his memory. The performance will feature local artists Kristy Krüger, Garrett Owen, Emmeline, D. Anson Brody and Glitter Rose.

The Free Loaders

7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at The Free Man Cajun Cafe & Lounge, 2626-2630 Commerce St., $5 at door

If a movie was made about The Free Man, a Deep Ellum Cajun restaurant and live music venue, the soundtrack would consist of songs by one band: The Free Loaders. Luckily, a three-piece variation of the band plays at the venue every Tuesday, so there, you don’t have to wait for the movie to come out to hear its killer soundtrack. Just hop over to The Free Man on a Tuesday evening, order a po' boy and listen to frontman and venue owner John Jay Myers slam on his drums and bark into the microphone with keys and stand-up bass behind him.

Shelley Carrol and Brad Leali

8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Revelers Hall, 412 N. Bishop Ave., $5 at venue

Every Wednesday, a couple of the baddest jazz musicians in the business take over Revelers Hall when Shelley Carrol and Brad Leali step onto the stage. Carrol comes from a Houston family of gospel singers and musicians. At a young age, he found himself in the Boys Choir of Houston. Later, Carrol picked up the saxophone and began learning from the likes of Arnett Cobb and Don Wilkerson from The Texas Tenors. Carrol attended the University of North Texas and landed a spot in the Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Lab Band ... and the rest is history. Leali is just as decorated. The Colorado native began mixing gospel, jazz and R&B into his playing from a very early age. The New York Times wrote that Leali is an exciting and soulful saxophonist. You won't want to miss these two at Revelers Hall on Wednesday.

Sophia Annello

6 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Eight11 Place, 7080 Main St., Frisco, free

The 18-year-old, award-winning singer-songwriter Sophia Annello has been making waves since she started on her musical path about five years ago. Annello broke out with her debut EP Runaway in 2018, and the music video for the title track later surpassed 4 million views. Recent singles, “Torn” and “17,” capture how the artist has grown over the years. You’ll want to keep track of Annello on her rise to greatness. She’ll be hitting the stage at Eight11 Place in Frisco this Thursday. Check out her new single "Early June" before heading out to the show.

Ben Holt

7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at The Free Man Lounge & Café, 2626 Commerce St., $5 at door

Ben Holt spends some of his time writing and performing with his band Song Dynasty, which puts out music in several different languages and has some other-worldly influences. The rest of the time, he's playing straight blues with his band Ben Holt Kills it Trio. This week, he'll be with the trio at The Free Man.

Fleetwood X

8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano, $5-$150 at eventbrite.com

For years, Fleetwood X has been bringing the sounds of Fleetwood Mac to DFW. "The band wanted to focus their energy on bringing the haunting, hypnotic and rocking sound of Fleetwood Mac to Texas," they say on their Facebook page. The band's repertoire also includes songs by Cheap Trick, Heart, Journey, KISS, Foreigner and many others. But, this Friday at Legacy Hall, they'll be staying true to their name with Fleetwood Mac tunes. You'll think Stevie Nicks is right in front of you.

The Roomsounds

10 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at The Free Man Lounge & Café, 2626 Commerce St., $5 at door

Even since before their 2012 self-titled debut album, The Roomsounds have gone through many rebirths. Ahead of their junior album release, the modern-take-on-classic-rock outfit was working with a relatively new lineup. But listening to The Roomsounds’ most recent single, “Take Me As I Am,” it’s clear nearly nothing can slow the band down. Catch them at The Free Man this Saturday.

Flatline Road

6 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at The Rail Club Live, 3101 Joyce Dr., Fort Worth, $10 at door

The members of Flatline Road — lead vocalist Don Mills, guitarist Pete Franco, Shawn Fitzgerald, guitarist and background vocalist and drummer Garrett Miller — are dedicated to reinvigorating the country/Southern-rock music they grew up listening to. Based out of Fort Worth, Flatline Road draws influence from acts like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Blackfoot, Outlaws, Stevie Ray Vaughan and many other country-rock staples. Flatline Road will share the stage at The Rail Club Live this Saturday with Dallas rock band InnrCor and Terrell, Texas country act Six Gun Sam.