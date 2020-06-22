The 9 Best Concerts of the Week: Randy McGill & Eclectic, Quentin Moore, Corina Grove and More

This week's list will take you all over North Texas. In Dallas, you can catch local acts such as Linny Nance, Brian Lambert, Randy McGill & Eclectic and several others. Then, you can venture out to Fort Worth to catch metal band Dispositions at The Rail Club Live! or head to Irving to hear local R&B/soul artist Quentin Moore at Nosh & Bottle. If you're trying to get back into the concert-going groove, this list is a good place to start.

Linny Nance's Hour of Power

8 p.m. Monday, June 22, at The Balcony Club, 1825 Abrams Road, Suite B (Lakewood), $7 at door

At 8 years old, Linny Nance was already playing his family's piano. Three years later, he started playing the trumpet. Music has always been a passionate and creative a way around Nance's cerebral palsy. "I thrive on what differences bring," he says on his website. Working out of his Dallas studio, he writes, composes and produces for local R&B groups and jazz, rap and gospel artists. And pretty regularly, he takes over the stage at The Balcony Club. Catch him there this Monday to jumpstart your week.

Brian Lambert

8:30 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Adair's Saloon, 2624 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum), free

Brian Lambert is a long-time regular at Adair's Saloon. For years, this country-rock singer-songwriter had a residency at the old Dallas honky-tonk. Drawing influence from the likes of Jack Ingram and Cody Jinks, Lambert captured his Texas-country sound in his two albums, Country Music Jesus (2018) and Spell for Happiness (2010). This Monday, catch a dynamic performance by Lambert at his old watering hole, Adair's.

Randy McGill & Eclectic

10 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at The Free Man Cajun Café & Lounge, 2626 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum), $5 at door

As a kid, after his family finally got him a drum set, Randy McGill would practice slamming his beats in a backyard shed, and he hasn't stopped learning since. McGill picked up piano in high school and went on to study music at Emporia State University in Kansas. His debut solo EP, Eclectic, was released in 2017. The single for the EP, “Your Eyes,” was featured on JazzWorldQuest’s 2017 Showcase CD. After moving to Dallas from Florida, he put together his band Randy McGill & Eclectic, and they've been jamming in Dallas-Fort Worth ever since.

John Adams Elite Jazz Jam

8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at The Balcony Club, 1825 Abrams Road, Ste. B (Lakewood), $7 at door

Wisconsin-born jazz musician John Adams picked up the acoustic bass guitar when he was in the eighth grade, when he and his friends began learning different jazz charts. By the time he was in high school, he knew jazz music was more than just a hobby. In 1982, he found himself in Denton with a bachelor's degree in jazz studies from the University of North Texas [then North Texas State University]. Adams continued his schooling and released his debut album Jump Shot in 1996. He has since become a staple at The Balcony Club, where he jams most Wednesdays with William Foley on keys and Sean McCurley on drums.

Ben Holt

7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at The Free Man Lounge & Café, 2626 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum), $5 at door

Ben Holt spends some of his time writing and performing with his band Song Dynasty, which puts out music in several different languages and has some other worldly influences. The rest of the time, he's playing straight blues with his band Ben Holt Kills it Trio. This week, he'll be with the trio at The Free Man.

Corina Grove

7 p.m. Friday, June 26, at The Sound at Cypress Waters, 3111 Olympus Blvd., Coppell, free

Italian-born, North Texas singer-songwriter Corina Grove has been around music all her life. She is one of 19 siblings in her family, most of whom play music. Over the years, Grove picked up singing, playing guitar, the piano and bass guitar. Drawing influence from the likes of Jimmy Page, Johnny Marr, Kings of Leon and The Cure, Grove began writing her own music with a bluesy, pop-rock sound. Catch her this weekend at The Sound at Cypress Waters.

Mitchell Ferguson

10 p.m. Friday, June 26, at The Free Man Cajun Café & Lounge, 2626 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum), $5 at door

Chord-slinging, heavy-hitting singer-songwriter Mitchell Ferguson has jammed across the country and beyond. He started out performing with his psych-rock band, The Louisiana Purchase. After putting out a few albums with the band, he decided to start working on his solo career, eventually releasing his debut solo album In Search of Certainty in 2015. Ferguson has shared the stage with Shakey Graves, Charley Crockett, The Texas Gentlemen and others. His most recent EP, Making Sound, was recorded at Modern Electric Sound Recorders in 2018. Catch him at The Free Man this Friday at 10 p.m.

Dispositions

7 p.m. Friday, June 26, at The Rail Club Live!, 3101 Joyce Dr., Fort Worth, $10 at eventbrite.com

Dispositions has been melting faces in DFW since 2015. In the years since, they've performed with other high-profile metal bands such as Attila, Upon a Burning Body and Fit For a King. The band released its latest single "For You" last November. Dispositions will share the stage at The Rail Club Live! with local metal bands In Resistance and Devolver.

Quentin Moore

8 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Nosh & Bottle, 370 West Las Colinas Boulevard #100, Irving, free

Quentin Moore has played sold-out shows in more than 20 countries. His 2017 album Black Privilege earned him several local music awards and hit No. 10 on the UK Soul Chart that year. Moore has shared the stage with Chaka Khan, Los Lonely Boys, Buddy Guy and many others. He released his latest album, That's How You Feel?, last year. Be sure to check it out before catching his set this weekend at Nosh & Bottle.